Base MetalsInvesting News

Paul West-Sells President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold ("Western" or the "Company")  (TSX: WRN) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.  For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/08/c5019.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and GoldTSX:WRNBase Metals Investing
WRN:CA
TSX:WRN

Western Copper and Gold

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY ON CASINO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY ON CASINO

$2.3 billion After-Tax NPV (8%) at Base Case metal prices
After-Tax IRR 18.1% at Base Case metal prices
Cashflow over the first four years of $951 million per year at Base Case metal prices

Base Case development contemplates 27-year mine life
Base Case metal prices:  Cu: US$3.60 /lb, Au: US$1,700 /oz, Ag: US$22 /oz, Mo: US$14 /lb

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE MKT: WRN) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 27, 2022 .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five (5) and elected all directors, as follows:

Director

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Tara Christie

64,325,842

97.70 %

1,515,766

2.30 %

Michael Vitton

65,124,385

98.91 %

717,224

1.09 %

Bill Williams

65,523,917

99.52 %

317,691

0.48 %

Kenneth Williamson

64,824,195

98.45 %

1,017,413

1.55 %

Klaus Zeitler

64,699,314

99.28 %

1,142,295

1.73 %

Shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to set their remuneration.

The Company's report of voting results will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), EDGAR ( www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ), and on the Company's website.

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/27/c0419.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) has filed its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Company filed Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 , with the SEC on March 25 , 2022.  The Form 40-F includes Western's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). The Form 40-F is available for viewing and retrieval through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

The Company has also filed its AIF, audited consolidated financial statements, and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the appropriate Canadian regulatory bodies. These filings are available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The filings described above are also available on the Company's website: westerncopperandgold.com/investors/forms . Western will also provide a copy of the filings to any shareholder, without charge, upon request.  Requests may be made by email, telephone, or regular mail.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/25/c6749.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES CASINO COPPER-GOLD PROJECT DRILLING RESULTS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES CASINO COPPER-GOLD PROJECT DRILLING RESULTS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce assay results from the remaining 13 holes of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its wholly-owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino") in the Yukon Territory, Canada . The program, developed with input from Rio Tinto, comprised a total of 6,074.97 m in 22 holes. Highlights of the first nine drill holes were reported in Western's Nov. 29, 2021 news release, and are included herein. Drill assay results are shown in Table 1 and collar data in Table 2.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD AND CASINO MINING PROVIDE UPDATE ON YUKON ACTIVITIES AND PERMITTING PROCESS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD AND CASINO MINING PROVIDE UPDATE ON YUKON ACTIVITIES AND PERMITTING PROCESS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN), through its wholly owned subsidiary Casino Mining Corp. is pleased to provide an update on the process to permit its wholly-owned Casino copper-gold project ("Casino" or "Project") and other activities in the Yukon that impact the Project.

logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Yukon Government has commenced construction of the Carmacks Bypass Project, required for Casino's construction and operation, following award of the contract in November 2021 (see Press Release dated November 9 th , 2021). The Carmacks Bypass will allow industrial vehicles to circumvent the Village of Carmacks ; reducing heavy traffic and increasing community safety, while improving access to the Casino Project site located approximately 200 km from the community.

Advancing permitting, the Company has retained leading Canadian environmental consultancy firm Hemmera to lead preparation of an Environmental and Socio-economic Statement ("ESE Statement") for the Casino Project. The ESE Statement, which is anticipated for submission to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") in the second quarter of 2023, is a key component in YESAB's assessment process for the proposed Casino Project.

Hemmera is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. with primary office locations in Vancouver , Whitehorse , Burnaby , Victoria , Calgary , Toronto , and Halifax and a strong project presence in Northern and Western Canada . Hemmera is managing the regulatory process for Newmont Corporation's Coffee Gold Mine Project ("Coffee"). Earlier this year, YESAB issued its recommendation that Coffee proceed. Coffee is located 20 km from the Casino Project.

"The Casino Project continues to advance with construction starting on the Carmacks Bypass and bringing in Hemmera to lead our ESE statement preparation," stated Dr. Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "Hemmera's team, many of whom are based in Whitehorse , know the Yukon's regulatory environment and socio-economic situation well. Their team, like ours, understands the importance of engagement and consultation with First Nations and communities to ensure our Project reflects Yukoners' priorities and values."

Since 2016, when the Casino Project was referred to Panel Review by YESAB, Casino has continued to advance the Project by engaging with affected Yukon First Nations governments and communities, completing several Traditional Knowledge and environmental studies, conducting several drill campaigns, and finalizing a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Project.

The PEA includes important refinements to many Casino Project components, including to the tailings and waste management infrastructure, which incorporated improvements identified by the Best Available Tailings Technology Study ("BATT Study") completed in 2018 with participation by Yukon First Nations, YESAB and the Yukon Government.

In October 2021 , Casino engaged the services of M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation to conduct a Feasibility Study of the Casino Project, which remains on schedule to be complete in the second quarter of 2022.

