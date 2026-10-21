Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live company update and question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q3 2026 Update: https://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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