Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

John Hathaway: Gold Stocks "Ridiculously Cheap," What Will Make Them Move?

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Critical Metals Corp. Completes Business Combination

Nuclear Fuels Intersects .233% U3O8 in initial drilling at Spur zone Kaycee Project, Wyoming

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update

World Copper Arranges $4.0 Million Financing

Breakthrough Alternative High Purity Alumina (HPA) Metallurgy Route Revealed at the Lake Hope Project, WA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0661

SITKA GOLD CORP. ("SIG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Tuesday, March 5, 2024 , the common shares of SITKA GOLD CORP. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization:

Unlimited common shares with no par value of which


249,944,939 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

0        common shares

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

SIG

CUSIP Number:

860647106

Company Contact:

Corwin Coe

Company Address:

1500 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Company Phone Number:

604-979-0509

Company Email Address:

info@sitkagoldcorp.com

_______________________________________

24/03/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0662

ANKH CAPITAL INC. ("ANKH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated February 28, 2024 , for the purpose of filing on SEDAR+.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0663

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:09 a.m. PST , March 1, 2024 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0664

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST , March 1, 2024 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0665

EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP. ("EMPR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,000,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") to an arm's length party (the "Lender") in return for a $5,000,000 USD advance (the "Advance") under the $28,500,000 USD accordion loan facility (the "Facility") with the Lender, as announced by the Company on December 11, 2023 . Proceeds from this Advance will be used to fund a $5,000,000 USD gold stream on the Galaxy gold mine in South Africa owned by Golconda Gold Ltd., as previously announced by the Company on November 23, 2023 .

Pursuant to the terms of the Facility agreement dated December 5, 2023 (the "Agreement"), the Company may draw up to a maximum of $28,500,000 USD from the Lender. The Company's initial advance of $3,500,000 (the "Initial Advance") under the Facility (as announced on December 11, 2023 ) was used to repay the existing loan with an affiliate of the Lender, and for working capital purposes. All drawn amounts will bear an interest rate equal to the secured overnight financing rate plus 7.5% per annum. An arrangement fee of 2% from each draw will be added to the aggregate drawn amount. The amounts drawn from the Initial Advance and future drawdowns will mature 3-years from the date of the draw, and will be secured against the existing investment assets of the Company.

Each of the Bonus Warrants shall be exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.31 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance. The Bonus Warrants are subject to a four-month plus one-day hold period.

For further information, please reference the Company's press releases dated November 23, 2023 ; December 5, 2023 ; and December 11, 2023 , February 27, 2024 .

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0666

ICARUS CAPITAL CORP. ("ICRS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of two theatre shows pursuant to a Purchase of Business Contracts Agreement dated January 31 , 2024.  Consideration is 200,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated XX

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0667

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 30, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

11,173,400 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.03 per flow-through common share



Warrants:

11,173,400 common share purchase warrants to purchase 11,173,400 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.06 per common share for a period of two (2) years



Number of Placees:

3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees


# of Placee (s)


Aggregate # of Shares






Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:


N/A


N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:


N/A


N/A


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$19,500.12

N/A

650,004

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 16, 2024 and February 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0668

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated February 15, 2024 :

Number of Securities:

25,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

US$2 per common share



Warrants:

25,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 25,000,000 common shares



Warrants' Exercise Price:

US$2.38 per share for a period ending at the earlier of the date upon which investors complete the financing relating to FID and five years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees:

2 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None




Agent's Fee:

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. received US$1,250,000 in cash

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 28, 2024 .

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé avec l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 1 mars 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé avec l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 février 2024:

Nombre d'actions:

25 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix :

2 $ US par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription :

25 000 000 de bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 25 000 000 d'actions



Prix d'exercice des bons :

2.38 $ US par action pour une période se terminant à la première des dates suivantes - la date à laquelle les investisseurs finalisent le financement relatif au FID ou à cinq ans à compter de la date d'émission



Nombre de souscripteurs:

2 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation:

BMO Marchés des capitaux a reçu 1 250 000 $ US en espèces

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 février 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0669

Outback Goldfields CORP.  ("OZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST , March 1, 2024 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0670

PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. ("PHNM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 19, 2024 and January 24, 2024 :

Number of Shares:

6,468,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.17 per share common share



Warrants:

6,468,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,468,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.27 for a three-year period





Number of Placees:

27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

4

376,646

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

2

210,000


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$6,473.60

N/A

N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0671

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective February 23, 2024 , the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 23, 2024 (the "Supplement") to the short form base shelf prospectus dated March 31, 2023 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 29, 2024 , for gross proceeds of $34,500,000 (including the exercise of the over-allotment option).

