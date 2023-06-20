Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Trulieve Opening Relocated Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Fort Myers, FL

New dispensary hosts grand opening event and expands patient access to medical cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced the relocation of a medical dispensary in Fort Myers, Florida . Located at 5660 Bayshore Rd., the new dispensary will be open 9 AM 8:30 PM Monday through Saturday and 11 AM 8 PM on Sunday .

Trulieve will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, June 23 at 9 AM with partner giveaways, music, food, specials, discounts and more.

"Trulieve is proud to strengthen our footprint in Florida , one of our core markets, with a new dispensary in north Fort Myers to provide access to medical cannabis in a convenient location for registered patients," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , "Our leading presence in Florida allows us to build scale and depth to serve medical patients for the long term."

Trulieve offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida -based location.

Designed to meet every customer's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One and Sweet Talk. Customers also have access to beloved brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers , Bhang, Binske, Blue River , Black Tuna, Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush , Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Trulieve Announces Appointment of Tim Mullany as Chief Financial Officer

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the appointment of Tim Mullany as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 10, 2023 . Mr. Mullany has over 20 years' experience in accounting and finance including prior Chief Financial Officer roles at publicly traded companies Jack in the Box Inc. and RAVE Restaurant Group.

"Mr. Mullany brings extensive financial leadership experience to Trulieve, having served as Chief Financial Officer in a diverse set of private and public companies across quick service restaurant, fitness, and financial services industries," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "We are pleased to welcome Tim to our executive leadership team ahead of numerous growth catalysts. His prior experience and contributions to high growth service industries are well suited to help Trulieve execute on its strategic vision in the coming years."

"Trulieve has a proven track record as an industry leader and pioneer in U.S. cannabis," said Mr. Mullany. "I look forward to working with the team as Trulieve navigates the many exciting opportunities ahead."

The Company has accepted the resignation with immediate effect of Alex D'Amico, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, and has appointed Ryan Blust , the Company's Vice President, Finance, as its interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, to serve until Tim Mullany assumes the role.

Mr. Blust has over 18 years accounting and finance experience. He joined Trulieve in September 2018 , and has previously served as interim CFO for the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Blust served as the Controller at Vector Solutions, a software company. Mr. Blust also served as CFO for Honeycomb Company of America, an aerospace manufacturer, and as Assistant Controller for Marinemax, a retail boat company. He began his career in public accounting in 2004, serving with both Cherry Bekaert as well as Bobbitt, Pittinger & Company.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Maryland Suspends Cookies' Baltimore License

One of the most popular cannabis brands in North America finds itself in a difficult position — Maryland regulators have suspended the company's license just as adult-use sales are set to roll out in the state.

Meanwhile, a cannabis operator in Canada received shareholder approval to move ahead with a notable acquisition plan.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Tinley's Provides Corporate Update

Tinley's Provides Corporate Update

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on various initiatives now underway and intended to advance the Company's business and create sustainable shareholder value.

Update on Relocation to Canoga Park

Trulieve Opening New Dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona

Opening of Trulieve dispensary on Tatum Blvd. continues brand promise of offering the right products at the right price in the right place in growing Phoenix market

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new dispensary in Phoenix, AZ. Located at 16635 N. Tatum Boulevard, the doors will open at 8 AM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 with ongoing hours of 8 AM to 10 PM seven days a week.

cannabis leaves, american flag, stock chart

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Legal American Sales to Reach US$45 Billion by 2027

A new report from a leading analytics firm shows the cannabis industry will reach US$45 billion in legal sales by 2027.

Meanwhile, a critical vote on a banking reform bill designed to help the US cannabis industry could see a vote in the Senate in a few weeks. Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less
crowd going up escalator

Lift Expo 2023: It’s All About Survival for Canadian Cannabis

Survival was in focus for the Canadian cannabis industry as the Lift Expo made its return to Toronto.

The event, which is dedicated to all things related to the cannabis business up north, rounded up a variety of experts to discuss the current landscape for the industry and whether there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents some takeaways from the show.

