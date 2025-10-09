Tilray Brands Reports Strong First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results, Highlighting Continued Growth with Record Q1 Net Revenue of $210 Million and Net Income

Operational Efficiencies and Focus on Profitability Drove Net Income of $1.5 Million, Adjusted EBITDA Increased 9% to $10 Million and Net Cash Used in Operations Improved by $34 Million Year-Over-Year
Canadian Adult-Use Cannabis Gross Revenue Increased 12%, Maintaining the #1 Position in Revenue and Expanding Market Share; International Cannabis Revenue Grew 10% Year-Over-Year
Balance Sheet Strengthened to $265 Million in Cash; Net Debt Reduced to $4 Million
Reiterates Fiscal Year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook of $62 Million $72 Million
NEW YORK and LONDON and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray", "our", "we" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage, and wellness industries, today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2025. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "As we enter fiscal 2026, Tilray's first quarter results underscore the effectiveness of our strategic vision and disciplined execution. Achieving a record Q1 net revenue of $210 million, delivering net income, and fortifying our balance sheet are not just milestones, they are proof points of our commitment to building sustainable growth, operational excellence, and unlocking value for our shareholders. Our global platform positions Tilray Brands not just to participate in, but to lead, the evolution of the global cannabis, beverage, and wellness sectors."
Mr. Simon continued, "Looking forward, I am confident in Tilray's ability to seize the transformative opportunities ahead, especially as the U.S. explores cannabis rescheduling and the European cannabis landscape continues to evolve. Our global platform, proven expertise in medical and adult-use cannabis, and trusted partnerships with patients, healthcare professionals, and policymakers set us apart as the partner of choice in this dynamic industry. We are committed to expanding access, advancing innovation, and supporting responsible regulatory progress around the world. These achievements and forward trends reinforce my unwavering belief in Tilray's trajectory and our ability to deliver long-term value to our investors."
Financial Highlights
All comparisons made to the prior year period
- Net revenue increased 5% to $209.5 million in the first quarter compared to $200.0 million.
- Gross profit was $57.5 million in the first quarter compared to $59.7 million.
- Gross margin was 27% in the first quarter compared to 30%.
- Cannabis net revenue increased 5% to $64.5 million in the first quarter compared to $61.2 million.
- Cannabis gross profit was $23.3 million in the first quarter compared to $24.2 million.
- Cannabis gross margin was 36% in the first quarter compared to 40%.
- Beverage net revenue was $55.7 million in the first quarter compared to $56.0 million.
- Beverage gross profit was $21.3 million in the first quarter compared to $22.9 million.
- Beverage gross margin was 38% in the first quarter compared to 41%.
- Wellness net revenue increased to $15.2 million in the first quarter compared to $14.8 million.
- Wellness gross margin was 32% in the first quarter and was unchanged.
- Distribution net revenue was $74.0 million in the first quarter compared to $68.1 million.
- Distribution gross margin was 11% in the first quarter compared to 12%.
- Net income was $1.5 million in the first quarter compared to a net loss of $(34.7) million.
- Adjusted net income increased by $10.0 million to $3.9 million in the first quarter compared to adjusted net loss of $(6.1) million.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $10.2 million in the first quarter compared to $9.3 million.
Cash Flow: Cash used in operations improved significantly by $34.0 million to $(1.3) million from $(35.3) million.
Balance Sheet Update: In the first quarter, Tilray reduced its total outstanding debt by $7.7 million, further strengthening the balance sheet. As a result, the ratio of net debt to trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA was reduced to 0.07x. Our $264.8 million cash balance provides Tilray with great flexibility for strategic opportunities.
