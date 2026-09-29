Texas Emerges as a Hub for America's Rare Earth Supply Chain

https://americannewsgroup.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">https://americannewsgroup.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">American News Group News Commentary - The global rare earth magnets market is projected to grow from approximately $21.98 billion in 2025 to about $30.01 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of roughly 6.4%, according to a report from ResearchAndMarkets.com, driven by demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines, robotics and consumer electronics. Building a domestic supply chain to feed that demand is no longer only a federal project. Increasingly, it is being assembled state by state, and Texas is making a strong case to be at the center of it. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Tactical Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: TREO), MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAR), Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC).
Persistence Market Research sizes the magnet market at approximately $15.8 billion in 2026 and projects about $30.4 billion by 2033, a CAGR of roughly 9.8%, and identifies North America as the fastest-growing region at about 11.3% a year, a pace it ties to U.S. investment in domestic magnet supply chains. The firms measure the market differently, but both point to the same shift: more of the value chain moving back onto North American soil.
Texas already hosts the most visible piece of that effort. North Texas is home to the largest U.S. rare earth magnet manufacturing operation, and West Texas holds some of the country's best-known heavy rare earth ground in Hudspeth County. What connects those two ends of the state is not geology but relationships: offtake agreements, state and local incentives, utilities, rail, water and the industrial partners needed to move material from a quarry to a finished product. That is the gap a growing number of rare earth developers are trying to close, and it helps explain why commercial and regional networks have become as valuable to early-stage companies as technical data.
Tactical Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: TREO) Appoints P. Lourcey Sams, Chairman of the Pecos River Commission, as Special Advisor
Appointed as Special Advisor effective September 23, 2026.
Mr. Sams was appointed by the President in April 2026 as U.S. Commissioner and Chairman of the Pecos River Commission.
Nearly five decades of experience spanning energy, commercial development and regional economic development in Texas.
Role focused on commercial partnerships, stakeholder relationships and state and local funding opportunities across Texas and the Southern United States.
Serves in an advisory capacity and is not a director or officer of the Company.
Tactical Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: TREO), a U.S.-focused rare earth elements company, has announced the appointment of P. Lourcey Sams as Special Advisor, effective September 23, 2026. Mr. Sams was appointed by the President in April 2026 as U.S. Commissioner and Chairman of the Pecos River Commission. He is a Midland, Texas-based energy and business executive, co-founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Pennant Development and Production, LLC, and has served as President of Banner Energy, Inc. since 1988.
As Special Advisor, Mr. Sams will advise on market entry, expansion and commercialization strategies across Texas and the Southern United States. The Company said he will help identify and facilitate introductions to strategic partners, suppliers, customers, joint venture partners, feedstock providers, offtake partners and other commercial counterparties, and support relationship development with state and local government bodies, economic development agencies, industry associations, utilities, logistics providers and other regional stakeholders. His mandate also includes helping identify state and local funding, grant and economic development opportunities.
Mr. Sams began his career as Senior Landman for Amoco Production Company's West Texas and New Mexico Division and has more than forty years of experience in land, trade negotiation and government regulation. He served as CEO of Brazos Valley Water Alliance, L.P., is co-founder and President of the Pecos River Resolution Corporation, is Past Chairman of the Midland Development Corporation, and was appointed by Texas Governor Mark White to the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission.
"Lourcey brings decades of experience in energy, business and economic development, together with deep relationships across Texas," said Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer of Tactical Resources. "As we advance the Peak Project into its next phase, his network and judgment will be valuable in helping us build strategic and commercial relationships, engage with regional stakeholders and identify opportunities that support our development strategy."
"Texas has the industrial base, the energy and the infrastructure to build a domestic rare earth supply chain," said Mr. Sams. "Tactical has material already out of the ground in West Texas. I want to help connect the company with the partners and opportunities that can move it forward."
That material is the core of the Peak Project in Hudspeth County, Texas. Peak sits within the active Sierra Blanca Quarry, roughly 90 miles southeast of El Paso, and focuses on rare earth-enriched pre-crushed fines stockpiles generated by years of railway ballast crushing. The Company has previously reported a heavy rare earth profile in its analytical dataset, has engaged Forte Dynamics Inc. to conduct a gap analysis and develop a roadmap toward a preliminary economic assessment, and began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 20, 2026.
Tactical Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: TREO) is a natural resources company focused on rare earth elements critical to advanced technologies, including semiconductors, electric vehicles, robotics, aerospace systems and national defense applications. The Company is advancing the Peak Project in Hudspeth County, Texas, as part of its strategy to help build a secure domestic supply chain and reduce reliance on foreign-controlled sources, and is also pursuing metallurgical processing and separation technologies.
There are several risks associated with the Company's plans. The Peak Project remains at an early stage: Tactical has not completed mineral resource estimation work, and no preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study or feasibility study has been completed. The appointment of an advisor does not ensure that any partnership, offtake, funding, grant or other agreement will be obtained, and Mr. Sams serves in an advisory capacity only. As a recently listed company, Tactical will need additional financing to advance the project, which may not be available on acceptable terms, and its share price may be volatile. Readers should review the risk factors in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, including the registration statement on Form F-4 filed in connection with the Company's Nasdaq listing and the Company's subsequent filings, and the forward-looking statements in the Company's releases.
