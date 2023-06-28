Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

Trulieve Announces Opening of Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Newnan, GA

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis in the state

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the grand opening of Trulieve's third medical cannabis dispensary in the state.

"We are proud to continue expanding access to the growing number of registered medical patients in Georgia ," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "Our new dispensary in Newnan will bring our exceptional customer experience and top-quality products to a new community we can't wait to serve."

Trulieve will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, June 30, 2023 , at 10 AM with a ribbon cutting, food trucks and merchandise giveaways. The new dispensary will be open 10 AM - 6 PM Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 1690 E. Highway 34, Newnan, GA.

For more information on how to become a registered patient in Georgia and to sign-up for updates, please visit www.trulieve.com/how-to-get-medical-marijuana-card/georgia .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

ECS Botanics Holdings Limited

ECS Botanics Secures Two Binding Offtake Agreements Worth At Least $11.9M To Supply Medicinal Cannabis Dried Flower

ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd (ASX: ECS) (“ECS” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has entered into two binding offtake agreements worth at least $11.9m to supply medicinal cannabis dried flower over the next three years.

Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday, June 22, 2023 (the "Meeting"), shareholders holding a total of 247,410,987 common shares of the Company voted in person or by proxy, representing 64.96% of the total number of common shares of the Company outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Company's proxy statement dated April 28, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement") was elected as a director of the Company, with each director receiving in excess of 94.8% of the votes cast in favor of his or her election. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

cannabis leaves, stock chart, terrascend logo

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: TerrAscend Closer to TSX Listing

A US multi-state operator broke new ground this past week by reaching conditional approval for a listing on the TSX.

Meanwhile, Canadian cannabis operator Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED) shared less-than-bright new numbers, revealing that mishandling of financial results from its subsidiary has led to a formal investigation.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Trulieve Opening Relocated Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Fort Myers, FL

New dispensary hosts grand opening event and expands patient access to medical cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced the relocation of a medical dispensary in Fort Myers, Florida . Located at 5660 Bayshore Rd., the new dispensary will be open 9 AM 8:30 PM Monday through Saturday and 11 AM 8 PM on Sunday .

Trulieve Announces Appointment of Tim Mullany as Chief Financial Officer

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the appointment of Tim Mullany as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 10, 2023 . Mr. Mullany has over 20 years' experience in accounting and finance including prior Chief Financial Officer roles at publicly traded companies Jack in the Box Inc. and RAVE Restaurant Group.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

"Mr. Mullany brings extensive financial leadership experience to Trulieve, having served as Chief Financial Officer in a diverse set of private and public companies across quick service restaurant, fitness, and financial services industries," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "We are pleased to welcome Tim to our executive leadership team ahead of numerous growth catalysts. His prior experience and contributions to high growth service industries are well suited to help Trulieve execute on its strategic vision in the coming years."

"Trulieve has a proven track record as an industry leader and pioneer in U.S. cannabis," said Mr. Mullany. "I look forward to working with the team as Trulieve navigates the many exciting opportunities ahead."

The Company has accepted the resignation with immediate effect of Alex D'Amico, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, and has appointed Ryan Blust , the Company's Vice President, Finance, as its interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, to serve until Tim Mullany assumes the role.

Mr. Blust has over 18 years accounting and finance experience. He joined Trulieve in September 2018 , and has previously served as interim CFO for the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Blust served as the Controller at Vector Solutions, a software company. Mr. Blust also served as CFO for Honeycomb Company of America, an aerospace manufacturer, and as Assistant Controller for Marinemax, a retail boat company. He began his career in public accounting in 2004, serving with both Cherry Bekaert as well as Bobbitt, Pittinger & Company.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

cookies logo with gavel

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Maryland Suspends Cookies' Baltimore License

One of the most popular cannabis brands in North America finds itself in a difficult position — Maryland regulators have suspended the company's license just as adult-use sales are set to roll out in the state.

Meanwhile, a cannabis operator in Canada received shareholder approval to move ahead with a notable acquisition plan.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

