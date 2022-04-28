Market NewsInvesting News

TerrAscend Corp. a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the promotion of Jodie Lampert as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Lampert previously served as Vice President of Human Resources at Gage Growth Corp. and in her new position will facilitate the integration of talent across the combined organization.

 TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the promotion of Jodie Lampert as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Lampert previously served as Vice President of Human Resources at Gage Growth Corp. and in her new position will facilitate the integration of talent across the combined organization.

Before entering the cannabis industry, Lampert spent more than 20 years leading HR teams in the automotive industry, at companies including Harman International, Continental Automotive, and the Lear Corporation. In her new role, she will oversee leadership development, drive employee engagement, define talent management initiatives, and streamline HR processes throughout the Company's North American markets.

"Jodie's ability to identify and foster talent is a tremendous asset as we scale our organization," said Ziad Ghanem , President & COO of TerrAscend. "As we work to complete the integration of our largest acquisition to date, Jodie's comprehensive understanding of Gage's internal operations has allowed us to maintain a cohesive corporate culture. She will have an even larger impact while overseeing HR and integration across the organization"

"Since the closing of the TerrAscend's acquisition of Gage, I have been impressed with the Company's commitment to putting its people first," said Jodie Lampert . "I am honored to be recognized with this promotion, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work closely with this amazing team. I truly believe that TerrAscend employs the best and the brightest in the cannabis industry, and I intend to help us extend that lead."

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors described in our Registration Statement on Form 10 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov , and other filings with Canadian securities regulators, including TerrAscend's management information circular dated October 4, 2021 , and TerrAscend's most recently filed MD&A, both filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under TerrAscend's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Avicanna introduces the rare cannabinoid CBG into its RHO Phyto product formulary which includes oral, sublingual, and transdermal formulations

RHO Phyto CBG products will be made available through various medical and adult-use channels across Canada by Q3 2022

Cannabis Market Update: Q1 2022 in Review

Cannabis investments have continued their trend of volatility so far in 2022.

The first few months of the year have brought a rush of catalysts for the market thanks to significant mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and an uptick in conversations surrounding US legalization.

With Q1 over, the cannabis space is full of potential, but still waiting for major political changes.

TERRASCEND TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2022 INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time . The Company will report its financial results for the first quarter the same day after market close.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS


DATE:

Thursday, May 12, 2022

TIME:

6:00 p.m. Eastern Time

WEBCAST:

Click Here

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

1-888-664-6392

CONFERENCE ID:

37033819

REPLAY:

(416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541
Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Thursday, May 26, 2022

Replay Code: 033819#

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

Trulieve Acquires Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) "Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the closing of the acquisition of Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia Dispensaries LLC ("Greenhouse"), holder of a West Virginia dispensary permit. Trulieve paid an immaterial amount of cash consideration for the transaction.

Greenhouse was awarded the dispensary permit in Martinsburg, West Virginia, in January 2021. This location, combined with Trulieve's nine other dispensary permits, are spread across many of the most populous areas in the state. Trulieve currently operates medical dispensaries in Morgantown and Weston . Several new locations are slated to open throughout the state in the coming months.

"This acquisition broadens our ever-expanding presence in West Virginia ," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "We now have cultivation, processing and 10 dispensary permits in the state. Trulieve is committed to investing in communities where we operate and will serve West Virginia patients by offering expanded access to high quality products and providing exceptional customer experiences."

The transaction has been approved by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-acquires-greenhouse-wellness-west-virginia-301533703.html

Green Thumb Industries Announces Second Round of Good Green Grant Recipients

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries, today announced the second group of nonprofit organizations to receive funding as part of its Good Green Grant Program.

"We are proud to partner with five more nonprofit organizations on their mission to create meaningful change in local communities and correct the social and economic injustices created by cannabis prohibition," said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "The Good Green movement is committed to re-directing resources to organizations expanding access and opportunities for communities and individuals impacted by the failed War on Drugs. Bit by bit, we can deliver lasting, positive change in the communities that we serve."

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds LHCG, NLSN, GDNSF, and MSP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of LHCG by Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LHCG shareholders will receive $170.00 in cash for each share of LHCG common stock owned. If you own LHCG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lhcg

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of NLSN by a consortium of private equity, led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NLSN shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of NLSN common stock. If you own NLSN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nlsn

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of GDNSF by Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, each holder of GDNSF subordinate voting shares will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share (a " Verano Share ") for each voting share held and each holder of GDNSF multiple voting shares and GDNSF super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each respective voting share held. If you own GDNSF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gdnsf

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of MSP by Kaseya. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSP shareholders will receive $35.50 in cash for each share of MSP common stock owned. If you own MSP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/msp

