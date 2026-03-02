The Metals Royalty Company Inc. Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Direct Listing of Its Common Shares

Not Intended For Dissemination in Canada

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / The Metals Royalty Company Inc. ("TMCR" or the "Company"), a purpose-built financing platform dedicated to advancing U.S. critical mineral security and re-industrialization, today announced that it has publicly filed its registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed direct listing of its common shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq").

The proposed direct listing is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review of the Registration Statement and the Registration Statement is declared effective, subject to market and other conditions. The Registration Statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About The Metals Royalty Company Inc.

TMCR is focused on deploying capital to fortify America's mineral security and re-industrialization. It supports domestic industry growth across energy, defense, and the broader critical minerals value chain through the acquisition and management of royalties, streams, and similar structured interests. The Company's royalty-based business model is designed to enable participation in the long-term cash flows and commodity upside of strategically significant assets, with reduced exposure to the operational and development risks typically associated with resource production. The Company is anchored by a 2.0% gross overriding royalty on the NORI polymetallic deposit operated by TMC The Metals Company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the effective date of the Registration Statement and the date on which TMCR common shares will be available for trading on Nasdaq. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including the risks described in TMCR's filings with the SEC including the Registration Statement filed on February 27, 2026. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman
MZ North America
+1 (949) 259-4987
TMCR@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: The Metals Royalty Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Metals CompanyTMCNASDAQ:TMC
TMC
The Conversation (0)
Domestic Metals Initiates Geophysical Program at the Smart Creek Project and announces non-brokered Private Placement

Domestic Metals Initiates Geophysical Program at the Smart Creek Project and announces non-brokered Private Placement

TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E0) engages TMC Geophysics to conduct 27 line-kilometers of electrical geophysics (Induced Polarization; "IP") at the Smart Creek Project, Montana. The geophysical program is designed to expand historical IP coverage on the property and will be used to refine the... Keep Reading...
Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts project that the global critical minerals market will continue maintaining substantial growth as it has in recent years. The global critical minerals market is experiencing unprecedented growth, primarily driven by the accelerating transition to... Keep Reading...
Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts project that the global critical minerals market will continue maintaining substantial growth as it has in recent years. The global critical minerals market is experiencing unprecedented growth, primarily driven by the accelerating transition to... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Mill Restart Update to Produce Gold and Announces Investor Call on June 5

LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Mill Restart Update to Produce Gold and Announces Investor Call on June 5

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of its recent exploration programs, including an update on its diamond drilling and bulk sampling plans at its district-scale Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson"),... Keep Reading...
Global Nickel Mining Market Size Forecasted to Reach $100 Billion By 2034 as Demand for Electric Vehicles Rises

Global Nickel Mining Market Size Forecasted to Reach $100 Billion By 2034 as Demand for Electric Vehicles Rises

FN Media Group News Commentary - The mining industry's increasing focus on sustainability and responsible practices is influencing nickel mining. Companies are adopting environmentally friendly processes to meet regulatory standards and consumer expectations. According to a recent report from... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

Glacier Lake Announces Share Consolidation Ratio Change

Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

Apple introduces iPhone 17e

Related News

platinum investing

Rakuten Launches New Japanese Platinum Investment Fund

gold investing

As Gold Investment Surges, Fake Platforms and AI Drive New Fraud Wave

base metals investing

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Signs Agreement for the Supply of Graphite Fines as Additional Source of Feedstock for its Battery Anode Facility in Abu Dhabi

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces CFO Transition

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Inc.: Invitation to PDAC 2026 Booth 2610