Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

Market NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Trulieve Sparks Maryland Recreational Sales on July 1

Customer specials with local flair, swag, demonstrations, and clone sales planned in Rockville , Halethorpe and Lutherville

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced customer specials planned in Halethorpe Lutherville and Rockville, MD with the company's signature quality cannabis clones available for limited sale at each location.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

"We are proud to be part of history as the state expands to include adult use," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "We look forward to commemorating the occasion on Saturday alongside the many Marylanders who voted for the freedom to use cannabis for personal consumption."

Trulieve is offering the following specials at all locations:

  • "Trulieve Recreational Starter Flight" including 3.5g of each brand Roll One, Modern Flower and Cultivar flower along with Element rolling papers and a lighter for $80 while supplies last.
  • Clones in a variety of strains for $25 each on a first come, first served basis.
  • Local cultivation managers onsite to talk with customers.
  • Swag giveaways including Khalifa Kush t-shirts and raffle for a Khalifa Kush bong.

Additionally, the Rockville location is starting celebrations at 8AM on Saturday, July 1 with a ribbon cutting, DJ Tiara LaNiece spinning and complimentary breakfast provided by local legends Call Your Mother Deli.

Trulieve has three cannabis dispensaries in the state open 9AM-9PM Monday-Saturday and 10AM-8PM Sunday with locations as follows:

  • 3531 Washington Blvd #112 Halethorpe, MD 21227
  • 1526 York Rd Lutherville- Timonium, MD 21093
  • 12200 Rockville Pike Rockville , MD 20852

For more information on store activations and locations in Maryland , please visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/maryland .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-sparks-maryland-recreational-sales-on-july-1-301867127.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/29/c8406.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX
The Conversation (0)
cannabis leaves

Cannabis Market Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Cannabis companies continue to struggle with today's difficult market conditions, and for investors the long-term outlook for the industry is increasingly becoming a tough pill to swallow.

There’s no question that the cannabis industry is here to stay in one form or another, with a wide variety of products available and laws changing across the world. But so far 2023 has been grim for those involved in the space — particularly in Canada.

Here the Investing News Network provides a recap of key highlights for the cannabis sector in the second quarter.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Opening of Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Newnan, GA

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis in the state

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the grand opening of Trulieve's third medical cannabis dispensary in the state.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ECS Botanics Holdings Limited

ECS Botanics Secures Two Binding Offtake Agreements Worth At Least $11.9M To Supply Medicinal Cannabis Dried Flower

ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd (ASX: ECS) (“ECS” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has entered into two binding offtake agreements worth at least $11.9m to supply medicinal cannabis dried flower over the next three years.

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday, June 22, 2023 (the "Meeting"), shareholders holding a total of 247,410,987 common shares of the Company voted in person or by proxy, representing 64.96% of the total number of common shares of the Company outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Company's proxy statement dated April 28, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement") was elected as a director of the Company, with each director receiving in excess of 94.8% of the votes cast in favor of his or her election. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis leaves, stock chart, terrascend logo

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: TerrAscend Closer to TSX Listing

A US multi-state operator broke new ground this past week by reaching conditional approval for a listing on the TSX.

Meanwhile, Canadian cannabis operator Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED) shared less-than-bright new numbers, revealing that mishandling of financial results from its subsidiary has led to a formal investigation.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opening Relocated Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Fort Myers, FL

New dispensary hosts grand opening event and expands patient access to medical cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced the relocation of a medical dispensary in Fort Myers, Florida . Located at 5660 Bayshore Rd., the new dispensary will be open 9 AM 8:30 PM Monday through Saturday and 11 AM 8 PM on Sunday .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Klimat X: Embracing the Carbon Credit Economy to Address Climate Change

International Graphite: Unlocking the Key to a Net-zero Future

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Related News

Cleantech Investing

Klimat X: Embracing the Carbon Credit Economy to Address Climate Change

Graphite Investing

International Graphite: Unlocking the Key to a Net-zero Future

Battery Metals Investing

North Arrow Acquires 100% Interest in LDG Property, NWT

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Completes Acquisition of Anacortes Mining

Battery Metals Investing

VICTORY BATTERY METALS DELIVERS LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OUTLINING ACTIVE EXPLORATION PROGRAMS AND PLANS

×