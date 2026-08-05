U.S. Army Human Resources Command Deploys Agentforce to Deliver 24/7 AI-Powered Support to 9.2 Million Soldiers, Veterans, and Military Families

Army HRC becomes the first Department of War organization to deploy the newly authorized Agentforce Public Sector in Salesforce's Impact Level 5 environment

Salesforce, the world's #1 Agentic CRM, today announced that the U.S. Army Human Resources Command (HRC) has selected Missionforce National Security to deploy secure, autonomous AI agents and modernize HR support for millions of Soldiers, Veterans, civilian staff, and military families.

Powered by Agentforce and operating within Salesforce's Impact Level 5 (IL5)-authorized environment, the AI agents will provide around-the-clock support, respond to routine inquiries, summarize case histories, and surface relevant policy and career information from approved Army sources. Complex matters involving benefits or other sensitive decisions can still be routed to HRC specialists, who retain decision-making authority.

Army HRC will be the first organization within the Department of War to deploy the newly IL5-authorized Agentforce to support workloads involving highly sensitive, controlled unclassified information.

The mission: Putting service members first

HRC processes more than 1,500 cases per day for one of the largest workforces in the federal government. Soldiers, Veterans, civilian employees, and their families depend on it for career-defining decisions: assignments, promotions, benefits, and records management.

For Soldiers managing career transitions, Veterans navigating complex benefits, and military families seeking answers while a loved one is deployed, every delay carries real weight. These aren't just administrative inconveniences — they directly affect pay, promotions, healthcare, and life decisions.

"Army HRC lives by ‘Soldiers First,' and this deployment will help extend that commitment around the clock," said Kendall Collins, CEO of Missionforce and Government Cloud at Salesforce. " Agentforce will be a force multiplier for HRC — giving Soldiers, Veterans, and military families fast, trusted answers at the moments that matter most and transforming how we support those who serve and the families who stand beside them."

24/7 support and a force multiplier for HRC staff

A Soldier's need for HR support does not end after business hours, and a Veteran navigating a benefits claim should not have to wait days for a callback. Agentforce will expand HRC's capacity to meet people where they are, with relevant information when they need it.

For HRC's more than 3,000 analysts and HR professionals, Agentforce will act as an always-on force multiplier. By responding to routine inquiries, summarizing cases, quickly providing relevant information, and assisting with case routing around the clock, AI agents can reduce time spent on administrative work and help HRC staff focus on the complex, high-touch matters affecting Soldiers' careers and families.

Built on a unified foundation: The Digital Front Door

Agentforce will add secure, autonomous AI agents to HRC's Digital Front Door — a modern, cloud-based platform powered by Missionforce National Security that serves as the Army's core HR engine.

Before the Digital Front Door, HRC's analysts and HR professionals navigated disconnected legacy systems to respond to cases and locate relevant information. Delivered by Salesforce Professional Services, the platform now brings together millions of service members, Veterans, and their families with the information they need and helps HRC resolve 600,000 cases per year more efficiently.

This trusted foundation enables Agentforce to automate case management, streamline support, and deliver immediate, conversational access to information. Governed by strict permissions and controls, AI agents only access preapproved data and follow prescribed workflows.

Impact at scale

This agentic AI-driven transformation is projected to deliver measurable impact across Army HRC:

  • $6 million in projected annual savings simply from reductions in manual processing time, improved case routing, and the elimination of redundant legacy systems through Army HRC's Digital Front Door platform before a single Agentforce agent is deployed to production.
  • Over 55 million agent conversations per month projected at full scale, serving Soldiers, civilians, spouses, and Veterans via Experience Cloud with Agentforce.
  • Over 1,500 cases per day expected to be supported by automated case summarization, eliminating the need for front-line analysts to spend time manually reviewing lengthy case histories and communications.

