Tesla Fourth Quarter 2025 Production, Deliveries & Deployments

In the fourth quarter, we produced over 434,000 vehicles, delivered over 418,000 vehicles and deployed 14.2 GWh of energy storage products a record for deployments.

Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve these results.

Q4 2025

Production

Deliveries

Subject to operating lease accounting

Model 3/Y

422,652

406,585

3%

Other Models

11,706

11,642

5%

Total

434,358

418,227

3%

2025

Production

Deliveries

Model 3/Y

1,600,767

1,585,279

Other Models

53,900

50,850

Total

1,654,667

1,636,129

Energy storage deployments for 2025 were 46.7 GWh.

Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 after market close on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q4 2025 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What : Tesla Q4 2025 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When : Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Time : 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q4 2025 Update : https://ir.tesla.com
Webcast : https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

For additional information, please visit https://ir.tesla.com .

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q4 earnings. Tesla vehicle deliveries and storage deployments represent only two measures of the Company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including average selling price, cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and others as to be disclosed in the 10-K for the year ended on December 31, 2025.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

