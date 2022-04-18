Market NewsInvesting News

'4.20 for All' campaign features local retail activations and national initiatives supporting economic and social advancement within the cannabis community Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States is proud to share its activations and initiatives celebrating 420. Trulieve's "4.20 for All" campaign has partnered with brands, organizations, and events to enact changes

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States is proud to share its activations and initiatives celebrating 420. Trulieve's "4.20 for All" campaign has partnered with brands, organizations, and events to enact changes in cannabis legislation and continue the Company's commitment to social equity and inclusion.

"We're proud to celebrate our industry's rich culture by spearheading local and national initiatives focused on giving back to the patients and customers in the communities we serve," said Kim Rivers , Chief Executive Officer of Trulieve. "The '4.20 for All' campaign reflects our ongoing commitment to create a more inclusive industry by supporting economic and social advancement opportunities for minorities and underserved communities."

Each state where Trulieve operates will be activating at the local level ranging from brand giveaways to food trucks and DJs. Trulieve will also offer product launches and regional activations across the country:

  • Launches include:
    • New brand product launches or limited time offer strains in most of our retail states
    • Richard DeLisi's DeLisioso Flamingo Kush pre-rolls in Florida
    • Wiz Khalifa's Khalifa Kush pre-roll and 1/8th products in Arizona
    • Muse, a Trulieve in-house brand, introduction in Pennsylvania
  • Activations across the country include:

Trulieve commenced its national campaign by becoming the first multi-state operator to enter the metaverse. On April 2 , Trulieve launched an exclusive NFT Collection available on the OpenSea marketplace. All proceeds from NFT sales will benefit the Last Prisoner Project , a non-profit organization committed to cannabis criminal justice reform and freeing over 40,000 individuals in prison for non-violent cannabis convictions. The Company also proudly announced its new membership with the Minority Cannabis Business Association (MCBA).

Additional national initiatives include Trulieve's Harvesting Goodness donation campaign and having celebrity brand partners Ethan Zohn and Champ Bailey share video stories about why they support "4.20 for All." Trulieve also attempted to register 4/20 as a national holiday, but the application was rejected due to its affiliation with the cannabis industry.

For more information or to explore more "4/20 for All" initiatives, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida, and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

MATTIO Communications
Trulieve@Mattio.com

