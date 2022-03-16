New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available Trulieve Cannabis Corp. "Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Boca Raton, Florida . Located at 23233 S State Road 7, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 . Grand opening ...

TCNNF,TRUL:CNX