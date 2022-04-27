Company NewsInvesting News

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its Great Pyramid tin project in northeastern Tasmania, Australia .

Highlights

  • The Great Pyramid tin project has a historic resource, with significant discovery upside, that has not been explored using modern exploration techniques
  • A program of approximately 2200 metres of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling and 2800 metres of diamond drilling commenced at the Company's Great Pyramid tin project on April 21, 2022
  • Drilling to target areas below and proximal to the historical inferred resource and obtain modern data within the historical resource area
  • TinOne has completed its initial RC drilling program at its Panama Gold project with assay results pending

"With tin prices having recently hit all-time highs, we are very excited to begin drilling at the Great Pyramid tin project," commented Chris Donaldson , Executive Chairman. "We are set to test our high-quality drill targets and have secured a diamond drill rig to operate in conjunction with a RC rig.  The Great Pyramid tin deposit has seen small-scale historic mining and historical exploration, with very little modern exploration. We are enthusiastic about the potential immediately beneath the historical resource as well as proximal exploration targets."

Drill Program Details

The drilling program has been designed to achieve the following:

  • Target the potential immediately below and adjacent to the historical resource where average drill depth is 46 metres;
  • Drill confirmation holes adjacent to historical holes to provide additional data regarding the tenor of tin mineralization using modern drilling methods compared to historical open hole percussion; and
  • Test the deeper and lateral IP targets generated by the offset pole-dipole IP survey recently completed by the Company.

About the Great Pyramid Tin Project

The Great Pyramid deposit is located around a topographical feature known as Pyramid Hill and is hosted by Mathinna Supergroup sandstones.  The mineralization is formed by closely spaced sheeted northeast trending, cassiterite (SnO₂) bearing veins associated with silicification and sericite-pyrite alteration. The deposit style and regional comparisons suggests that a tin-fertile granite exists at depth below the deposit, however this has not been encountered in drilling and the deposit is open at depth.

The deposit is currently known over a strike length of more than 500 metres with an average width of approximately 150 metres. The depth extent of the deposit is unknown with only five historical drill holes greater than 150 metres deep. These rare deeper holes encountered encouraging tin mineralization to depths of approximately 300 metres below surface.

The previous owners of the Great Pyramid project estimated an Inferred Resource reported under the JORC 2012 guidelines. This resource contains approximately 10,000 tonnes of tin at a grade of 0.2% tin. The estimation utilized close spaced historic percussion (~85%) and lesser diamond drill holes with drill spacing in the estimation area typically 15 x 30m and locally closer. Although the resource is defined by close spaced drilling, the resource was classified by the previous owners as Inferred due to the historic nature of the data.  The estimate was reported in the independent geological report prepared by Mining One Pty Ltd for TNT Mines Ltd, dated June 26, 2017 .

The Inferred Resource was estimated using Multiple Indicator Kriging method of 1.5 metre down-hole composites within a mineralized domain interpreted from tin grade. The estimate is restricted to the area of close spaced drilling and 90% of the resource occurs within 40 metres of surface. Although the limited deeper drilling has encountered mineralized material, this was not included in the resource. Additional drilling utilizing modern drill techniques, analytical techniques and QA/QC will be required to re-estimate the resource and report under NI 43-101.

The reader is cautioned that the above referenced "Inferred Resource" estimates are considered historical in nature and is based on prior data and reports prepared by previous property owners. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and TinOne is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before the historical estimate on the Great Pyramid property can be classified as a current resource.  There can be no assurance that any of the historical mineral resources, in whole or in part, will ever become economically viable. In addition, mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.  Even if classified as a current resource, there is no certainty as to whether further exploration will result in any inferred mineral resources being upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource category.

Figure 1: Location of the Great Pyramid tin project in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Tasmania. (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

Figure 2: Proposed drill hole locations at the Great Pyramid project. The historical resource is restricted to the area of historical drilling and is confined to shallow depths. (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

Figure 3: Oblique cross-section showing example of deeper drill holes planned below historical drilling and the historical inferred resource area. (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

