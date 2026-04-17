Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call on May 7, 2026

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its first quarter 2026 financial results.
Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Chief Financial Officer Jan Reese will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.
Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.
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North American toll free: 1-844-824-3830
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Passcode: 0642610
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International: 1-412-542-4136
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Passcode: 0642610
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
Trulieve First Quarter 2026 Results Call
An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events
About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by cornerstone markets in Arizona, Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Driven by a core mission to expand access to cannabis, Trulieve serves customers with innovative, high-quality branded products and exceptional experiences. With scaled operations in attractive markets and targeted expansion through its hub strategy, Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.
Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve
X: @Trulieve
Investor and Media Contact
Christine Hersey, Chief Corporate Affairs and Strategy Officer
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com
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SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/17/c9832.html