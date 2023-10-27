Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trulieve Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Marianna, Florida

Company celebrates grand opening, improves patient access in Florida's north panhandle

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary located at 4256 Lafayette Street in Marianna, Florida .

On Saturday, October 28 , Trulieve will host a grand opening celebration beginning at 9 a.m. featuring partner giveaways, music, specials, discounts, and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to engage with customers and expand access to cannabis," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "This new location makes it easier for patients in the Marianna community to enjoy our superior customer service and top-quality products."

Located along U.S. Highway 90 and less than five miles from Interstate 10, the new Marianna dispensary offers greater convenience to Florida patients and caregivers in Jackson , Washington , and Calhoun counties.

The new location will offer a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve's portfolio of in-house brands such as Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk and Trekkers. Customers will also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River , Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush , Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

Trulieve offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location.

The new Marianna dispensary will be open 9 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sundays . For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-opening-medical-cannabis-dispensary-in-marianna-florida-301969692.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/27/c5040.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

