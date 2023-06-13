Nextech3D.ai AI- IPO Spin-off Toggle3D.ai Approved By The Canadian Securities Exchange to Trade on Wednesday June 14th Symbol: TGGL

Trulieve Opening New Dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona

Opening of Trulieve dispensary on Tatum Blvd. continues brand promise of offering the right products at the right price in the right place in growing Phoenix market

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new dispensary in Phoenix, AZ. Located at 16635 N. Tatum Boulevard, the doors will open at 8 AM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 with ongoing hours of 8 AM to 10 PM seven days a week.

"Trulieve is a proud member of the Arizona community and this new location on Tatum Boulevard is a continuation of our brand promise to deliver exceptional customer experiences, as well as provide the right products at the right price in the right place," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "This new location will offer a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve brands such as Alchemy, Avenue, Co2lors, loveli, Modern Flower, Muse, and Roll One."

Trulieve invites the Arizona community to join in celebrating this new recreational marijuana dispensary on Saturday, June 17 with partner giveaways, DJs, a coffee truck, special discounts and more, starting at 8 AM .

Trulieve entered the Arizona market in October 2021 as part of its acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation, Arizona's largest cannabis retailer. Harvest and Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Arizona are in Apache Junction , Avondale , Casa Grande , Chandler , Cottonwood , Glendale , Guadalupe , Mesa , Peoria , Phoenix , Scottsdale , Sierra Vista , Tempe , and Tucson .

For more information on store activations and locations in Arizona , please visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/arizona .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Legal American Sales to Reach US$45 Billion by 2027

A new report from a leading analytics firm shows the cannabis industry will reach US$45 billion in legal sales by 2027.

Meanwhile, a critical vote on a banking reform bill designed to help the US cannabis industry could see a vote in the Senate in a few weeks. Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

crowd going up escalator

Lift Expo 2023: It’s All About Survival for Canadian Cannabis

Survival was in focus for the Canadian cannabis industry as the Lift Expo made its return to Toronto.

The event, which is dedicated to all things related to the cannabis business up north, rounded up a variety of experts to discuss the current landscape for the industry and whether there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents some takeaways from the show.

Trulieve Announces Over 965,000 Signatures for Florida's Smart & Safe Campaign

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the Florida Secretary of State has validated over 965,000 signatures for the Smart & Safe Florida campaign's drive to bring adult use cannabis to Florida . That number represents more than enough to secure ballot placement for the 2024 General Election.

The initiative, if passed, will allow adult Floridians (ages 21+) to enjoy the freedom to use cannabis products for personal consumption.

Trulieve CEO, Kim Rivers said, "Our investment demonstrates our firm belief that Floridians are ready to experience the freedom to use cannabis for personal consumption; a freedom which is currently enjoyed by more than half of America's adults. With over 965,000 validated signatures from nearly every part of our state, it is clear these voters share that belief. We are thrilled the campaign has made this milestone and look forward to seeing this initiative on the ballot next November."

The next step for the campaign will be to seek approval from the Florida Supreme Court, as required by Florida law and the State Constitution, to ensure the ballot language addresses only one subject and clearly states the chief purpose of the amendment.

Rivers added, "We believe the language, as written, comports with the single subject and clarity requirements under Florida law and look forward to a positive ruling from the Court."

The Florida Supreme Court has published a schedule to begin that process with briefs due from opponents by June 12th and from supporters by July 5th . All amendments to the Florida Constitution must receive 60% of the vote and most published polls show this initiative consistently cresting above 65% among likely Florida voters.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Cronos Group Announces Streamlined Operating Structure to Improve Cash Flow

Plans to Exit Existing U.S. hemp-derived CBD Operations

Intends to Launch Lord Jones ® Brand in the Canadian Adult-use Market in Q4 2023

Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO, will speak at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 1:30PM ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations .

phone showing canadian competition bureau website

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canadian Competition Bureau Calls for Industry Changes

The Canadian cannabis industry needs new THC limits and more relaxed promotional rules in order to thrive, a federal agency said this week in a new report. It also recommends a review of the licensing process.

Meanwhile, a leading multi-state operator enjoyed a jump in share value thanks to its most recent financial report.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

