Timia Capital Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTCQB: TIMCF), a leading innovator in specialty private credit, is pleased to announce that effective Wednesday June 15, 2022 the Company will change its name to Montfort Capital Corp. ( "Montfort" ). The name change is concurrent with a trading symbol change which will take effect at the open of market on June 15, 2022 with the common shares of Montfort trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new ticker symbol "MONT", the OTCQB under the same ticker symbol "MONTF", and its preferred A shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new ticker symbol "MONT.PR.A". The new CUSIPISIN for Montfort's common shares is CUSIP 61288M106 ISIN CA61288M1068 and the new CUSIPISIN for Montfort's series A preferred shares is CUSIP 61288M205 ISIN CA61288M2058.

There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change. As a result, shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The name change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified family of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com

About Timia Capital Corporation

The Company democratizes private credit for investors by offering a broad range of speciality private credit opportunities with transparency and efficiency, facilitated by the Company's proprietary technology platform. These high-yield loan opportunities are delivered through operating divisions: Timia Capital which offers revenue-based investment to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America , and Pivot Financial which specializes in asset-based private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada . The Company deploys funds on behalf of limited partnerships, institutions, retail investors, high net worth individuals, its management team and shareholders. For more information about the Company and SaaS lending, please visit www.timiacapital.com . For more information about specialized private credit and Pivot please visit: www.pivotfinancial.com