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|August 31,
|May 31,
|(in thousands of US dollars)
|2025
|2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|264,828
|$
|221,666
|Marketable securities
|—
|34,697
|Accounts receivable, net
|107,075
|121,489
|Inventory
|282,787
|270,882
|Prepaids and other current assets
|40,650
|34,092
|Assets held for sale
|5,800
|5,800
|Total current assets
|701,140
|688,626
|Capital assets
|560,157
|568,433
|Operating lease, right-of-use assets
|21,003
|22,279
|Digital assets
|992
|—
|Intangible assets
|25,173
|21,423
|Goodwill
|752,350
|752,350
|Long-term investments
|10,172
|10,132
|Other assets
|11,659
|11,084
|Total assets
|$
|2,082,646
|$
|2,074,327
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Bank indebtedness
|$
|8,185
|$
|7,181
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|230,913
|235,322
|Contingent consideration
|—
|15,000
|Warrant liability
|4,762
|1,092
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|7,477
|6,941
|Current portion of long-term debt
|16,295
|14,767
|Total current liabilities
|267,632
|280,303
|Long - term liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|63,345
|64,925
|Long-term debt
|144,175
|148,493
|Convertible debentures payable
|84,267
|86,428
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|1,943
|3,748
|Other liabilities
|626
|855
|Total liabilities
|561,988
|584,752
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 1,416,000,000 common shares authorized; 1,118,291,159 and 1,060,678,745 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively)
|111
|106
|Treasury Stock (3,213,914 and 2,004,218 treasury shares issued and outstanding, respectively)
|—
|—
|Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 preferred shares authorized; nil and nil preferred shares issued and outstanding, respectively)
|—
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|6,431,410
|6,401,657
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(43,230
|)
|(43,063
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(4,847,548
|)
|(4,847,226
|)
|Total Tilray Brands, Inc. stockholders' equity
|1,540,743
|1,511,474
|Non-controlling interests
|(20,085
|)
|(21,899
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,520,658
|1,489,575
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,082,646
|$
|2,074,327
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|For the three months ended
|August 31,
|August 31,
|Change
|% Change
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|Net revenue
|$
|209,501
|$
|200,044
|$
|9,457
|5
|%
|Cost of goods sold
|152,032
|140,338
|11,694
|8
|%
|Gross profit
|57,469
|59,706
|(2,237
|)
|(4
|)%
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|41,053
|44,113
|(3,060
|)
|(7
|)%
|Selling
|12,923
|11,690
|1,233
|11
|%
|Amortization
|3,929
|21,804
|(17,875
|)
|(82
|)%
|Marketing and promotion
|10,155
|11,566
|(1,411
|)
|(12
|)%
|Research and development
|41
|105
|(64
|)
|(61
|)%
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(15,000
|)
|—
|(15,000
|)
|NM
|Litigation costs, net of recoveries
|1,007
|1,595
|(588
|)
|(37
|)%
|Restructuring costs
|869
|4,247
|(3,378
|)
|(80
|)%
|Transaction costs (income), net
|400
|1,156
|(756
|)
|(65
|)%
|Total operating expenses
|55,377
|96,276
|(40,899
|)
|(42
|)%
|Operating income (loss)
|2,092
|(36,570
|)
|38,662
|(106
|)%
|Interest expense, net
|(6,696
|)
|(9,842
|)
|3,146
|(32
|)%
|Non-operating income (expense), net
|3,832
|12,646
|(8,814
|)
|(70
|)%
|Loss before income taxes
|(772
|)
|(33,766
|)
|32,994
|(98
|)%
|Income tax expense (recovery), net
|(2,285
|)
|886
|(3,171
|)
|(358
|)%
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,513
|$
|(34,652
|)
|$
|36,165
|(104
|)%
|Total net income (loss) attributable to:
|Stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.
|(322
|)
|(39,165
|)
|38,843
|(99
|)%
|Non-controlling interests
|1,835
|4,513
|(2,678
|)
|(59
|)%
|Other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax
|Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|(188
|)
|4,160
|(4,348
|)
|(105
|)%
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|1,325
|$
|(30,492
|)
|$
|31,817
|(104
|)%
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.
|(322
|)
|(39,165
|)
|38,843
|(99
|)%
|Non-controlling interests
|1,835
|4,513
|(2,678
|)
|(59
|)%
|Weighted average number of common shares - basic
|1,060,271,899
|875,444,828
|184,827,071
|21
|%
|Weighted average number of common shares - diluted
|1,060,271,899
|875,444,828
|184,827,071
|21
|%
|Net loss per share - basic
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.04
|(100
|)%
|Net loss per share - diluted
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.04
|(100
|)%
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the three months ended