Incentive Plan Rewards

The Company would also like to announce that it has granted 1,325,000 restricted share units (each, an " RSU ") to certain recently appointed directors, advisors, and consultants of the Company.  The RSU's were granted pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Long Term Equity Incentive Plan and will vest in two equal annual instalments commencing on the first anniversary of the grant date.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia . The Company is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio while also evaluating additional tin opportunities.   TinOne is supported by Inventa Capital Corp.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Stuart Smith ., Technical Adviser for TinOne.  Dr. Smith is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward‐Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward‐looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward‐looking statements or information. These forward‐looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the development of the Company's projects, including drilling programs and mobilization of drill rigs; future mineral exploration, development and production; the release of drilling results; and completion of a drilling program.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of TinOne, future growth potential for TinOne and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; TinOne's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect TinOne's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and TinOne has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on early stage mineral projects; metal price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Australia ; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in TinOne's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information. Although TinOne has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. TinOne does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

TinOne Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

SOURCE TinOne Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/27/c1399.html

TinOne Logo

TinOne Appoints Paul Matysek and Craig Parry to Technical Advisory Board

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC ) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointments of Paul Matysek and Craig Parry to the Company's Technical Advisory Board.

TinOne Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Inc.)

Mr. Matysek and Mr. Parry will join Dr. Stuart Smith and Dr. Scott Halley on the Technical Advisory Board and will provide TinOne's executive team and board of directors with insight and recommendations on project development and strategic goals as the Company prepares to commence field work at its Great Pyramid and Aberfoyle tin projects in Tasmania, Australia .

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Paul and Craig as the latest members of TinOne's Technical Advisory Board," commented Chris Donaldson , TinOne's Executive Chairman. "Paul and Craig each bring with them decades of experience in exploration and project development and have proven track records of success in capital markets and creating shareholder value. The newly formed Technical Advisory Board will be a tremendous asset to TinOne as we prepare to undertake aggressive exploration programs at our Great Pyramid and Aberfoyle tin projects."

Paul Matysek

Paul Matysek is a geologist/geochemist by training, a successful alpha entrepreneur and consistent creator of shareholder value with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. Since 2004, as either CEO or Executive Chairman, Mr. Matysek has sold six publicly listed mineral exploration and development companies, in aggregate worth over $2.5 billion .

Most recently in June 2021 , as Chief Executive Officer, he sold Gold X Mining Corp. to Gran Colombia Gold Corp. for over $250 million in an all-share transaction. In March 2018 , as Executive Chairman, he sold Lithium X Energy Corp. to Nextview New Energy Lion Hong Kong Limited for $265 million in cash. Earlier, in July 2016 , Mr. Matysek, as President and CEO, sold Goldrock Mines Corp. to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. He was also previously CEO of Lithium One Inc., which merged with Galaxy Resources Limited of Australia to create a multi-billion-dollar integrated lithium company. He served as CEO of Potash One Inc., which was acquired by K+S Ag for $434-million cash in a friendly takeover in 2011. Mr. Matysek was also the co-founder and CEO of Energy Metals Corp., a uranium company that grew from a market capitalization of $10 million in 2004 to approximately $1.8 billion when sold in 2007.

Craig Parry

Craig Parry has over 20 years in the resources sector, and is a co-founder and Partner of Inventa Capital, a private natural resource investment company. In addition to being a Partner of Inventa Capital, Craig is the Chairman of Vizsla Silver, Skeena Resources, and is a General Partner of EMR Capital and a former senior advisor to the fund.

Prior to Inventa Capital, Craig was a co-founder and founding director of NexGen Energy and was co-founder of IsoEnergy as its President, CEO and Director until 2021. He was a co-founder of the Tigers Realm Group and was appointed to the Boards of Tigers Realm Minerals and Tigers Realm Metals in 2011 and appointed CEO of Tigers Realm Coal in 2012. Craig, as an exploration and business development geologist, was responsible for the business development activities of the Tigers Realm Group since inception in 2008.

Prior to joining Tigers Realm, Craig was the Business Development Manager for G-Resources Limited responsible for mergers and acquisitions and Principal Geologist - New Business at Oxiana Limited responsible for strategy and business development initiatives in bulk and energy commodities. At Rio Tinto, Craig led exploration programs for iron ore, copper, diamonds, coal and bauxite in Australia , Asia and South America and was Principal Geologist for the Kintyre Uranium project pre-feasibility study. Craig holds an Honours Degree in Geology and is a Member of the AusIMM.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 175,000 incentive stock options to a director and a consultant of the Company. The incentive stock options will vest over a period of three years, have an exercise price of $0.27 per share, and are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin and gold projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia . The Company is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio through aggressive exploration programs.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward–Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward–looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward–looking statements or information. These forward–looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the development of the Company's projects, including drilling programs and mobilization of drill rigs; future mineral exploration, development and production; and completion of a maiden drilling program.

