Texas Instruments to webcast Q2 2026 earnings conference call

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will webcast its second quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 22, at 3:30 p.m. Central time. Haviv Ilan, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Mike Beckman, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will discuss TI's financial results and answer questions from the investor audience.
You can access the audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ti.com/ir. An archived copy of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes.
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, data center, personal electronics and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.
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SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated