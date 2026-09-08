Turning Remembrance Into Action: Honoring 9/11 Through Nationwide Service

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Twenty-five years ago on September 11, 2001, amid dust, ash and immense destruction, first responders from across New York City charged directly into danger without hesitation, displaying unimaginable courage, sacrifice and service. At Motorola Solutions, that dedication inspires the company's mission to help people be their best in the moments that matter. The Motorola Solutions Foundation reflects this commitment by partnering with organizations that support first responders, their families and the communities they serve.
Turning memory into impact
To mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11, employee volunteers across major Motorola Solutions U.S. hubs - including Chicago, Dallas, Washington, D.C. and Nashville - are uniting to preserve the memory of that day and give back to local communities. On September 11, employees will join 50,000 volunteers across 50 U.S. cities for the 9/11 Day Meal Packing event, helping prepare 18 million meals for Americans facing food insecurity. More than 200 Motorola Solutions employees have participated the past eight years - an embodiment of their deep passion for service and their steadfast commitment to driving meaningful change where it matters most.
A tribute to service
Giving back in honor of 9/11 extends beyond a single charitable effort; it stands as a living tribute to the selflessness displayed 25 years ago. By supporting local communities, our volunteers transform remembrance into compassion, ensuring this legacy of service becomes a driving force for good.
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Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Motorola Solutions
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/motorola-solutions-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Motorola Solutions
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