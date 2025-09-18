Surge Copper Announces Closing of Strategic Private Placement with African Rainbow Minerals Limited

Surge Copper Announces Closing of Strategic Private Placement with African Rainbow Minerals Limited

Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG,OTC:SRGXF ) (OTCQB: SRGXF ) (Frankfurt: G6D2 ) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced strategic private placement (the " Strategic Placement ") with African Rainbow Minerals Limited (" ARM "). Under the Strategic Placement, ARM has purchased 25,781,715 common shares at a price of $0.175 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately C$4.5 million. Following the transaction, ARM's ownership in Surge has increased to 19.9%.

Leif Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented: " This strategic placement forms part of the larger financing that was announced earlier this summer. With the completion of all components, Surge has raised approximately C$10.4 million in aggregate. These funds will allow us to complete the pre-feasibility study for the Berg Project and achieve our environmental assessment preparedness objectives. We greatly value our partnership with ARM and are delighted to see them increase their ownership at this pivotal stage in Surge's growth. "

The net proceeds from the Strategic Placement will be used to advance the Company's flagship Berg Project, support exploration activities, and provide general working capital. The common shares issued under the Strategic Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day ‎from the date of issuance.‎ No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Strategic Placement.

The participation of ARM in the Strategic Placement constitutes a "related party transaction", within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of the related party participation in the Strategic Placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Strategic Placement, insofar as it involved the interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Strategic Placement, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Strategic Placement in an expeditious manner following receipt of all required approvals.

About Surge Copper Corp.

Surge Copper Corp. is a Canadian company that is advancing an emerging critical metals district in a well-developed region of British Columbia, Canada. The Company owns a large, contiguous mineral claim package that hosts multiple advanced porphyry deposits with pit-constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, gold, and silver – metals which are critical inputs to modern energy infrastructure and electrification technologies.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Berg Project, for which it announced a maiden PEA in June 2023 outlining a large-scale, long-life project with a simple design and high outputs of critical minerals located in a safe jurisdiction near road, power, and port infrastructure. The PEA highlights base case economics including an NPV8% of C$2.1 billion and an IRR of 20% based on long-term commodity prices of US$4.00/lb copper, US$15.00/lb molybdenum, US$23.00/oz silver, and US$1,800/oz gold. The Berg deposit contains pit-constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories. Details of the Berg Preliminary Economic Assessment are outlined in a technical report titled "Berg Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment" prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada in conjunction with Moose Mountain Technical Services, with an effective date of June 12, 2023. The report is authored by Kevin Murray and 6 other qualified persons and was issued to Surge Copper Corp. The report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+.

The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced-stage exploration project containing the Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit-constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Leif Nilsson"
Chief Executive Officer

For Further information, please contact:
Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications & Development
Telephone: +1 604 639 3852
Email: info@surgecopper.com
Twitter: @SurgeCopper
LinkedIn: Surge Copper Corp
https://www.surgecopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

This News Release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will", "may", "should", "expects", "plans", or "anticipates" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the Company's plans regarding the Berg Project and the Ootsa Property. Statements regarding the scope, timing, and objectives of the Company's 2025 field program, including completion of a resource update and pre-feasibility study, drilling, geochemical testing, geotechnical investigations, and environmental baseline programs, and the use of proceeds from the Strategic Private Placement, are forward-looking in nature and may change as priorities evolve or new information becomes available. There can be no assurance that any future studies, including a pre-feasibility study, will confirm the economic or technical viability of the Berg Project or result in a production decision. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks may include, among others, actual results of the Company's exploration activities being different than those expected by management, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain adequate financing to conduct its planned exploration programs, inability to procure labour, equipment, and supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis, equipment breakdown, and bad weather. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect the Company's current judgment regarding the direction of its business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions, or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Australia to Tighten Anti-Dumping Rules to Protect Domestic Industries

In the wake of tariff turmoil caused by the Trump administration's recent actions, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has proposed reforms to the country's anti-dumping system.

