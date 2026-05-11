SurgePays to Host First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call on May 15th

SurgePays to Host First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call on May 15th

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a wireless and fintech point of sale company connecting subprime and underserved consumers to essential mobile and financial services, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Friday, May 15, 2026. The Company will report its financial results for the 2026 first quarter the same day before the market opens.

Event: SurgePays First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Friday, May 15, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. E.T.
Dial-in Number: 1-888-506-0062
Access Code: 276693
Webcast: https://ir.surgepays.com/company-events

About SurgePays, Inc.
SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a wireless and fintech technology company focused on expanding access to essential mobile and financial services for subprime and underserved consumers. The company operates a nationwide ecosystem that includes its own wireless brands and a proprietary point of sale platform inside thousands of retail locations. This infrastructure supports SIM activations, top-ups, financial transactions, and other digital services used daily by prepaid and underbanked customers.

SurgePays is building on this foundation by advancing into data driven marketing and digital partnerships that monetize verified consumer engagement. This approach creates recurring, high margin revenue streams while expanding the company's reach across both online and retail channels. SurgePays aims to become a leading digital marketplace and data intelligence platform serving the one-third of America that relies on prepaid and subprime financial services.

Visit www.SurgePays.com and www.ProgramBenefits.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
SurgePays@KCSA.com 


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