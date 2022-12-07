TomaGold closes $974,125 first tranche of private placement and grants options

Company to discuss career opportunities for veterans at recruiting event in Atlanta on Dec. 8

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., is proud to support the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at its RecruitMilitary Job Fair. Held in Atlanta, Ga. on Thursday, December 8 Trulieve's talent acquisition team will meet with U.S. veterans, military spouses, transitioning military and members of the Guard and Reserve.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

"As DAV's exclusive national partner, Trulieve is proud to support the organization's mission to improve the lives of deserving veterans and brave military members," said Trulieve National Executive Director of DEI & Social Impact John Calloway . "We are honored to provide employment opportunities to veterans in the growing medical cannabis market, while instilling inclusivity throughout our hiring practices."

Trulieve recently opened its Georgia indoor cultivation facility in Adel, Ga. to produce a variety of medical cannabis products that will be available to patients at its dispensaries throughout the state.

"Our team is excited to meet with these skilled military veterans and help them discover career opportunities in the growing medical cannabis industry," said Trulieve GA Chief Diversity Officer Champ Bailey. "As we expand our operations and build our team, we are proud to support DAV and its incredible resources for veterans."

Trulieve is committed to investing in the communities where it operates, and its Supplier Diversity Program provides opportunities for diverse businesses. The Company also has a long-standing track record of supporting numerous DEI initiatives such as its existing community partners.

DAV is a nonprofit organization that provides veterans and their families with a lifetime of support. Its no-cost services are offered to all generations of veterans, their families and survivors. DAV is also a leader in connecting veterans with meaningful employment, hosting job fairs and providing resources.

For more information on how to become a registered patient in Georgia and to sign-up for updates, please visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/georgia . For more information about the RecruitMilitary job fair, please visit success.recruitmilitary.com/events/atlanta-veterans-job-fair-december-8-2022 .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