Forward–looking statements and forward–looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of TinOne, future growth potential for TinOne and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; TinOne's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect TinOne's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements or forward-looking information and TinOne has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on early stage mineral projects; metal price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Australia ; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in TinOne's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward–looking statements or forward-looking information. Although TinOne has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. TinOne does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward–looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE TinOne Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/17/c5054.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TINONE COMMENCES DRILLING TO PANAMA GOLD PROJECT

(TSX-V: TORC)

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its Panama Gold Project in northeastern Tasmania, Australia .

TinOne Strengthens Technical Team with VP Exploration and Technical Advisory Appointments

(TheNewswire)

TinOne Resources Inc.

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Russell Fulton as the Company's Vice President of Exploration and Dr. Scott Halley as a Technical Advisor to the Company, effective immediately

TINONE STRENGTHENS ITS BOARD AND EXECUTIVE TEAMS

(TORC: TSX-V)

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Donaldson and Ota Hally to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Donaldson will act as Executive Chairman. The Company also announces that Grant Tanaka has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.  All appointments are effective immediately.

Market Update: Drilling Program

Market Update: Drilling Program

As previously announced, Equinox Resources Limited (“Equinox” or “Company”) appointed CSA Global (“CSA”) as the Company’s geological consultant to conduct a detailed analysis of the geological model and to assist in the design of a targeted drilling program as part of the Company’s development focused strategy for the Hamersley Iron Ore Project.

Based on the work completed by CSA, the Company announced a planned 27 hole, 2,700 metre infill Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling program. The program was designed to provide infill drilling to the zone of current JORC Indicated Resources, which is anticipated to be the location of initial potential mine development. The objective is to provide appropriate ore body definition to support mine planning and feasibility studies.

TinOne Logo

TinOne Announces AGM Results and the Appointment of Liz Monger to the Board of Directors

(TORC: TSX-V)

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on April 20, 2022 in Vancouver, Canada .

people walking past the display board of the sydney exchange square

A Brief History of the ASX

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and is home to over 2,100 companies. Led by some of the world's major resource, technology and financial corporations, the ASX boasted a domestic market cap of over AU$2.5 trillion as of the beginning of 2022.

The ASX acts as a market operator, clearing house and payments facilitator. It allows for the trading of a wide variety of securities, including shares, bonds, futures, options, exchange-traded funds, index derivatives and listed investment companies. The ASX mandates compliance with its operating rules and encourages high standards of corporate governance among Australia’s listed companies.

Ranked by market cap, the top 10 major stocks traded on the exchange are BHP Group (ASX:BHP), the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA), CSL (ASX:CSL), National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB), Westpac Banking (ASX:WBC), Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ), Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG), Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG), Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) and Telstra (ASX:TLS).

Keep reading...Show less
gantheaume point in broome, western australia

Fraser Institute: Western Australia Ranks as Most Attractive Mining Destination

The Australian state of Western Australia has become the new top destination for mining investment, overtaking Nevada to claim first place, according to Canada’s Fraser Institute.

This year’s Annual Survey of Mining Companies ranks 84 jurisdictions around the world based on geologic attractiveness (minerals and metals), and government policies that encourage or deter exploration and investment.

Western Australia, which accounts for about 37 percent of the world’s iron ore production, moved up from fourth place in 2020 to lead the 2021 list; it's followed by the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, which climbed from third to second place, and Nevada in the US, which fell from the top place previously.

Keep reading...Show less
Merida Minerals to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on April 4, 2022

Merida Minerals to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on April 4, 2022

Merida Minerals Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Merida" or the "Company"), a base metals exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain, is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on Monday, April 4, 2022, under the stock ticker symbol "ESPN".

Keep reading...Show less
Top 5 Mining Stocks on the TSX Venture 50 (Updated 2022)

Top 5 Mining Stocks on the TSX Venture 50 (Updated 2022)

What are the best mining stocks to invest in? Wouldn’t we all like to know.

Selecting companies to put money into can seem like guesswork for novice investors or those new to the sector.

A good place to start is the TSX Venture Exchange. Every year, the Canadian exchange releases its annual Venture 50 list, a ranking of the 10 top-performing companies in five sectors: mining, life science and clean technology, energy, diversified industries and technology.

