Amgen and AstraZeneca today announced TEZSPIRE™ is now available for shipment to wholesalers in the U.S. TEZSPIRE was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 17, 2021 for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma. 1 "Severe asthma has historically been a complex disease for patients to manage and for physicians to treat," said ...

