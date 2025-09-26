The Club Is Yours! Play Your Way in EA SPORTS FC 26, Now Available Worldwide

EA SPORTS FC Delivers the Most Community Driven Football Experiences to Date With the Launch of FC 26 & the EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile 26 Update
Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) invites players from around the globe to celebrate the world's game across platforms with the launch of EA SPORTS FC™ 26 , available now for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch™ and Nintendo Switch 2™, as well as through EA Play . The FC 26 launch also coincides with the feature-packed EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile 26 Update and Anniversary Event, for fans to enjoy FC wherever they are.
"We're celebrating the power of our players to shape a fan-first future for football with the launch of FC 26 and our FC Mobile 26 Update," said Nick Wlodyka, SVP and Group GM, EA SPORTS FC. "From the overhauled gameplay in FC 26 that's driven by player feedback, to fan-voted content in FC Mobile, we're co-creating a global football community that is more expressive, dynamic, and committed than ever before."
WHAT'S NEW IN EA SPORTS FC™ 26
EA SPORTS FC™ 26 introduces overhauled gameplay fundamentals powered by community feedback, as well as two distinct gameplay presets; the Authentic Gameplay preset delivers our most true-to-football experience ever in Career, while the Competitive Gameplay preset - driven by refined fundamentals, adds consistency, and enhanced responsiveness - tailor-made for play in Football Ultimate Team™ and Clubs.
New Archetypes inspired by greats of the game bring more individuality on the pitch in Clubs and Player Career, alongside Manager Live Challenges that introduce real-world and alternative scenarios throughout the new season. In Football Ultimate Team™, players can put their dream squad to the test with new Live Events and Tournament modes, as well as a refreshed Rivals and Champs experience.
EA SPORTS FC™ MOBILE 26 UPDATE
The FC Mobile 26 Update introduces major improvements to gameplay, enhanced visuals, a roster refresh with 100+ new Star Heads, expanded tactical flexibility with new formations, and limited-time rewards in the FC Mobile Anniversary Event, including those voted on by fans.
The FC launch celebrations continue tomorrow, September 27, as FC Mobile players can watch two Major League Soccer (MLS) Regular Season matches through the in-game FCM TV portal. Made possible by a live simulcast of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV , fans can catch a double header featuring Toronto FC vs Inter Miami CF, broadcast live at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET*, and New York Red Bulls vs NYCFC, broadcast live at 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ET.
LEAVE YOUR MARK ON THE FUTURE OF FC WITH THE FC FEEDBACK HUB
At EA SPORTS FC™, your voice is at the heart of the game. The FC Feedback hub is where you can share ideas, report issues, and help shape the future of FC through Discord and our Player Feedback Portal .
UNRIVALLED AUTHENTICITY
EA SPORTS FC™ 26 is committed to the biggest competitions, clubs and stars – including over 20,000+ players across 750+ clubs and national teams in over 130 stadiums from 35+ leagues. Powered by over 300+ global football partners, this is the only place you can play the iconic UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LALIGA EA SPORTS in the same game, alongside the Frauen-Bundesliga, Liga F, Barclays FA Women's Super League, D1 Arkema, National Women's Soccer League, and the UEFA Women's Champions League.
For more information on EA SPORTS FC™ 26 , please visit easports.com/fc26 .
EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile features the most true-to-life mobile experience of football's biggest competitions, clubs and stars, with 19,000+ players, from 690 teams, across 35 leagues.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.
In fiscal year 2025, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .
EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.
