Traction Uranium Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

Traction Uranium Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the "Company" or "Traction") is pleased to announce that it intends to consolidate the common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") on a three-to-one basis (the "Consolidation"). The Company has 10,949,093 Common Shares outstanding and, if completed, the proposed Consolidation would reduce the issued and outstanding Common Shares to approximately 3,649,697 Common Shares.

The Company will issue a subsequent news release, following its filing of all necessary documentation with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in respect of the proposed Consolidation, announcing the effective date of the proposed Consolidation, the new CUSIP and ISIN for the consolidated Common Shares and any other relevant details regarding the proposed Consolidation. No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the proposed Consolidation. Any fractional Common Shares resulting from the proposed Consolidation will be rounded to the nearest whole number of Common Shares, and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of rounding.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company and in accordance with the policies of the CSE, the Consolidation was initially approved by shareholders of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held February 12, 2026, and, subsequently, by way of resolutions passed by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Consolidation and the date the Common Shares commence trading on the CSE on a post-Consolidation basis remain subject to the approval of the CSE, and a bulletin will be issued by the CSE upon acceptance. The Company will not be changing its name in conjunction with the Consolidation.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region and the Aurora Project with Cosa Resources Corp. in northern Saskatchewan.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at https://tractionuranium.com/.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jared Suchan
CEO and Director
(604) 425-2271
info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the proposed Consolidation, including the proposed consolidation ratio and the approval of the CSE. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, the assumption that the CSE will not object to the proposed Consolidation and that the Consolidation will be completed as currently anticipated. Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, that the CSE may object to the proposed Consolidation and use its discretion to prohibit the proposed Consolidation; that the Consolidation may not be completed by the Company; and that the board of directors of the Company retains discretion over the terms and implementation of the Consolidation. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

traction-uranium-corp-comtrac-cccnsx-traccobalt-investing
TRAC:CC
The Conversation (0)
Traction Uranium Corp Com

Traction Uranium Corp Com

Traction Uranium Corp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration in Canada.
Traction Uranium Corp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration in Canada. Keep Reading...
Cobalt symbol over glowing light pattern.

Top 3 ASX Cobalt Stocks (Updated January 2026)

Cobalt is used in a wide variety of industrial applications, with lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems as the largest demand segment. As an important battery metal, cobalt's fate is tied to demand for EVs. The EV market may be facing headwinds now, but the... Keep Reading...
Puzzle with "Demand" missing piece, "Supply" piece on the side, blue background.

Cobalt Market Forecast: Top Trends for Cobalt in 2026

Cobalt metal prices have trended steadily higher since September of last year, entering 2026 at US$56,414 per metric ton and touching highs unseen since July 2022. The cobalt market's dramatic reversal began in 2025, when it shifted from deep oversupply to structural tightness after a decisive... Keep Reading...
Gloved hand selecting cobalt on a digital periodic table, surrounded by lab equipment.

Top 5 Canadian Cobalt Stocks (Updated January 2026)

The cobalt market staged a dramatic turnaround in 2025, lifting sentiment across equity markets after years of oversupply and near-record price lows. Early in the year, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) decision to suspend cobalt exports sparked a major price rebound, with benchmark metal... Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass targets zero in 2025 on blue background.

Cobalt Market 2025 Year-End Review

The cobalt market entered 2025 under pressure from a prolonged supply glut, but the balance shifted sharply as the year unfolded, due almost entirely to intervention from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).After starting the year near nine year lows of US$24,343.40 per metric ton, cobalt... Keep Reading...
Closeup of periodic table showing elements cobalt (Co) and nickel (Ni).

Top 5 Canadian Cobalt Stocks (Updated October 2025)

Cobalt prices regained momentum in the third quarter of 2025 as tighter export controls from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) fueled expectations of a market rebound. After languishing near multi-year lows early in the year, the metal surged to US$47,110 per metric ton in late October, its... Keep Reading...
Electric sports car charging at night, rear view with taillights and charging cable.

Top 3 ASX Cobalt Stocks (Updated October 2025)

Cobalt is used in a wide variety of industrial applications, with lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems as the largest demand segment. As an important battery metal, cobalt's fate is tied to EVs. While EV demand may be facing headwinds now, the long-term... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Capital Raising

High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM Project

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Related News

battery-metals-investing

Capital Raising

battery-metals-investing

High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM Project

gold-investing

Top 10 Central Bank Gold Reserves

gold-investing

Why Québec’s La Grande and Opinaca Subprovinces are Gaining Attention from Gold Explorers

lithium-investing

Howard Klein Doubles Down on Strategic Lithium Reserve as Project Vault Takes Shape

lithium-investing

Sigma Lithium Makes New Lithium Fines Sale, Unlocks US$96 Million Credit Facility

base-metals-investing

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026