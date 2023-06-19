Belararox Raises $2.5 Million Via Placement

Trulieve Announces Appointment of Tim Mullany as Chief Financial Officer

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the appointment of Tim Mullany as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 10, 2023 . Mr. Mullany has over 20 years' experience in accounting and finance including prior Chief Financial Officer roles at publicly traded companies Jack in the Box Inc. and RAVE Restaurant Group.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

"Mr. Mullany brings extensive financial leadership experience to Trulieve, having served as Chief Financial Officer in a diverse set of private and public companies across quick service restaurant, fitness, and financial services industries," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "We are pleased to welcome Tim to our executive leadership team ahead of numerous growth catalysts. His prior experience and contributions to high growth service industries are well suited to help Trulieve execute on its strategic vision in the coming years."

"Trulieve has a proven track record as an industry leader and pioneer in U.S. cannabis," said Mr. Mullany. "I look forward to working with the team as Trulieve navigates the many exciting opportunities ahead."

The Company has accepted the resignation with immediate effect of Alex D'Amico, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, and has appointed Ryan Blust , the Company's Vice President, Finance, as its interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, to serve until Tim Mullany assumes the role.

Mr. Blust has over 18 years accounting and finance experience. He joined Trulieve in September 2018 , and has previously served as interim CFO for the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Blust served as the Controller at Vector Solutions, a software company. Mr. Blust also served as CFO for Honeycomb Company of America, an aerospace manufacturer, and as Assistant Controller for Marinemax, a retail boat company. He began his career in public accounting in 2004, serving with both Cherry Bekaert as well as Bobbitt, Pittinger & Company.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

cookies logo with gavel

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Maryland Suspends Cookies' Baltimore License

One of the most popular cannabis brands in North America finds itself in a difficult position — Maryland regulators have suspended the company's license just as adult-use sales are set to roll out in the state.

Meanwhile, a cannabis operator in Canada received shareholder approval to move ahead with a notable acquisition plan.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Tinley's Provides Corporate Update

Tinley's Provides Corporate Update

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on various initiatives now underway and intended to advance the Company's business and create sustainable shareholder value.

Update on Relocation to Canoga Park

Trulieve Opening New Dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona

Opening of Trulieve dispensary on Tatum Blvd. continues brand promise of offering the right products at the right price in the right place in growing Phoenix market

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new dispensary in Phoenix, AZ. Located at 16635 N. Tatum Boulevard, the doors will open at 8 AM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 with ongoing hours of 8 AM to 10 PM seven days a week.

cannabis leaves, american flag, stock chart

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Legal American Sales to Reach US$45 Billion by 2027

A new report from a leading analytics firm shows the cannabis industry will reach US$45 billion in legal sales by 2027.

Meanwhile, a critical vote on a banking reform bill designed to help the US cannabis industry could see a vote in the Senate in a few weeks. Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

crowd going up escalator

Lift Expo 2023: It’s All About Survival for Canadian Cannabis

Survival was in focus for the Canadian cannabis industry as the Lift Expo made its return to Toronto.

The event, which is dedicated to all things related to the cannabis business up north, rounded up a variety of experts to discuss the current landscape for the industry and whether there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents some takeaways from the show.

Trulieve Announces Over 965,000 Signatures for Florida's Smart & Safe Campaign

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the Florida Secretary of State has validated over 965,000 signatures for the Smart & Safe Florida campaign's drive to bring adult use cannabis to Florida . That number represents more than enough to secure ballot placement for the 2024 General Election.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

The initiative, if passed, will allow adult Floridians (ages 21+) to enjoy the freedom to use cannabis products for personal consumption.

Trulieve CEO, Kim Rivers said, "Our investment demonstrates our firm belief that Floridians are ready to experience the freedom to use cannabis for personal consumption; a freedom which is currently enjoyed by more than half of America's adults. With over 965,000 validated signatures from nearly every part of our state, it is clear these voters share that belief. We are thrilled the campaign has made this milestone and look forward to seeing this initiative on the ballot next November."

The next step for the campaign will be to seek approval from the Florida Supreme Court, as required by Florida law and the State Constitution, to ensure the ballot language addresses only one subject and clearly states the chief purpose of the amendment.

Rivers added, "We believe the language, as written, comports with the single subject and clarity requirements under Florida law and look forward to a positive ruling from the Court."

The Florida Supreme Court has published a schedule to begin that process with briefs due from opponents by June 12th and from supporters by July 5th . All amendments to the Florida Constitution must receive 60% of the vote and most published polls show this initiative consistently cresting above 65% among likely Florida voters.