|August 31,
|August 31,
|Change
|% Change
|(in thousands of US dollars)
|2025
|2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|Cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,513
|$
|(34,652
|)
|$
|36,165
|(104
|)%
|Adjustments for:
|Deferred income tax (recovery) expense, net
|(2,285
|)
|382
|(2,667
|)
|(698
|)%
|Unrealized foreign exchange gain
|(2,328
|)
|(5,602
|)
|3,274
|(58
|)%
|Amortization
|15,561
|31,814
|(16,253
|)
|(51
|)%
|Accretion of convertible debt discount
|1,976
|3,067
|(1,091
|)
|(36
|)%
|Unrealized loss on digital assets
|8
|—
|8
|NM
|Other non-cash items
|282
|729
|(447
|)
|(61
|)%
|Stock-based compensation
|5,052
|6,917
|(1,865
|)
|(27
|)%
|Gain on long-term investments
|(39
|)
|(499
|)
|460
|(92
|)%
|Loss (gain) on derivative instruments
|3,670
|(696
|)
|4,366
|(627
|)%
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(15,000
|)
|—
|(15,000
|)
|NM
|Change in non-cash working capital:
|Accounts receivable
|14,414
|(2,342
|)
|16,756
|(715
|)%
|Prepaids and other current assets
|(7,133
|)
|(13,570
|)
|6,437
|(47
|)%
|Inventory
|(11,905
|)
|(12,383
|)
|478
|(4
|)%
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(5,127
|)
|(8,472
|)
|3,345
|(39
|)%
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,341
|)
|(35,307
|)
|33,966
|(96
|)%
|Cash provided by (used in) investing activities:
|Investment in capital and intangible assets
|(9,523
|)
|(6,736
|)
|(2,787
|)
|41
|%
|Proceeds from disposal of capital and intangible assets
|293
|28
|265
|946
|%
|Investment in digital assets
|(1,000
|)
|—
|(1,000
|)
|NM
|Disposal (purchase) of marketable securities, net
|34,697
|(42,687
|)
|77,384
|(181
|)%
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|24,467
|(49,395
|)
|73,862
|(150
|)%
|Cash provided by (used in) financing activities:
|Share capital issued, net of cash issuance costs
|22,491
|66,472
|(43,981
|)
|(66
|)%
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(2,653
|)
|(4,791
|)
|2,138
|(45
|)%
|Repayment of convertible debt
|—
|(330
|)
|330
|(100
|)%
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(994
|)
|(862
|)
|(132
|)
|15
|%
|Net decrease in bank indebtedness
|1,004
|101
|903
|894
|%
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|19,848
|60,590
|(40,742
|)
|(67
|)%
|Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
|188
|958
|(770
|)
|(80
|)%
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|43,162
|(23,154
|)
|66,316
|(286
|)%
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|221,666
|228,340
|(6,674
|)
|(3
|)%
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|264,828
|$
|205,186
|$
|59,642
|29
|%
| Net Revenue by Operating Segment
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|August 31, 2025
| % of Total
Revenue
|August 31, 2024
| % of Total
Revenue
|Beverage business
|$
|55,739
|27%
|$
|55,972
|28%
|Cannabis business
|64,511
|31%
|61,249
|31%
|Distribution business
|74,007
|35%
|68,071
|34%
|Wellness business
|15,244
|7%
|14,752
|7%
|Total net revenue
|$
|209,501
|100%
|$
|200,044
|100%
| Net Revenue by Operating Segment in Constant Currency
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|August 31, 2025
|August 31, 2024
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
| as reported in
constant currency
| % of Total
Revenue
| as reported in
constant currency
| % of Total
Revenue
|Beverage business
|$
|55,739
|27%
|$
|55,972
|28%
|Cannabis business
|64,049
|31%
|61,249
|31%
|Distribution business
|69,706
|34%
|68,071
|34%
|Wellness business
|15,281
|8%
|14,752
|7%
|Total net revenue
|$
|204,775
|100%
|$
|200,044
|100%
| Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|August 31, 2025
| % of Total
Revenue
|August 31, 2024
| % of Total
Revenue
|Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis
|$
|6,146
|10%
|$
|6,261
|10%
|Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis
|64,067
|99%
|57,235
|94%
|Revenue from wholesale cannabis
|4,155
|6%
|5,507
|9%
|Revenue from international cannabis
|13,367
|21%
|12,191
|20%
|Less excise taxes
|(23,224
|)
|(36)%
|(19,945
|)
|(33)%
|Total
|$
|64,511
|100%
|$
|61,249
|100%
| Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel in Constant Currency
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|August 31, 2025
|August 31, 2024
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
| as reported in
constant currency
|% of Total Revenue
|as reported in constant currency
|% of Total Revenue
|Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis
|$
|6,174
|9%
|$
|6,261
|10%
|Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis
|64,359
|100%
|57,235
|94%
|Revenue from wholesale cannabis
|4,173
|7%
|5,507
|9%
|Revenue from international cannabis
|12,674
|20%
|12,191
|20%
|Less excise taxes
