Tilray Brands to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on January 8, 2026

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage and wellness industries, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the second fiscal quarter which ended November 30, 2025, after the financial markets close on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Tilray will host a live conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss these results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on the same day. The webcast can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of Tilray's Investor Relations website.

Investors can submit and upvote questions on Robinhood and Say Technologies, beginning today and until January 7, 2026. To submit questions ahead of the webcast, visit the Tilray stock detail page on Robinhood or the Say Technologies platform at app.saytechnologies.com/tilray-brands-2026-q2

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Investor Relations
investors@tilray.com
Pro-TLRY@prosek.com

news@tilray.com


