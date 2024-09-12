Trulieve Announces Upcoming Event Participation

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Trending Press Releases

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Nightflower Exploration Target Upgrade Following Antimony Price Increase

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC

XReality Group

XRG:AU

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Trulieve Announces Upcoming Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • ATB Capital Markets 2024 Life Sciences Institutional Investor Conference, September 18, 2024 : Vice President of Investor Relations Christine Hersey will participate in investor meetings.
  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, October 8 - 9, 2024 : Chief Marketing Officer Gina Collins will participate in a panel discussion on Next-Gen Cannabis Retail on October 9th at 11:00 AM , and Vice President of Investor Relations Christine Hersey will participate in a VIP Roundtable discussion on Capital Markets and investor meetings.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact  
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-upcoming-event-participation-302245660.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/12/c1444.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX
The Conversation (0)

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Clearwater, Florida

New Pinellas County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, September 13 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Clearwater, Florida on Saturday, September 7 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opens Relocated Dispensary in Tucson, Arizona

New Menlo Park location to celebrate grand opening Friday, September 13 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the relocation of a dispensary in Tucson, Arizona .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis leaves, US flag.

Cannabis Round-Up: US Sets Date for Hearing on Rescheduling, State Markets See Growth

August brought a whirlwind of activity in the cannabis industry as the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) set a date for a long-awaited public hearing on the rescheduling of cannabis.

According to public records, the hearing will commence on December 2, 2024, in Arlington, Virginia.

While this date delays the process until after the election, it is still possible that cannabis will be rescheduled before current President Joe Biden leaves office on January 25, 2025.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Florida Medical Cannabis Dispensaries in Cocoa, Miramar Beach, Niceville, and Tampa

Grand opening celebrations at all four locations Friday, September 6 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., announced the opening of new medical cannabis dispensaries in Miramar Beach Niceville and Tampa today and Cocoa on Saturday.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Employee Training Program Earns Gold Award for Excellence

Trulieve's TruU-GROW employee training program awarded for   Best Competencies and Skill Development

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced its TruU-GROW cultivation training program has received a Gold award of excellence in the 2024 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards™.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lord Jones® Live Resin Vapes and Ice Water Hash Pre-Rolls Now Available Across Canada

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") is expanding its portfolio for its Lord Jones ® brand with new innovations to bolster its lineup of premium cannabis products in the Canadian market. The additions include new cultivars for the Lord Jones ® Ice Water Hash Fusions Pre-Rolls and Live Resin Vapes, which are now available across Canada.

Since the brand's launch in Canada in November 2023, Ice Water Hash Fusions Pre-Rolls have become the best-selling hash-infused pre-rolls in the country 1 . Curated with flower and terpene-rich ice water hash and fitted with a branded ceramic tip designed to cool the smoke, these 1g pre-rolls provide an elevated experience. The brand's live resin vapes are designed to deliver a premium and highly potent vape experience at 70%+ THC in each all-in-one device and 510-cartridge. As of July 2024, the Lord Jones ® brand has become the third best-selling live resin vape brand in Canada 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Hertz Energy Begins Exploration at Harriman Antimony Property in Québec

Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Galloper Gold Retains Bantr Media Inc. and Obtains DTC Eligibility for U.S. Trading

Skyharbour Appoints Athabasca Basin Veteran, Serdar Donmez, as Vice President of Exploration

Related News

Energy Investing

Hertz Energy Begins Exploration at Harriman Antimony Property in Québec

Tech Investing

Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Galloper Gold Retains Bantr Media Inc. and Obtains DTC Eligibility for U.S. Trading

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Appoints Athabasca Basin Veteran, Serdar Donmez, as Vice President of Exploration

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Begins Drilling the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

Ewoyaa Lithium Project Granted EPA Permit

Agriculture Investing

WOA Relocates Headquarters & Enhances German Facility Utilisation

×