Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • The Gummy Project to begin fulfilling purchase orders on July 11, 2022 with pre-sale beginning on June 30, 2022
  • eShipper enables The Gummy Project to fulfill ecommerce and B2B orders across Canada and the United States.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged eShipper as its warehousing, shipping and fulfillment partner in preparation for the official launch of its Watermelon Sharks and Peachy bees on July 11, 2022.

"We're thrilled to announce that the Company will begin fulfilling and shipping purchase orders on July 11, 2022 with a pre-sale beginning on June 30, 2022," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "We've been strategically building towards July 11 and are very much looking forward to successfully delivering our gummy products to our customers."

eShipper's established relationships with major carriers will enable GUMY to enjoy preferential shipping rates while achieving high quality and reliable order fulfillment. The relationship will also provide superior warehousing, inventory management and back-end integrations into the ecommerce side of the business.

"The contract with eShipper is significant for our fulfilment operations. eShipper's experience and network will help deliver continued growth in customer experience, efficiency and productivity for The Gummy Project," said Mr. Lamb.

ABOUT The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free (877) 806-2633
E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128389

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The Gummy ProjectGUMY:CCCSE:GUMYBiotech Investing
GUMY:CC
The Gummy Project Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

The Gummy Project Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company"). On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its common stock traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, specifically the distribution of promotional emails on June 8, 2022 and June 14, 2022, by an unaffiliated third-party that contained certain charting and technical analysis as well as recent business milestones which were previously publicly disclosed by the Company. The promotional materials did not have a material impact on the Company's common share price. After inquiry, the Company determined that the third party, which was not engaged by the Company or any of its officers, directors, controlling shareholders or any third-party service providers, distributed the promotional emails. The Company had no editorial oversight of the promotional material nor any opportunity to review in advance of the distribution; however, the Company has subsequently reviewed the specific details related to the Company that were included in such promotional emails and has confirmed the factual details included therein are not materially false andor misleading. The Company cautions readers that the opinions made in the promotional materials are speculative in nature. For more complete and specific information regarding the Company, its prospects and the risks associated with those prospects, readers should review the Company's Listing Statement dated as of May 26, 2022 and other public filings on SEDAR, its website and other reliable sources. The Company encourages investors to contact their investment advisors prior to making any investment.

Further, the Company understands this promotional activity coincided with increased trading activity in the Company's common shares beginning on or about June 8, 2022 The Company does not believe the promotional activities were a factor in the recent increase in trading volume of the Company's common shares. Instead, the Company attributes the increased trading volume to currently heightened investor interest as a result of its recent press releases which disclosed that the Company has completed its initial production and secured sales partnerships with the "Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival" as well as Flair Airlines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Begins Journey to Become a Household Brand Across North America-One Gummy at a Time

The Gummy Project Begins Journey to Become a Household Brand Across North America-One Gummy at a Time

The Gummy Project Inc. ( CSE: GUMY ) ( OTCQB: POTVF ) has meticulously navigated its way into the booming global Gummy Market with "better for you" low sugar, plant-based, gluten-free gummy products and a purpose-driven approach.  By tapping into the public's desire for "better for you" candy options while also supporting the planet's endangered species, the company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Charlie Lamb, and his team have set out to establish their own footprint in the industry—one gummy at a time.

Entering the global gummy market certainly makes sense given the market was valued at $17.8 billion in 2021, and according to a report by Grand View Research, is expected to balloon to a more than $42-billion market by 2028 and expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Selected to Be Supplier of Gummy Products for Flair Airlines with New Partnership

The Gummy Project Selected to Be Supplier of Gummy Products for Flair Airlines with New Partnership

  • Partnership designed to rapidly accellerate The Gummy Project's growth across Canada with GUMY products being featured for sale on all Flair flights and delivered to all Flair hubs in Toronto (ON), Kitchener (ON), Ottawa (ON), Vancouver (BC), Abbotsford (BC) and Edmonton (AB).
  • As the "Better for You" gummy company, The Gummy Project, through its Flair Airlines partnership, will extend the reach and effectiveness of its purpose driven mission to support endangered keystone species

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has been selected as the supplier of gummy products to Flair Airlines in a new partnership with Canada's only independent ultra-low-cost carrier.

"Featuring our gummies across Flair Airlines' entire fleet provides rapid brand awareness and growth across Canada for GUMY. This partnership will offer GUMY an incredible opportunity for brand recognition and allow us to reach a strong and diverse demographic," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of The Gummy Project. "We are excited to work with Flair to engage their customers and team in an effort to support endangered keystone species while enjoying our gummy products."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project to Be Exclusive Supplier of Gummies for 2022 "Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival" in Vancouver

The Gummy Project to Be Exclusive Supplier of Gummies for 2022 "Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival" in Vancouver

  • Bard on the Beach is Western Canada's largest professional Shakespeare Festival.
  • The festival's 33rd Season, from June 8 to September 24, 2022, is expected to have more than 100,000 attendees from all over the world.
  • The Gummy Project will also sponsor 'Bike to Bard' program which will provide a featured position for brand awareness and product sampling
  • Sponsorship to include on site activation with tastings and sampling along with signage and storytelling opportunities online

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has been selected by Bard on the Beach to be the exclusive supplier of gummy products for the 2022 festival. Both the Peachy Bees and Watermellon Sharks will be featured for sale products at the festival's consessions.