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and resource estimates; capital expenditures; feasibility study results (including projected economic returns, operating costs, and capital costs in connection with the Casino Project); exploration results at the Company's property; budgets; permitting or other timelines; economic benefits from the mine and/or the access road; strategic plans; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, although evolving, will stabilize or at least not worsen; that the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company, including without limitation disruptions to the mobility of Company personnel, increased labour and transportation costs, and other related impacts, will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all regulatory approvals required to complete the Company's planned exploration and development activities will be received in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that the Company is able to procure personnel, equipment and supplies required for its exploration and development activities in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; and that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; COVID-19 risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/24/c5565.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EV Nickel Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement of $2.2M

EV Nickel Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement of $2.2M

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the oversubscribed, non-brokered, private placement financing (the "Offering") (see news releases dated June 15, 2022 and June 27, 2022) for gross proceeds of C$2,206,831

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stillwater Critical Minerals Reports Wide and High-Grade Intervals of Platreef-Style Mineralization in Resource Expansion Drilling in the HGR Deposit Area at Stillwater West Project in Montana, USA

Stillwater Critical Minerals Reports Wide and High-Grade Intervals of Platreef-Style Mineralization in Resource Expansion Drilling in the HGR Deposit Area at Stillwater West Project in Montana, USA

Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") today reports wide, high-grade intervals of nickel sulphide mineralization with palladium, platinum, rhodium, cobalt, copper and gold in a final tranche of first-pass drill results from the 14-hole resource expansion campaign completed at the Company's flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA. Additional rhodium results are pending

Results continue to support the Company's priority objective of expanding the October 2021 inaugural mineral resource estimates with multiple wide and highly mineralized intervals returned in step-out drilling in six holes at the HGR deposit area at Iron Mountain (see Table 1 and Figure 1). Drilling in 2021 focused on resource expansion in three of the five deposit areas delineated by the 2021 estimates. Similar wide and well-mineralized intervals have now been reported from all three deposit areas as announced December 20, 2021, March 7, 2022, and May 3, 2022. Mineralization remains open to expansion along trend and at depth in all five deposit areas, which are set within 12 kilometers of the broader 32-kilometer-long land package in the lower Stillwater Igneous Complex (see Figure 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF NEWLY ACQUIRED WELL FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF NEWLY ACQUIRED WELL FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that EMP subsidiary company Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL") has now commenced the re-entry of wellbore 13108-07-014-11W2 (the "Well') to test the Well for lithium concentrations. The Well is located in the Tyvan area of Southeast Saskatchewan within a half mile of HCL's existing properties.

A multi-zone perforation test is being performed, testing the inflow potential and lithium concentrations in the target Duperow zone. The Duperow zone is the same zone that confirmed lithium concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Mansur area, which is approximately 50km SW of the Well.  The follow up flow test of the Mansur test well indicated the potential for future development of a dual layer lithium brine project with high flow rates and brine concentrations in the 85.0 to 96.3 mg/l range.  Vertical wellbore development of the lower Duperow zone with 85.0 mg/l zone is viable due to the high flow rates in that zone.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Secures 272 sq km Land Package Around Jasperoide, Peru

C3 Metals Secures 272 sq km Land Package Around Jasperoide, Peru

Consolidates Strategic Position in Major Copper Producing District

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its land holdings around its highly prospective Jasperoide project in the world class Andahuaylas-Yauri skarnporphyry copper belt of southern Peru. The Company and its subsidiaries now control a total of 272 sq km (27,198 hectares) comprising 100% of 49 claims covering 267 sq km (26,698 hectares) and the right to earn 100% in two additional third-party claims covering 5 sq km (500 hectares).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 2.77 g/t Gold, 65.9 g/t Silver 8.2% Zinc, 3.2% Lead 0.5% Copper Over 24.3 Meters at the Romanera Deposit

Emerita Intersects 2.77 g/t Gold, 65.9 g/t Silver 8.2% Zinc, 3.2% Lead 0.5% Copper Over 24.3 Meters at the Romanera Deposit

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces assay results for three additional drill holes LR001, 003, 004 at the Romanera deposit at Emerita's wholly-owned Iberia Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project"). Drill holes LR001, LR003 and LR004 reported below, are located along section 646500E in the center of the deposit, down dip from previously reported drill hole LR002 (released June 23,2022) (Figure 1, 2 and Table 1). The results show positive correlation with historical drilling with respect to intercept location and width, however with gold and silver grades higher than previously indicated. The drilling so far has confirmed two continuous parallel massive sulphide lenses for 400m down dip.   Assays for the three additional drill holes are reported as follows:

LR003 :

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORDEN CROWN COMMENCES MINIMUM 3,000M DRILL PROGRAM AT THE BURFJORD COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, NORWAY

NORDEN CROWN COMMENCES MINIMUM 3,000M DRILL PROGRAM AT THE BURFJORD COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, NORWAY

Norden Crown Metals Corp. (" Norden Crown " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF ( Frankfurt : 03E) has begun an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 metre diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Burfjord Copper Project (" Burfjord " or the " Project ") in northern Norway in partnership with Boliden Mineral AB ("Boliden) in northern Norway.  A variety of anomalous geological, geochemical, and geophysical targets have been identified which have potential to host economic copper-gold mineralization.  The primary objective of the drill program is to evaluate the copper-gold grades and test the continuity of newly established targets within an area of extensive historical mining and trenching. Stratigraphic drill holes are also planned to supplement targeting and expand prospectivity along the axis of the Burfjord anticline.

Previous drilling by Norden Crown (see News Release dated March 20, 2019 ) at Burfjord returned compelling results including an intercept of 32 metres averaging 0.56% copper and 0.26 g/t gold (including 3.46 metres of 4.31% copper and 2.22 g/t gold) at shallow depths below a cluster of historic mine workings 1,2 . Historical drilling on the Project (Cedarsgruvan) was reported to have returned 7.0 metres averaging 3.6% copper 3 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×