U.S. Treasury Selects Two BlackRock Funds for Trump Accounts

Funds provide diversified, low-cost exposure to leading U.S. companies
The U.S. Treasury today announced that two BlackRock iShares exchange traded funds (ETFs) will be offered among the investment options available under Trump Accounts, a federal initiative designed to enable a generation of American children to begin building wealth from birth.
"BlackRock is proud to support Trump Accounts. For generations, U.S. capital markets have been a powerful engine of growth and wealth creation," said Larry Fink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock. "By giving younger Americans the opportunity to start investing earlier, Trump Accounts can help millions build long-term financial security, develop a greater stake in the future of the country, and share more directly in the growth and prosperity of the United States."
BlackRock's iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) offer diversified exposure to many of America's leading companies and the long-term growth potential of the U.S. economy. With expense ratios of 0.03%, both funds reflect BlackRock's longstanding commitment to making investing more affordable.
"We're honored iShares ETFs have been selected for the Trump Accounts program, reflecting our commitment to helping more Americans start investing earlier and participate in long-term growth," said Elise Terry, Head of U.S. iShares at BlackRock. "Even small investments, started early, can compound meaningfully over time—this program helps make that first step more accessible. IVV and ITOT offer simple, low-cost exposure to the broad U.S. market, making them practical building blocks for long-term investors."
BlackRock's participation in the program is complemented by the firm's philanthropic efforts to strengthen financial security and help families begin building wealth early in life. In March, the BlackRock Foundation announced a $1 million grant to Invest America to support public service campaigns focused on awareness, education, and enrollment in Trump Accounts. The Foundation has also supported children's savings initiatives, including a $3.75 million grant to NYC Kids RISE and a $1.15 million grant to establish The Early Wealth Partnership, which promotes engagement with CalKids, California's statewide children's savings account program.
In December, BlackRock committed to matching the federal government's $1,000 contribution to Trump Accounts for eligible U.S. employees, helping families begin investing for the future from an early age.
The selected iShares ETFs are expected to become available through the program in the coming months following the official launch of Trump Accounts. To learn more, and to download the app and sign up for a Trump Account, visit www.trumpaccounts.gov .
About BlackRock
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, BlackRock helps millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.
Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.iShares.com or www.BlackRock.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.
Buying and selling shares of ETPs may result in brokerage commissions.
This material is provided for informational and educational purposes only and is intended to provide a general overview of certain statutory provisions under U.S. federal law. This content does not constitute legal, tax, regulatory, or investment advice and should not be relied upon as an authoritative interpretation of any statute, regulation, or governmental policy. It is not intended to reflect the official views of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS"), or any other governmental or regulatory authority. The description of applicable rules, requirements, or limitations is based on publicly available information and may involve interpretations that are subject to change as additional guidance, rulemaking, or implementation clarifications are issued.
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Ed Sweeney
ed.sweeney@blackrock.com
646-231-0268
Christa Zipf
christa.zipf@blackrock.com
646-231-0013