"With over 100,000 attendees annually, Bard on the Beach presents a tremendous platform for us to launch our gummies locally while we support this community jewel," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of The Gummy Project. "Bard attendees make up a powerful demographic for The Gummy Project and the opportunity to sell our gummies at the festival and sample extensively is being designed to drive brand awareness and create a customer base that we feel will strongly embrace our mandate to support endangered keystone species."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gummy Project Announces Completion of Initial Production Run of Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bee Gummies

Gummy Project Announces Completion of Initial Production Run of Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bee Gummies

The Gummy Project Inc. (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that production has been finalized on its first two gummy products: the Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees.

"Now that we have finalized the 'change of business' we're thrilled to have also finalized production on our first run of gummies and look forward to accelerating the launch of our brand into the consumer marketplace in Canada with a focus on brand awareness and revenue generation," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Submits Supplemental New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Atogepant ) to Support Label Expansion for the Preventive Treatment of Migraine

- Submission is based on pivotal Phase 3 PROGRESS chronic migraine study evaluating atogepant (QULIPTA TM ) in adult patients that met primary endpoint of statistically significant reduction from baseline in mean monthly migraine days compared to placebo

- If approved, atogepant (QULIPTA) would be the first gepant (oral calcitonin gene-related peptide [CGRP] receptor antagonist) with a broad preventive treatment of migraine indication that expands treatment to patients with chronic migraine

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN FOUNDATION MORE THAN DOUBLES COMMITMENT TO LABXCHANGE, FREE VIRTUAL SCIENCE EDUCATION PLATFORM

Founding and Lead Sponsor in Collaboration with the Vice Provost of Advances in Learning at Harvard University

The Amgen Foundation today announced an increased commitment to LabXchange, an online science education platform that provides users with access to high-quality science education resources at no cost. The Amgen Foundation is expanding its impact on science education with Harvard's Vice Provost of Advances in Learning by more than doubling their investment in LabXchange. As the founding and lead sponsor of LabXchange, the Amgen Foundation has committed $30 million to enhance science learning opportunities for students and educators worldwide in addition to the $13 million previously donated.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb's Application for CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi in Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma After First-Line Therapy

Application based on Phase 3 TRANSFORM study in which Breyanzi outperformed the current standard of care with demonstrated statistically significant improvement in event-free survival and a well-established safety profile

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its type II variation application for extension of the indication for Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) to treat adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), high grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBCL), primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B), who are refractory or have relapsed within 12 months of initial therapy and are candidates for haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). Validation of the application confirms the submission is complete and begins the EMA's centralized review procedure.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb's Application for CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi in Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma After First-Line Therapy

Application based on Phase 3 TRANSFORM study in which Breyanzi outperformed the current standard of care with demonstrated statistically significant improvement in event-free survival and a well-established safety profile

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its type II variation application for extension of the indication for Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) to treat adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), high grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBCL), primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B), who are refractory or have relapsed within 12 months of initial therapy and are candidates for haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). Validation of the application confirms the submission is complete and begins the EMA's centralized review procedure.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb's Application for CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi in Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma After First-Line Therapy

Application based on Phase 3 TRANSFORM study in which Breyanzi outperformed the current standard of care with demonstrated statistically significant improvement in event-free survival and a well-established safety profile

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its type II variation application for extension of the indication for Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) to treat adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), high grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBCL), primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B), who are refractory or have relapsed within 12 months of initial therapy and are candidates for haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). Validation of the application confirms the submission is complete and begins the EMA's centralized review procedure.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Former Bayer Senior Executive Joins Sirona Biochem Advisory Board

Former Bayer Senior Executive Joins Sirona Biochem Advisory Board

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce that Dr. Wolfgang Bieber will join Sirona Biochem's Advisory Board and act as a consultant to the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Dr. Wolfgang Bieber brings to Sirona Biochem 30 years of experience from his career at BAYER AG, a global pharmaceutical and agrochemical company with sales of US$52 billion and more than 100,000 employees. He headed Technical Operations of biological products in the US and the agrochemical production worldwide as Senior VP (direct expense US$300 million, capital expense US$200 million, direct head count 1,250). Among the biological products, Kogenate®, one of the largest recombinant proteins manufactured worldwide, reached annual sales of US$1 billion. Dr. Bieber was also strongly involved in M&A activities of BAYER AG.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×