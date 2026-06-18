UBS Hires Financial Advisors in the Southeast Region US Managing Over $2 billion in Assets

UBS Wealth Management today announced the recent hiring of several financial advisors and teams in its Southeast Region who collectively manage more than $2 billion in assets.

The hires are located in key wealth centers including Nashville, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Fort Lauderdale. The firm's Southeast Region is led by Regional Director Julie Fox.

"These advisors have been building relationships in their communities for years and this combination of talent and local ties is exactly what we are looking for as we continue to grow our business and attract top talent," said Fox. "These cities have seen a significant influx of ultra-high net worth and high net worth individuals in recent years and the addition of these experienced and productive financial advisors will help to expand our presence in these important regions."

The following advisors have joined UBS:

Nashville

Financial Advisors Colby Robbins and Brock Hooper join UBS in Nashville.

Colby and Brock previously spent over a decade at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management where they advised ultra-high net worth and high net worth families and individuals. They manage $344 million in assets.

The Nashville area is part of the firm's South Market, which is led by Market Executive John Houlihan, outgoing Market Executive Greg Achten, and Market Director Patrick Cook.

Washington, D.C.

Financial Advisors Sheldon Ray and Asif Bhally joined UBS in Washington, D.C.

Sheldon and Asif join UBS from Raymond James. They have served ultra-high net worth and high net worth families and businesses for over 30 years. They manage $187 million in assets.

Financial Advisor Matt Teems joined UBS in Washington, D.C.

Matt joins the financial advisor team The Capitol Group Institutional Consulting . For over 20 years, Matt has served Washington's non-profit community with analysis and advice to help meet their short and long term financial goals.

Prior to joining UBS, Matt was a Senior Vice President, Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley. He manages $149 million in assets.

The Washington, D.C. area is part of the firm's Mid-Atlantic Market, which is led by Market Executive Brendan Graham and Market Director Mark Livoti.

Philadelphia

Financial Advisor Adam Conish joined the firm in Philadelphia.

He brings decades of experience in financial services to UBS and spent the past 20 years in a variety of positions at Glenmede, including Director of Endowment & Foundation Management, and previously as a Portfolio Manager.

He manages approximately $1.2 billion in assets.

The Philadelphia area is part of the firm's Mid-Atlantic Market, which is led by Market Executive Brendan Graham and Senior Market Director Patricia Cashin.

Fort Lauderdale

Financial Advisor Evan McGrath joined UBS in Fort Lauderdale.

Evan brings more than a decade of experience in financial services to UBS, and most recently served clients at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. He manages $120 million in assets.

The Fort Lauderdale area is part of the firm's Florida Market, which is led by Market Executive Lane Strumlauf and Market Director Julene Richards-Scilingo.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the fourth quarter 2025. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Media Contact:
Scott Gamm
Strategy Voice Associates
scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com
https://www.ubs.com

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