|(23,331
|)
|(36)%
|(19,945
|)
|(33)%
|Total
|$
|64,049
|100%
|$
|61,249
|100%
| Other Financial Information: Key Operating Metrics
|For the three months ended
|August 31,
|August 31,
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2025
|2024
|Net beverage revenue
|$
|55,739
|$
|55,972
|Net cannabis revenue
|64,511
|61,249
|Distribution revenue
|74,007
|68,071
|Wellness revenue
|15,244
|14,752
|Beverage costs
|34,413
|33,050
|Cannabis costs
|41,241
|37,054
|Distribution costs
|66,008
|60,138
|Wellness costs
|10,370
|10,096
|Adjusted gross profit (excluding PPA step-up) (1)
|57,469
|59,881
|Beverage adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up) (1)
|38
|%
|41
|%
|Cannabis adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up) (1)
|36
|%
|40
|%
|Distribution gross margin
|11
|%
|12
|%
|Wellness gross margin
|32
|%
|32
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$
|10,181
|$
|9,334
|Cash and marketable securities (1) as at the period ended:
|264,828
|280,055
|Working capital as at the period ended:
|$
|433,508
|$
|432,334
|Other Financial Information: Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin
|For the three months ended August 31, 2025
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Beverage
|Cannabis
|Distribution
|Wellness
|Total
|Net revenue
|$
|55,739
|$
|64,511
|$
|74,007
|$
|15,244
|$
|209,501
|Cost of goods sold
|34,413
|41,241
|66,008
|10,370
|152,032
|Gross profit
|21,326
|23,270
|7,999
|4,874
|57,469
|Gross margin
|38
|%
|36
|%
|11
|%
|32
|%
|27
|%
|For the three months ended August 31, 2024
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Beverage
|Cannabis
|Distribution
|Wellness
|Total
|Net revenue
|$
|55,972
|$
|61,249
|$
|68,071
|$
|14,752
|$
|200,044
|Cost of goods sold
|33,050
|37,054
|60,138
|10,096
|140,338
|Gross profit
|22,922
|24,195
|7,933
|4,656
|59,706
|Gross margin
|41
|%
|40
|%
|12
|%
|32
|%
|30
|%
|Adjustments:
|Purchase price accounting step-up
|175
|—
|—
|—
|175
|Adjusted gross profit
|23,097
|24,195
|7,933
|4,656
|59,881
|Adjusted gross margin
|41
|%
|40
|%
|12
|%
|32
|%
|30
|%
| Other Financial Information: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization
|For the three months ended
|August 31,
|August 31,
|Change
|% Change
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2025
|2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,513
|$
|(34,652
|)
|$
|36,165
|(104
|)%
|Income tax expense (recovery), net
|(2,285
|)
|886
|(3,171
|)
|(358
|)%
|Interest expense, net
|6,696
|9,842
|(3,146
|)
|(32
|)%
|Non-operating income (expense), net
|(3,832
|)
|(12,646
|)
|8,814
|(70
|)%
|Amortization
|15,561
|31,814
|(16,253
|)
|(51
|)%
|Stock-based compensation
|5,052
|6,917
|(1,865
|)
|(27
|)%
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(15,000
|)
|—
|(15,000
|)
|NM
|Project 420 business optimization
|200
|—
|200
|NM
|Purchase price accounting step-up
|—
|175
|(175
|)
|(100
|)%
|Litigation costs, net of recoveries
|1,007
|1,595
|(588
|)
|(37
|)%
|Restructuring costs
|869
|4,247
|(3,378
|)
|(80
|)%
|Transaction costs (income), net
|400
|1,156
|(756
|)
|(65
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|10,181
|$
|9,334
|$
|847
|9
|%
|Other Financial Information: Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share
|For the three months ended
|August 31,
|August 31,
|Change
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.
|$
|(322
|)
|$
|(39,165
|)
|$
|38,843
|(99
|)%
|Non-operating income (expense), net
|(3,832
|)
|(12,646
|)
|8,814
|(70
|)%
|Amortization
|15,561
|31,814
|(16,253
|)
|(51
|)%
|Stock-based compensation
|5,052
|6,917
|(1,865
|)
|(27
|)%
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(15,000
|)
|—
|(15,000
|)
|NM
|Project 420 business optimization
|200
|—
|200
|NM
|Litigation costs, net of recoveries
|1,007
|1,595
|(588
|)
|(37
|)%
|Restructuring costs
|869
|4,247
|(3,378
|)
|(80
|)%
|Transaction costs (income)
|400
|1,156
|(756
|)
|(65
|)%
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|3,935
|$
|(6,082
|)
|$
|10,017
|(165
|)%
|Adjusted net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.01
|(100
|)%
|Other Financial Information: Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|For the three months ended
|August 31,
|August 31,
|Change
|% Change
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2025
|2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(1,341
|)
|$
|(35,307
|)
|$
|33,966
|(96
|)%
|Less: investments in capital and intangible assets, net
|(9,230
|)
|(6,708
|)
|(2,522
|)
|38
|%
|Free cash flow
|$
|(10,571
|)
|$
|(42,015
|)
|$
|31,444
|(75
|)%
|Add: growth CAPEX
|3,009
|2,540
|469
|18
|%
|Add: cash paid for litigation settlements
|2,804
|—
|2,804
|NM
|Adjusted free cash flow
|$
|(4,758
|)
|$
|(39,475
|)
|$
|34,717
|(88
|)%