"For the dedicated staff at Army HRC, supporting millions of service members and families is a mission of profound importance. As an Army Veteran, I appreciate how much the work they do matters, and timely access to those services can make all the difference," said Bill Pessin, SVP of Missionforce National Security at Salesforce . "By applying trusted AI, we are helping give HRC staff more of their most valuable resource: time. That means they can focus more on the complex, career-defining decisions that directly affect the readiness and lives of our Soldiers and less on the mundane tasks that can be handled by AI."

Learn more:

About Missionforce National Security

Missionforce National Security is Salesforce's mission readiness platform purpose-built to deliver the best Salesforce innovation to the tactical edge and environments where readiness, resilience, and speed are essential.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become Agentic Enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

This article may include references to services or features that are still in development and are unreleased. Customers should make their purchase decision based on fully released and available features.

pr@salesforce.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Salesforce CRM NYSE:CRM
CRM
The Conversation (0)
Lahontan Drills 9.9m Grading 2.40 g/t Au and 50.7 g/t Ag in Santa Fe Mine Stockpile

Lahontan Drills 9.9m Grading 2.40 g/t Au and 50.7 g/t Ag in Santa Fe Mine Stockpile

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the first drill results from its 2026 Sonic core drilling program at the Santa Fe Mine Project. The Sonic drilling campaign is evaluating historic heap leach pads and stockpiles to... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Drills 31m Grading 0.90 g/t Au Oxide at Calvada Central

Lahontan Drills 31m Grading 0.90 g/t Au Oxide at Calvada Central

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce additional drill results from its 2026 drilling program at the Santa Fe Mine Project. The drill results reported herein include 188 metres of diamond drilling at Calvada Central... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Expands Past-Producing Tungstonia Mine Mineralization Footprint More Than 13-Fold, Defining 5.7 km2 of Tungsten-Silver Veins with Assays up to 5.18% WO3

Spartan Metals Expands Past-Producing Tungstonia Mine Mineralization Footprint More Than 13-Fold, Defining 5.7 km2 of Tungsten-Silver Veins with Assays up to 5.18% WO3

Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W,OTC:SPRMF) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company focused on tungsten and critical minerals in the western United States, is pleased to announce assay results from recent sampling conducted within its... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals' Past Producing Rees Tungsten Mine delivers 6.76% and 8.48% WO3 and Reinforces the Eagle Project's Expanding Tungsten Potential

Spartan Metals' Past Producing Rees Tungsten Mine delivers 6.76% and 8.48% WO3 and Reinforces the Eagle Project's Expanding Tungsten Potential

Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W,OTC:SPRMF) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company focused on tungsten in the western United States, is pleased to announce assay results from recent sampling conducted at its past producing Rees Tungsten Mine... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Reports Significant Silver-Antimony-Copper Assays with Grades up to 1,927 g/t Ag, 0.67% Sb, and 1.83% Cu from Past Producing Antelope Mine, Nevada

Spartan Metals Reports Significant Silver-Antimony-Copper Assays with Grades up to 1,927 g/t Ag, 0.67% Sb, and 1.83% Cu from Past Producing Antelope Mine, Nevada

Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W,OTC:SPRMF) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from recent sampling conducted at its past producing Antelope Mine within the Rees Claims at its 100% owned Eagle Project, Nevada (Figure 1). Highlights: Backpack... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Executes Property Sale Agreement for the North Wind Iron Ore Project in Labrador

Investor Presentation

$0.03 Option Underwriting Agreement Secured

Cygnus Metals Limited: Scheme Transaction Update

Related News

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Executes Property Sale Agreement for the North Wind Iron Ore Project in Labrador

base metals investing

$0.03 Option Underwriting Agreement Secured

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: Scheme Transaction Update

cobalt investing

Top 3 Canadian Cobalt Stocks of 2026

base metals investing

Bahia Metals Bolsters Geological Team to Advance Mangueiros Main

lithium investing

US Military Scraps US$300 Million Lithium Carbonate Purchase

vanadium investing

Vanadium Market Trends: H1 2026 Review and Forecast