Underwriters:

PI Financial Corp. (the "Lead Underwriter"), and Canaccord Genuity Corp.,

CIBC World Markets Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. (collectively with the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters").



Offering:

23,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") (including those

shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option).



Share Price:

$1.50 per Share.



Underwriter's Commission:

An aggregate cash payment of $2,070,000, being equal to 6% of the gross

proceeds of the Supplement offering.

1,380,000 non-transferable compensation warrants ("Compensation

Warrants") were issued to the Underwriters, and may be exercised into Shares at a price of $1.50 per Share

at any time prior to February 28, 2026.





Over-Allotment Option:

The Company granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase additional

Shares of up to 15% of the offering. The over-allotment option was exercised

in full at closing, equal to 3,000,000 Shares at $1.50 per Share.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 21, 2024 , and February 29, 2024 , for further details.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/01/c4523.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Outback GoldfieldsTSXV:OZPrecious Metals Investing
OZ:CC
The Conversation (0)
OUTBACK ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF FINNISH GOLD PROJECT PORTFOLIO FROM S2 RESOURCES AND CONCURRENT $5 MILLION FINANCING

OUTBACK ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF FINNISH GOLD PROJECT PORTFOLIO FROM S2 RESOURCES AND CONCURRENT $5 MILLION FINANCING

TSX.V: OZ | OTCQB: OZBKF | FSE: S600

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent dated February 16, 2024 (the Letter of Intent ") with S2 Resources Ltd. (" S2 ") to acquire all of S2's highly prospective portfolio of gold projects in Finland (the " S2 Finnish Projects "), by way of an acquisition (the " Transaction ") of S2's wholly-owned Finnish subsidiary, Sakumpu Exploration Oy (the " S2 Subsidiary "). On March 1, 2024 Outback notified S2 that it was satisfied with the results of its due diligence investigation, and the parties are now committed to proceeding with the Transaction subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Letter of Intent. Depending on the price and size of the Offering (as defined below), the Transaction may constitute a "Reverse Takeover" of Outback in accordance with Policy 5.2 Changes of Business and Reverse Takeover s of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS DEFINES MULTIPLE NEW GOLD TARGETS AT THE GLENFINE PROJECT, VICTORIA

OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS DEFINES MULTIPLE NEW GOLD TARGETS AT THE GLENFINE PROJECT, VICTORIA

(TSX.V: OZ, OTCQB: OZBKF, FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities across its Glenfine project in the heart of the Victorian goldfields of Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE GOLD-ARSENIC ANOMALIES AT THE O'CONNORS TARGET, YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

OUTBACK IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE GOLD-ARSENIC ANOMALIES AT THE O'CONNORS TARGET, YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

( TSX.V: OZ, OTCQB: OZBKF, FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to provide an update from its reconnaissance-style, air-core drill program at its Yeungroon gold project, central Victoria, Australia . The purpose of the wide-spaced, top of bedrock drilling was to expand on, and sample fresh bedrock below a broad and open-ended, 3 kilometre long, near-surface pathfinder element anomaly.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK GRANTED SILVER SPOON EXPLORATION LICENCE NEAR FOSTERVILLE GOLD MINE

OUTBACK GRANTED SILVER SPOON EXPLORATION LICENCE NEAR FOSTERVILLE GOLD MINE

( TSX.V: OZ  |  OTCQB: OZBKF  |  FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to announce that the Silver Spoon Exploration Licence (EL006951) has been granted near the world-class Fosterville gold mine in central Victoria, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK PROVIDES RESULTS FROM ITS PROPERTY-WIDE AIR-CORE DRILL PROGRAM AT THE YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

OUTBACK PROVIDES RESULTS FROM ITS PROPERTY-WIDE AIR-CORE DRILL PROGRAM AT THE YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to provide results from its reconnaissance-style air-core drill program at its Yeungroon gold project (" Yeungroon " or the " Project "), central Victoria, Australia .

