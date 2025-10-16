Texas Instruments board declares fourth quarter 2025 quarterly dividend

The board of directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.42 per share of common stock, payable Nov. 12, 2025, to stockholders of record on Oct. 31, 2025.    

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, enterprise systems and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

TXN-G

Texas Instruments Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-instruments-board-declares-fourth-quarter-2025-quarterly-dividend-302586790.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Texas InstrumentsTXNNASDAQ:TXN
TXN
The Conversation (0)
BetterLife Closes $1,857,143 of Private Placement

BetterLife Closes $1,857,143 of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR OTCQB : BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

AF2 Capital Corp. Enters into Letter of Intent for Reverse-Takeover Transaction with EverKind Inc.

Tactical Resources Provides Rare Earths Business Update in Advance of Nasdaq Listing

AFDG via Butembo Acquisition Becomes First US Public Company in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Standard Lithium Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

Related News

Tactical Resources Provides Rare Earths Business Update in Advance of Nasdaq Listing

Copper Investing

AFDG via Butembo Acquisition Becomes First US Public Company in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals Updates on Channel Sampling at Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project, British Columbia, Canada

Rare Earth Investing

CoTec Commissions BBA to Lead Feasibility Study for the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Recovery Project

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project