TotalEnergies Marketing USA Signs Supply Agreement with SSF Imported Auto Parts for ELF Passenger Car Motor Oils

TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc. and SSF Imported Auto Parts are proud to announce a distribution agreement for the ELF passenger car motor oil (PCMO) product range in the United States. Through this partnership, SSF Imported Auto Parts will serve as a distributor of ELF passenger car motor oils, expanding access to one of the world's most trusted European lubricant brands with for automotive professionals and enthusiasts across their 13 distribution centers nationwide.

Pictured left to right: Michael Beam (Director – B2B Business Manager at TotalEnergies Marketing USA), Rod Umphreys (Commercial Director – Auto at TotalEnergies Marketing USA), Thomas Beer (CEO at SSF Imported Auto Parts), Bastian Müller (Chairman of the Board WM SE)

This strategic collaboration combines ELF's decades of motorsports heritage, European engineering expertise, and OEM-approved technology with SSF's extensive distribution network and strong relationships within the import automotive aftermarket. Together, the companies will provide customers across the United States with premium engine oil solutions designed to meet the demands of modern passenger vehicles.

Originating in France in 1967, ELF is a global leader in automotive lubricants and has played a pivotal role in racing history. ELF has achieved many successes in motor sports, whether in the auto category (156 Grand Prix victories, 10 driver titles and 9 manufacturer titles) or motorcycle (33 MotoGP victories and 2 world champions titles).

Collaborations with Alpine, Renault, Nissan, Kawasaki, or Dacia highlighted ELF's industry prominence. ELF's global success is rooted in its commitment to Passion, Expertise and Premium product offering. Available in over 110 countries, ELF offers specialized lubricants for cars and motorcycles.

A word from ELF and SSF Imported Auto Parts

"We are excited to partner with SSF Imported Auto Parts to accelerate the growth of ELF across the United States," said Rod Umphreys, Commercial Director at TotalEnergies Marketing USA. "SSF has built an outstanding reputation for serving the import automotive market with premium products and exceptional customer support. Their expertise and national distribution capabilities make them the ideal partner to bring ELF's passion, European technology, OEM-approved formulations, and motorsports-inspired performance to more drivers and repair professionals throughout the country."

"We are thrilled to bring ELF oil into the SSF family. Both of our companies carry rich histories rooted in the automotive aftermarket, making this collaboration a natural fit. ELF's tagline, 'A Brand of Passion,' aligns perfectly with SSF's founding mission - driven by a shared passion for serving European repair specialists. Combined with ELF's strong brand name and proven performance, this partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering uncompromising quality to the technicians who rely on us," said Ryan Lessig, Vice-President of Product & Marketing at SSF Imported Auto Parts

About ELF
ELF, A Brand of Passion, is a TotalEnergies brand with more than six decades of expertise and innovation in high-performance lubricants. Its heritage and continuous evolution support a product portfolio that integrates advanced technologies designed to protect engines, optimize performance, and meet the evolving demands of modern mobility.

With specialized solutions for motorcycles, passenger vehicles, and heavy-duty transportation, ELF delivers lubricants tailored to the specific requirements of each engine and operating condition, backed by the technological capabilities of TotalEnergies, a global multi-energy company operating in more than 120 countries.

ELFlubricantsUSA elflubricants_USA

About TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc.
TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc., headquartered in Linden, New Jersey, is part of the TotalEnergies Marketing & Services business. Backed by global expertise and more than 100 years of heritage, TotalEnergies delivers high-performance lubricant solutions for today's automotive, commercial, and industrial markets.

Its portfolio includes ELF Lubricants, Quartz Engine Oil, Rubia Heavy Duty Engine Oil, and specialty lubricants for a wide range of applications. With more than 70 years of research and development alongside leading European OEMs, both on and off the track, Elf Lubricants are engineered to deliver premium protection, efficiency, and reliability.

TotalEnergiesUSA TotalEnergies_us

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of lubricants, with 42 production sites around the world and more than 5,800 employees in 120 countries. TotalEnergies' Lubricants division offers innovative, high-performance and environmentally friendly products and services, developed by its R&D centers, which employ over 130 researchers. TotalEnergies' lubricants division is a key partner for players in the automotive, industrial and marine markets.

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

About SSF Imported Auto Parts
SSF Imported Auto Parts has spent 50 years building its reputation as a trusted partner to independent repair shops and automotive professionals specializing in European vehicles. Through a commitment to quality, reliability, and customer success, SSF has established itself as a leading distributor of premium replacement parts, helping customers keep their service bays moving and their businesses thriving.

With an inventory of more than 70,000 part numbers across 13 locations, SSF offers extensive Genuine, original equipment (OE), and premium aftermarket parts coverage for a wide range of European vehicles. Its comprehensive product portfolio supports bumper-to-bumper repair and maintenance needs for leading German, Swedish, and British automotive brands, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Porsche, Volkswagen, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo, and Saab.

As SSF looks ahead, the company has ambitious growth plans focused on expanding its ability to serve the European import specialist market. By combining extensive inventory, dependable distribution, and a customer-first approach, SSF remains focused on providing the right parts when customers need them.

At the heart of SSF's business is the belief that its customers are partners in success. The company is committed to delivering quality products, reliable service, and comprehensive vehicle coverage that help independent repair shops and automotive professionals operate efficiently and confidently.

With five decades of industry experience and a continued focus on growth, SSF Imported Auto Parts is building on its legacy as a dependable resource for European automotive parts and a committed partner to the professionals who keep these vehicles on the road.

Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

 

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SOURCE TotalEnergies Marketing USA

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