Highlights
  • Defined multiple broad corridors of elevated arsenic across the tenement :
    • Numerous north-west trending zones of strong arsenic anomalism from top-of-bedrock samples parallel to the Golden Jacket corridor have been defined northeast of the Golden Jacket mine.
    • A strongly anomalous and open zone of high-arsenic, locally coincident with prominent north-trending structural features, has been defined north of the unexplored Moondyne target area.
    • Arsenic is a well established pathfinder element for high-grade gold mineralization across the Victorian Goldfields.
  • Strongly anomalous gold values returned from multiple top-of-bed rock samples:
    • Anomalous gold results from air-core holes collared over 800 metres along trend to the south of historical Golden Jacket mine suggest significant potential of the structure along strike.
    • A broad zone of anomalous gold and arsenic from top-of-bedrock samples located over 1.4 kilometres north-east of the Golden Jacket mine define a new high-priority target area that is open for expansion.
    • Deeper diamond drilling at both target areas is warranted to test for high-grade, structurally controlled quartz reefs associated with the anomalous top-of-bedrock air-core samples.

"We are excited to update our shareholders on our exploration progress so far at our highly prospective Yeungroon gold project," commented Chris Donaldson , CEO . "The results of our multi-rig drill program to date suggest that the historical Golden Jacket and Moondyne workings are not isolated targets but appear to be part of a much larger gold system. Anomalous gold assays have been identified for up to 800 metres south along strike of the Golden Jacket mine, and a new zone of gold mineralization was discovered 1.5 kilometres to the northeast of the mine. More significant is the identification of a new target zone on the western side of the tenement, near the Moondyne reef-hosted gold target.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Galloper Gold Corp

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Galloper Gold Corp

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Galloper Gold Corp. The company's common shares began trading on the CSE earlier today under the symbol BOOM.

A Vancouver-based resource company, Galloper is focused on prospective gold and base metals projects at Glover Island and Mint Pond, both of which are located in Newfoundland, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. Led by a team with successful exploration and production backgrounds, initial drilling is planned for 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire March 1, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (" BCSC ") has lifted the Management Cease Trade Order (" MCTO ") it had previously granted the Company on January 2, 2024 under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "), as the Company has now successfully completed all requisite filings for its Annual and Interim Financials. Revoking the MCTO means members of management are no longer prevented from trading the Company's common shares.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galloper Gold Corp. Announces Listing and Trading of Its Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Galloper Gold Corp. Announces Listing and Trading of Its Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM) (the "Company" or "Galloper"), a corporation involved in mineral exploration in Newfoundland, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares are approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") effective March 1, 2024 (the "Listing Date") and will commence trading on the CSE at the market open on the Listing Date under the symbol "BOOM

On January 30, 2024, Galloper was issued a receipt (the "Receipt") for its final long-form prospectus dated January 25, 2024 (the "Prospectus"), which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Reviews 2023 Activities and 2024 Plans

Silver North Reviews 2023 Activities and 2024 Plans

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 29, 2024 Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNAG ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a summary of accomplishments in 2023 and its strategy and plans for 2024, including its flagship Haldane Silver Property in the historic Keno Hill District, Yukon and its Tim Silver Property, currently under option to Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur").  With two high grade silver projects slated for drilling and management actively seeking new silver exploration opportunities, Silver North is planning for a busy 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Completes Filing of Q1 Financial Statements

Element79 Gold Corp Completes Filing of Q1 Financial Statements

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire February 29, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") Vancouver is pleased to announce that today it has filed its annual financial statements in respect of its First Quarter ending November 30, 2023, its management discussion and analysis relating to its annual financial statements, and the CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the " Required Documents "). The Filings are available on SEDAR+ as well as the CSE website.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BNN

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BNN

Trading resumes in:

Company: Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

OUTBACK ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF FINNISH GOLD PROJECT PORTFOLIO FROM S2 RESOURCES AND CONCURRENT $5 MILLION FINANCING

Romios Gold Exhibiting at PDAC 2024 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Re-Discover Romios at Booth 2717

Appia Exhibiting at PDAC 2024 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Visit Us at Booth 2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building

Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Romios Gold Exhibiting at PDAC 2024 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Re-Discover Romios at Booth 2717

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Exhibiting at PDAC 2024 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Visit Us at Booth 2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Gold Engages CHF Capital Markets

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the PDAC Conference in Toronto, ON

Copper Investing

Forum Energy Metals Corp. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2825 at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Appoints Market Maker

×