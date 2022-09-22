Life Science News Investing News
  • The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks expected to be featured for sale in all 277 guest rooms at the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco
  • Purchase order from world class hotel marks the achievement of another milestone in The Gummy Project's ongoing multi-channel sales strategy

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 277 guest room mini-bars.

"We are thrilled to continue our strategic expansion in the US and honoured to have been selected by the luxury 5-star Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to be a supplier of Peachy Bees and Watermelon sharks for hotel guest rooms," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "We very much look forward to developing a long-term relationship with The Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, who not only are a world class hotel but who also share our commitment to a more sustainable future for everyone."

The purchase order was received from the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco on September 12, 2022. The hotel has maintained Five Stars with the world-renowned authority in genuine Five Star service, Forbes Travel Guide. A staple in Bay Area luxury, Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco has been awarded the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five Stars for the past 19 consecutive years.

"As we've previously mentioned, part of GUMY's multi-channel sales strategy includes targeting hotels and their guest rooms as distribution points for our gummies," said Mr Lamb. "With travel and hotel occupancy now soaring post-COVID, we feel that this will be a very lucrative component of our business model moving forward."

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138005

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The Gummy Project Announces Plans to Launch 3rd Endangered 'Keystone' Species Gummy Product - Coconut Flavoured Palm Trees

  • After the successful North American launch of Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks, the Company has decided to accelerate the launch of Coconut Palm Trees after extensive flavour testing and consumer research.
  • Palm Trees are within GUMY's mandate to support endangered "keystone" species.
  • GUMY to donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bag of Coconut flavoured Palm Trees to a carefully selected conservation partner.
  • Q1 2023 set as launch date for Coconut Palm Trees.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to launch a coconut flavoured gummy product that will support Palm Trees, an endangered "keystone" species.

"Following the successful launch of our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks, we want to leverage the strong momentum that we have created with the addition of a new SKU," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "From the start, we've been testing a variety of flavours with real consumers, while researching which 'keystone' species we want to support. Palm Trees have been at the top of the list for some time and we are currently in discussions with various conservation groups that support both Palm Trees and rainforests as a whole, with plans to carefully select the ideal partnership in the very near future."

The Gummy Project Receives Purchaser Order from 5-Star Luxury Resort and Casino Located on the Las Vegas Strip

  • Purchase Order from world class resort and casino marks the achievement of another milestone in The Gummy Project's ongoing highly strategic multi-channel sales strategy
  • The resort and casino consists of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas with millions of visitors each year

 The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order for its Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks from a 5-star luxury resort and casino located on the Las Vegas Strip (the "Resort & Casino").

"Receiving a purchaser order from this Resort & Casino is a significant achievement for the Company and an important indication of our rapid growth trajectory," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "When a 5-star luxury resort and casino is purchasing our gummies to sell at its property, it clearly illustrates the tremendous momentum that we are building and that our endangered "keystone" species mandate is very much resonating with business' and consumers throughout North America."

The Gummy Project Announces Expansion into Sobeys Retail Network in British Columbia

  • Sobeys retail network in British Columbia includes all Safeway and Thrifty Foods locations
  • Listing with Sobeys to provide rapid expansion of retail footprint in British Columbia

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has become an approved vendor at Sobeys Inc. in British Columbia.

"Sobeys provides premier distribution points in both Safeway and Thrifty Foods, some of British Columbia's most well-known and established grocery retailers," stated Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "The demand for our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks continues to grow as we execute our multi-channel sales strategy across Canada and into the United States."

The Gummy Project to Be Featured on "This Is BC" with Jay Durant on Global News Hour's Flagship Broadcast

  • The Gummy Project feature will be aired on Sunday, September 11, 2022 during the 6pm PST broadcast.
  • Global News Hour at 6 is one of B.C.'s most watched nightly newscasts and is the flagship news broadcast at Global BC.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that it has been selected to be featured on Global News Hour's segment "This is BC" with Jay Durant during its flagship 6pm PST broadcast on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

"This is BC " with Jay Durant explores and uncovers the uplifting and unique stories of people, communities, places and business' in British Columbia and showcases the uniqueness of the province, the events that shape it and the people who live there. The segment airs during Global News Hour at 6pm PST on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays weekly.

