Tandym Group Partners with ServiceNow to Expand Access to Certified Talent and Accelerate Digital Transformation

- Tandym Group, the leader in specialized solutions for the healthcare, life sciences, technology and professional services industries, today announced a strategic partnership with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company. The collaboration is designed to accelerate the development, certification, and deployment of skilled ServiceNow professionals bridging critical talent gaps and helping organizations scale faster in an evolving digital landscape.

Through this partnership, Tandym joins a select group of workforce development organizations authorized to identify, train, and deploy ServiceNow-certified professionals.

Accelerating the Talent Pipeline

The partnership provides Tandym candidates with accelerated pathways to ServiceNow certification, hands-on project experience, and career placement opportunities with ServiceNow partners and customers. Through agency-sponsored training cohorts and structured mentorship, Tandym will help professionals gain in-demand credentials while providing employers with a pipeline of ready-to-deploy, certified talent.

"Organizations across industries leverage ServiceNow to streamline operations, and the demand for certified professionals continues to outpace supply," said Byrne Mulrooney, CEO of Tandym Group. "Our partnership with ServiceNow represents a meaningful step forward – not only in closing that skills gap, but in creating accessible, data-driven pathways for professionals to build lasting careers in digital transformation."

Driving Workforce Innovation and Accessibility

As part of the partnership, Tandym will offer specialized programs to help job seekers reskill and gain certification in ServiceNow technologies. Participants will receive both technical training and career readiness support, preparing them for placements with ServiceNow partners and enterprise clients nationwide.

"This collaboration reflects what we do best: connecting people, technology, and opportunity," said Alexis Gallagher, Senior Managing Director at Tandym Group. "Together with ServiceNow, we're helping organizations access the certified talent they need to innovate and grow, while creating new career pathways for professionals who want to make an impact. We're better together – delivering real solutions for today's critical business challenges."

Building the Future of the Digital Workforce

This partnership marks the latest expansion of Tandym Group's technology practice, and its continued investment in workforce innovation. It follows Tandym's ongoing work in AI-enabled talent platforms through Tandym Catalyst™, its proprietary suite of solutions designed to connect organizations with the right people – and empower professionals to achieve their next career milestones.

Contact Information
For more information about Tandym Group, please visit https://tandymgroup.com or contact: 

David Abravanel – Director of Marketing 
david.abravanel@tandymgroup.com 
Tel: +1 (212) 204-5122 

About Tandym Group
Tandym Group is the leader in Specialized Talent Solutions. Our human-centered approach and AI-assisted insights work in tandem for client success. As the proven partner for mission-critical initiatives, Tandym delivers specialized solutions that require contract, permanent or project-based healthcare, technology or business professionals. Our human-centered approach means we go the extra mile to understand, anticipate and meet your most challenging workforce needs. Tandym is built on best-in-class AI to seamlessly connect candidates with ideal jobs and offer skill, labor and workforce insights.

About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a global leader in cloud-based digital workflow solutions. The ServiceNow Platform delivers a smarter way to simplify work across the enterprise, helping organizations improve productivity, resilience, and user experiences. From IT to HR, customer service to security operations, ServiceNow enables better workflows, faster innovation, and scalable growth for companies of all sizes.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tandym-group-partners-with-servicenow-to-expand-access-to-certified-talent-and-accelerate-digital-transformation-302595992.html

SOURCE Tandym Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ServiceNowNOWNYSE:NOWTech Investing
NOW
The Conversation (0)
Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia - Update

Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia - Update

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce, further to its announcement on September 09, 2025, that on October 24, 2025 Lepidico met all the drawdown conditions for completion of its secured loan from ILC and that... Keep Reading...
Happy Creek Completes 2025 Drill Program at the Fox Tungsten Project in British Columbia

Happy Creek Completes 2025 Drill Program at the Fox Tungsten Project in British Columbia

(TheNewswire) October 28, 2025, Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: HPY) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the first tranche of drilling at the Fox Tungsten Project in the South Cariboo district of British Columbia... Keep Reading...
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces An Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Airborne Survey will be Completed on its Tule Canyon Project, Walker Lane Gold Trend, Nevada

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces An Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Airborne Survey will be Completed on its Tule Canyon Project, Walker Lane Gold Trend, Nevada

TSX-V: WLRFrankfurt: 6YL Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL); "Walker Lane") is pleased to announce that Precision Geosurveys Inc. has been contracted to complete an airborne total magnetic field and radiometric survey on its Tule canyon Project located in the... Keep Reading...
Diamond Drilling Commenced at Paranaíta Gold Project

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Paranaíta Gold Project

Visually mineralised targets being drilled to build on existing resource

Jangada Mines Plc (AIM: JAN), a Brazil focused natural resource development company, is pleased to announce that its 15-hole 1,800m diamond drilling ("DD") programme has commenced at the 7,211-hectare Paranaíta Gold Project ("Paranaíta" or the "Project") located in Brazil's historically... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") announces that the Company has submitted its formal application for conditional approval of the previously announced $6-million financing with a single institutional investor. The Company is now awaiting... Keep Reading...
Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Stock chart overlay on a laptop keyboard symbolizes rising market trends.

Tech Weekly: Cloud Providers, Tech Stocks Outperform as Earnings Season Rolls On

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top tech news and biggest tech stocks driving the markets. Plus, we break down next week's market catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Company"), and its executive management team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture... Keep Reading...
Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or "The Company") announces that the Company will release Q3 2025 financial results on Monday, November 10, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 20, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE Announces the Official Start of Civil Construction Work in Sorel-Tracy, in Line with the Announced Schedule

CHARBONE annonce le debut officiel des travaux de construction civil a Sorel-Tracy, conformement a l'echeancier annonce

1911 Gold Strengthens Operations Leadership with Appointment of Éric Vinet as COO and Additional Senior Site Personnel

Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia - Update

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Announces the Official Start of Civil Construction Work in Sorel-Tracy, in Line with the Announced Schedule

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE annonce le debut officiel des travaux de construction civil a Sorel-Tracy, conformement a l'echeancier annonce

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Strengthens Operations Leadership with Appointment of Éric Vinet as COO and Additional Senior Site Personnel

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Precious Metals Investing

Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold Project

uranium investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - SNC Batteries Outstanding Safety Destructve Testing