Read this and more news from around the sector at: https://americannewsgroup.com/
In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:
MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) has made North Texas the anchor of its magnet business. The company selected a 120-acre site in Northlake, Texas, for 10X, a planned rare earth magnet manufacturing campus less than 10 miles from its existing Independence facility in Fort Worth, with more than $1.25 billion of investment and over 1,500 jobs expected. MP said the project is supported by a significant state and local incentive package and a 10-year Pentagon offtake commitment.
Independence began commercial metal production in 2024 and produced its first alloy flake and finished magnets on commercial equipment in 2025. MP has said 10X will cement North Texas as the center of gravity for the U.S. rare earth magnet supply chain, a clear example of how state-level support and anchor customers are shaping where the domestic industry is being built.
USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAR), whose Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit sits in Hudspeth County near Sierra Blanca, completed its combination with Serra Verde Group on September 3, 2026. Serra Verde's mining and processing operation in Goiás, Brazil began production in January 2024, and USA Rare Earth describes it as the only scaled producer of all four magnetic and other critical heavy rare earth elements outside Asia.
The transaction gives USA Rare Earth producing heavy rare earth feedstock while it continues to develop Round Top and its magnet manufacturing plans, and it illustrates how developers are pairing domestic resources with operating supply to shorten the path to customers.
Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML) reported on September 16, 2026 that testwork on concentrate from its Tanbreez rare earth project in Greenland achieved greater than 99% dissolution of eudialyte concentrate into 19 ultra-high-purity rare earth products. The company also released preliminary modelling for a proposed joint venture refinery in Romania, expected to receive 50% of Tanbreez concentrate under an existing term sheet.
Critical Metals shares traded sharply higher on September 21 after the United States announced a security agreement with Denmark covering Greenland, although commentators noted the agreement does not grant mining rights. The company's refinery economics remain preliminary and subject to further engineering, environmental studies and permitting.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) offers a direct example of state support for an early-stage rare earth project. The company broke ground on a pilot processing plant and laboratory adjacent to its Brook Mine near Sheridan, Wyoming, supported by a $6.1 million matching grant from the Wyoming Energy Authority's Energy Matching Fund. The facility is designed to demonstrate conversion of domestic carbonaceous ore into high-purity individual rare earth oxides.
In a July 29, 2026 shareholder letter, Ramaco released a new independent conceptual study from Hatch Associates Consultants on the Brook Mine project. Ramaco classifies Brook as an exploration stage property, and like other early-stage rare earth projects, its path forward depends on technical, permitting and commercial milestones still ahead.
Track the Signals Before the Crowd
The best positioning happens before the crowd catches on. Eagle Eye is a real-time investor signal-intelligence platform that surfaces sentiment shifts, news flow, and trending tickers as they form, so you see attention building instead of chasing it. Watch it live at eagle-eye.dev.
Contact Information:
https://americannewsgroup.com/
Media Contact:
info@americannewsgroup.com
DISCLAIMER:
Nothing in this publication should be considered personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation, and no communication from us should be deemed personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. This article is being distributed for Market Equities Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland ("MEL"), which wholly owns and operates American News Group. MEL has been paid a fee for Tactical Resources Corp. advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG"). MEL also expects to receive further compensation as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company. No further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been reviewed and approved by Tactical Resources Corp. and CDMG. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged not to use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. MEL and its owners, operators, directors, and affiliates do not own any shares of Tactical Resources Corp., but reserve the right to buy and sell shares of Tactical Resources Corp. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing, in the open market, through private placements, and/or through other investment vehicles. There may also be third parties who hold shares of Tactical Resources Corp. and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in this publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may lose some or all of your investment.
Cautionary Note Regarding the Advisory Appointment and the Peak Project: Mr. Sams serves Tactical Resources Corp. as a Special Advisor only and is not a director or officer of the Company. References to his appointment as U.S. Commissioner and Chairman of the Pecos River Commission describe his background; nothing in this publication states or implies that the Pecos River Commission, any other government body, or any government official endorses, supports or has any involvement with Tactical Resources Corp. or the Peak Project. Tactical Resources Corp. has not completed a mineral resource estimate, preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study or feasibility study for the Peak Project, and no mineral resources or mineral reserves have been defined. References to material already out of the ground describe existing stockpiles and do not indicate that the material can be economically processed.
References to MP Materials Corp., USA Rare Earth, Inc., Critical Metals Corp. and Ramaco Resources, Inc. are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Tactical Resources Corp., none of them is involved in this publication, their results are not indicative of Tactical Resources Corp.'s prospects, and no partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied. References to nearby projects are for regional context only. Market-size figures cited from ResearchAndMarkets.com and Persistence Market Research are third-party global projections and do not represent revenue addressable by Tactical Resources Corp.
Eagle Eye Disclosure: Eagle Eye is an investor signal-intelligence platform affiliated with the publisher of this article, and this reference constitutes promotion of an affiliated product. Eagle Eye is not a broker-dealer, and nothing in the platform or in this article is financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Data provided in the platform is for informational purposes only and may be delayed. Always do your own research before making any investment decision.
Forward-Looking Statements: This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "estimates," "potential" and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected contributions of the Special Advisor, potential commercial partnerships, offtake, feedstock and funding opportunities, the advancement of the Peak Project, and rare earth market conditions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the results of technical work, the availability of financing, the ability to secure commercial agreements, regulatory approvals, commodity prices, and general economic conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this publication, and we undertake no obligation to update them except as required by law.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-emerges-as-a-hub-for-americas-rare-earth-supply-chain-302890040.html
SOURCE American News Group