The Gummy Project Announces Strategic Entry into the United States Retail Market with Hy-Vee as First Grocery Retailer

The Gummy Project  (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce its entry into the U.S. market with Hy-Vee, Inc. as its first major retail partner.

The Gummy Project sells low-sugar, plant-based gummy products while raising money and awareness to support endangered species. For every bag of product purchased, GUMY donates a portion of the proceeds to help certain endangered species from going extinct.

Gilead Joins First-of-its-Kind Public-Private Initiative to Improve Management of Viral Hepatitis in Vietnam and the Philippines

- Public-Private Effort to Shift Traditional Model of Hepatitis Management to Primary Care and Help to Expand Care to More People in Need -

Gilead Sciences, Inc. today announced a new public-private initiative with the Partnership for Health Advancement in Vietnam (HAIVN), a collaboration between Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. This multi-year initiative will have a phased approach to help address barriers that limit viral hepatitis diagnosis and care at primary healthcare facilities in Vietnam and the Philippines, two countries with high burdens of hepatitis B and C.

The Forces of Beauty® Report from The DREAM Initiative® Reveals Demand for New Standards of Beauty and Imagery

--Initiative Creates Groundbreaking New, Royalty Free Inclusive Image Gallery In Strategic Partnership with Shutterstock Studios--

Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), and skinbetter science ® announce a new report from their DREAM (Driving Racial Equity in Aesthetic Medicine) Initiative ® along with a long-term partnership with Shutterstock Studios. The report, titled Forces of Beauty ® provides a new understanding of what inclusive and representative beauty looks like today by shedding light on how narrowly defined Eurocentric ideals continue to impact women of color. By surveying over 4,000 women aged 21-65, from multiple geographic locations and backgrounds, the report explores what defines beauty, how beauty impacts women's lives, and the interplay between beauty and race. Some key insights include:

Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Distribution through Quality Foods Grocery Chain

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo") is pleased to announce Quality Foods will be carrying Komo's 2 serving Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Mac & Greens as well as both Meal Helpers (Bolognese and Taco Filling) at all Quality Foods locations

Quality Foods is a British Columbia owned, award-winning leader in the Canadian grocery industry with brick and mortar stores in 13 locations in B.C. including Qualicum Foods in Qualicam Beach, Quality Foods in Parksville, Nanoose Bay, Nanaimo (Harewood), Nanaimo (Northridge Village), Port Alberni, Comox, Courtenay, Campbell River, Powell River, Victoria (Langford) and Victoria (View Royal).

Gilead Sciences Completes Acquisition of MiroBio

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the completion of the previously announced transaction to acquire MiroBio, a privately held U.K.-based biotechnology company focused on restoring immune balance with agonists targeting immune inhibitory receptors, for approximately $405 million in cash. The acquisition provides Gilead with MiroBio's proprietary discovery platform and entire portfolio of immune inhibitory receptor agonists. MiroBio's lead investigational antibody, MB272, is a selective agonist of immune inhibitory receptor B- and T-Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) and has entered Phase 1 clinical trials, with the first patient dosed in early August 2022. MB272 targets T, B and dendritic cells to inhibit or blunt activation and suppress an inflammatory immune response.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2022

Five abstracts underscore the long-term safety and efficacy of voclosporin, including in Latino patients and patients with Class V lupus nephritis

Data presentation on pre-clinical asset AUR200 reinforces Aurinia's commitment to autoimmune disease

Aurinia Announces European Commission Approval of LUPKYNIS® for the Treatment of Lupus Nephritis

Approval follows the positive opinion granted by European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in July 2022

LUPKYNIS is the first oral medicine approved in both the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of adults living with active lupus nephritis

