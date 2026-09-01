Transatlantic Provides an Exploration Update for Its Golden Jubilee Project in Montana

Transatlantic Mining Corp. (TSXV: TCO) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Golden Jubilee project located in Granite County, Montana.
A Set of 3 additional geophysical offsets of the mineralization referred to by the company in an April 1, 2026 news release was recently confirmed through a reconnaissance sampling program on one where surface material was observed.
The footprint of the geophysical anomaly at anomaly #2 correlates directly with visual surface grab sample # 28386 over 2.0 m at 22.3 g/t Au ,7.46 g/t Ag as collected (See Figure 1, Table 2 **).
Figure 1: Plan view highlighting geophysical anomalies and surface sample on Golden Jubilee Structure offset.
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The sample on Anomaly 2 is approximately 200 metres offset from the mined mineralisation (Resource Target Area) with lateral extension and offset.
"The samples further ‘ground-truthed' the potential of additional mineralization which we plan to confirm further through a planned follow-up drill program," said Transatlantic CEO, Bernie Sostak. "The geophysical offset has the potential to more than double the length of known strike, as well as potential parallel mineralized zones at Golden Jubilee, not to forget deepening the mineral resource target area."
Drilling at Golden Jubilee previously disclosed Sept 8, 2025, was postponed and an extension was filed and granted on March 16, 2026. This interim extension allows for new drilling and dewatering of the Golden Jubilee Mine to December 1, 2026.
Transatlantic has planned for 1,600 m of drilling through four holes for its next program. Two of the holes will be drilled targeting the down-dip extension to 400 m depth and two will test the newly identified offset lateral extension also to 400 m depth. The Company is currently reviewing available drill contractors to execute the program. Mine dewatering work is in progress, and pipes have been recently laid and a generator purchased. Work on the Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) continues and the MRE is expected in the next quarter or by year end.
"The Resource Target area is only shallowly drilled and was trial mined in 2014. This gives scope for increasing the mineralised footprint with staged drill programs into the future. This is very encouraging given the drilling and mining to date," Sostak said.
Highlights from the previous News Release - April 13, 2023 program:
Drillhole # 2201 - 9.1 metres at 7.8 g/t Au from 64 metres depth (8.0 m true width) (Including 1.5 metres at 16.11 g/t Au) 6.1 metres at 6.86 g/t Au from 86.9 metres depth ( 5.5 m true width)
Drillhole # 2203 - 6.1 metres at 13.1 g/t Au from 111.3 metres depth (6.0 m true width) (Including 3.0 metres at 17.3 g/t Au)
The following long section (Figure 1 : Resource Target Area ) illustrates the 2023 intersections juxtaposed against existing drill results as well as the processing results from earlier mining campaigns undertaken at the Golden Jubilee Mine.
Figure 2: Long Section looking Northwest on Golden Jubilee Structure (Resource Target Area)
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About Golden Jubilee
The 22 Golden Jubilee claims are situated in Granite County, Montana USA and have had a number of previous owners. There has been only limited exploration and mining on the regional Red Lion (vein) Line trend, which is known to continue over a regional strike of 7 km in length. The Golden Jubilee Mine is located in mountainous country at an elevation of approximately 2,350 m.
Historical Production
Although some mining occurred prior to the year 2000, there are limited production records in existence.
In 2014 however, a bulk sample was mined and processed through 2 toll treating facilities recording 10,000 tonnes at 9 g/t Au.
|Drillhole Number
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length (m)
|Downhole
Length
(m)
|True
Width
(m)
|g/t Au
|Vein
|GJB_RC_2201
|64
|73.2
|9.1
|9.1
|8
|7.78
|New Vein
|Includes 1.5 m at 16.11 g/t Au
|82.3
|86.9
|4.6
|4.6
|4.3
|6.05
|New Vein
|86.9
|93
|6.1
|6.1
|5.5
|6.86
|New Vein
|182.9
|184.4
|1.5
|1.5
|1.3
|4.7
|New Vein
|219.5
|221
|1.5
|1.5
|1.3
|6.51
|New Vein
|237.7
|240.8
|3
|3
|3
|3.34
|Golden Jubilee Vein
|GJB_RC_2202
|NSI
|No significant Intersection
|GJB_RC_2203
|111.3
|117.3
|6.1
|6.1
|6
|13.13
|Golden Jubilee Vein
|Includes 3 m at 17.3 g/t Au
|GJB_RC_2204
|NSI
|No significant Intersection
|GJB_RC_2205
|VOID
|Not sampled, = Void
|GJB_RC_2206
|VOID
|Not sampled =Void
|GJB_RC_2207
|Not sampled
|GJB_RC_2208
|NSI
|Exploration Hole
|GJB_RC_2209
|NSI
|Exploration Hole
|GJB_RC_2210
|NSI
|Exploration Hole
Review by Qualified Person (Note Table 1 *)
Aslam Awan PhD MAusIMM (CP Geo) is the Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 for having reviewed, only the technical information and approved as such contained in this news release. Mr. Awan is the Principal for AAA GeoConsultants:
(*)The reverse circulation drill samples were crushed in whole to plus 70 % passing 2 mm and then split and pulverised with analysis for gold and silver at the Christofferson Laboratory, Smelterville, Idaho USA. The Laboratory is an independent assay and umpire laboratory that follows industry techniques with blanks and standards inserted on batches of 25. The samples being pulverised and analysed with a 15 to 30 gram fire assay charge and a gravimetric finish. True widths were estimated based on the dip cross section width of the mineralisation at 1.0 g/t Au cutoff ( Table 1). Additional historical holes drilled and assayed are also on Figure 1. The Company also adds a standard to determine any assay bias.
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Review by Qualified Person (Note Table 2 * *)
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Zachary J. Black, SME-RM, Ethos Geological as an Independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.
About Transatlantic Mining Corp.
Transatlantic Mining (TSXV: TCO,OTC:TRRGF) is an emerging precious and base metal explorer. The Company has a focus on converting projects into mines within stable mining jurisdictions. The Company currently has property interests including an 80% Joint Venture position on the Monitor Copper-Gold project in Montana-Idaho (USA) and 100 % of the Golden Jubilee Gold Project with its associated mining rights. The Company has an extended lease, right to mine and purchase arrangement for the Miller Gold Mine in Montana to 100% ownership by way of payment royalty.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
" Bernie Sostak"
For more information contact
eeinarson@transatlanticminingcorp.com
604-614-8469
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
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