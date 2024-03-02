TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0661
SITKA GOLD CORP. ("SIG")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening Tuesday, March 5, 2024 , the common shares of SITKA GOLD CORP. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.
The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
249,944,939 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
0 common shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
SIG
CUSIP Number:
860647106
Company Contact:
Corwin Coe
Company Address:
1500 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2
Company Phone Number:
604-979-0509
Company Email Address:
info@sitkagoldcorp.com
_______________________________________
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0662
ANKH CAPITAL INC. ("ANKH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated February 28, 2024 , for the purpose of filing on SEDAR+.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0663
C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:09 a.m. PST , March 1, 2024 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0664
C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST , March 1, 2024 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0665
EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP. ("EMPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,000,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") to an arm's length party (the "Lender") in return for a $5,000,000 USD advance (the "Advance") under the $28,500,000 USD accordion loan facility (the "Facility") with the Lender, as announced by the Company on December 11, 2023 . Proceeds from this Advance will be used to fund a $5,000,000 USD gold stream on the Galaxy gold mine in South Africa owned by Golconda Gold Ltd., as previously announced by the Company on November 23, 2023 .
Pursuant to the terms of the Facility agreement dated December 5, 2023 (the "Agreement"), the Company may draw up to a maximum of $28,500,000 USD from the Lender. The Company's initial advance of $3,500,000 (the "Initial Advance") under the Facility (as announced on December 11, 2023 ) was used to repay the existing loan with an affiliate of the Lender, and for working capital purposes. All drawn amounts will bear an interest rate equal to the secured overnight financing rate plus 7.5% per annum. An arrangement fee of 2% from each draw will be added to the aggregate drawn amount. The amounts drawn from the Initial Advance and future drawdowns will mature 3-years from the date of the draw, and will be secured against the existing investment assets of the Company.
Each of the Bonus Warrants shall be exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.31 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance. The Bonus Warrants are subject to a four-month plus one-day hold period.
For further information, please reference the Company's press releases dated November 23, 2023 ; December 5, 2023 ; and December 11, 2023 , February 27, 2024 .
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0666
ICARUS CAPITAL CORP. ("ICRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of two theatre shows pursuant to a Purchase of Business Contracts Agreement dated January 31 , 2024. Consideration is 200,000 common shares.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0667
METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 30, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
11,173,400 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.03 per flow-through common share
Warrants:
11,173,400 common share purchase warrants to purchase 11,173,400 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.06 per common share for a period of two (2) years
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$19,500.12
N/A
650,004
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on January 16, 2024 and February 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0668
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated February 15, 2024 :
Number of Securities:
25,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
US$2 per common share
Warrants:
25,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 25,000,000 common shares
Warrants' Exercise Price:
US$2.38 per share for a period ending at the earlier of the date upon which investors complete the financing relating to FID and five years from the date of issuance
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation: None
Agent's Fee:
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. received US$1,250,000 in cash
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 28, 2024 .
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé avec l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 1 mars 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé avec l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 février 2024:
Nombre d'actions:
25 000 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
2 $ US par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
25 000 000 de bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 25 000 000 d'actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
2.38 $ US par action pour une période se terminant à la première des dates suivantes - la date à laquelle les investisseurs finalisent le financement relatif au FID ou à cinq ans à compter de la date d'émission
Nombre de souscripteurs:
2 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Aucune
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
BMO Marchés des capitaux a reçu 1 250 000 $ US en espèces
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 février 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0669
Outback Goldfields CORP. ("OZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST , March 1, 2024 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0670
PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. ("PHNM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 19, 2024 and January 24, 2024 :
Number of Shares:
6,468,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.17 per share common share
Warrants:
6,468,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,468,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.27 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
27 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
4
376,646
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
2
210,000
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$6,473.60
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on February 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0671
VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective February 23, 2024 , the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 23, 2024 (the "Supplement") to the short form base shelf prospectus dated March 31, 2023 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").
The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 29, 2024 , for gross proceeds of $34,500,000 (including the exercise of the over-allotment option).
Underwriters:
PI Financial Corp. (the "Lead Underwriter"), and Canaccord Genuity Corp.,
CIBC World Markets Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.
and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. (collectively with the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters").
Offering:
23,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") (including those
shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option).
Share Price:
$1.50 per Share.
Underwriter's Commission:
An aggregate cash payment of $2,070,000, being equal to 6% of the gross
proceeds of the Supplement offering.
1,380,000 non-transferable compensation warrants ("Compensation
Warrants") were issued to the Underwriters, and may be exercised into Shares at a price of $1.50 per Share
at any time prior to February 28, 2026.
Over-Allotment Option:
The Company granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase additional
Shares of up to 15% of the offering. The over-allotment option was exercised
in full at closing, equal to 3,000,000 Shares at $1.50 per Share.
Please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 21, 2024 , and February 29, 2024 , for further details.
_______________________________________