In an April 3 statement, he emphasised the importance of safeguarding key sectors like steel, aluminium and manufacturing in the face of unfair competition. The government claims an overhaul would level the playing field for local manufacturers, while critics are warning of potential trade disputes with key partners like China.

The Albanese government has said it will provide AU$5 million to boost the Anti-Dumping Commission's ability to track claims of dumped imports. Ed Husic, minister for industry and science and a member of Albanese's Labor Party, called on the anti-dumping commissioner to take strong action in an April 1 statement of expectations.

"I expect you to use all the powers available to you to ensure that Australian manufacturers are not injured by unfair trade through dumping and subsidisation," Husic said, asking the recently reappointed commissioner to "consider the strategic environment" and act on "effective, timely and accessible remedies to unfair trade."

He further stated, "I expect you to lead a world-class trade remedies authority. I expect your advice, recommendations and decisions to be developed and discharged in line with relevant legislation; Australia’s international obligations; and to be robust, evidence‑based and provide certainty for all users of the anti-dumping system."

The commissioner has yet to respond; the government has said a statement will be published once available.

What is dumping?

Dumping occurs when a country or company exports goods to another market at prices below their normal value, often due to government subsidies or predatory pricing strategies.

This practice can distort competition, undercut domestic producers and harm local industries.

Anti-dumping measures, such as tariffs or import restrictions, can be imposed to counteract these unfair trade practices and protect homegrown businesses. Australia’s latest anti-dumping reforms aim to strengthen its ability to detect and penalise dumping, ensuring a fairer market for local manufacturers.

Australia's current anti-dumping system allows Australian manufacturers to apply for anti-dumping or countervailing duties when they believe dumped or subsidised goods being imported into Australia are harming their business.

The government notes that dumping is not prohibited or illegal under World Trade Organisation (WTO) international agreements, but also states that it is defined as anti-competitive behaviour.

In the context of the recent trade tensions and tariffs, Australia's anti-dumping measures are seen counteracting the influx of cheap imports while maintaining obligations under free trade agreements and WTO rules.

How do anti-dumping measures help Australia?

Given the imposition of tariffs, various countries, including Australia, could struggle to sell their products in the US and choose instead to dump them at lower costs in other markets.

This means potentially depriving local manufacturers of their full profits. The Guardian notes that in the worst-case scenario, these manufacturers could be forced out of business.

Strengthening anti-dumping capabilities means protecting the chances of these local manufacturers.

It's important to note that dumping is not always bad, especially if local producers aren't being disadvantaged.

According to TheGlobalEconomy.com, manufacturing makes up 5.36 percent of Australia’s economy. This is half of the world average of 12.33 percent, based on data from 153 countries.

Despite the smaller number, Australia sees manufacturing as a critical component of its economic landscape given that it's responsible for 45 percent of the nation's merchandise exports.

Manufacturing also contributes to 25 percent of total research and development spending in the country.

How does anti-dumping relate to mining?

Anti-dumping is relevant to the mining industry as protecting manufacturers equates to safeguarding domestic industries that supply essential materials and services to mining operations.

Steel is a major element in the manufacturing industry, with Australia currently having 44 anti-dumping measures in place on 12 steel products from 14 countries. Anti-dumping also protects downstream industries, given that mining supplies raw materials such as iron ore and bauxite used for steel and aluminum.

The Australian Steel Institute has said that robust anti-dumping provisions serve as a national defense against unfair trade practices. These policies prevent market distortions caused by dumped imports, helping maintain the viability of both manufacturing and mining sectors.

Anti-dumping and other Australian initiatives

Australia recently established a critical minerals strategic reserve to enhance the mining sector.

A report from Discovery Alert describes the reserve as a "strategic stockpile that emerges as a dual-purpose mechanism," saying that it will simultaneously incentivise domestic exploration and production, while establishing a national buffer against supply chain disruptions. This will assist in anti-dumping efforts by ensuring stable domestic supply of lithium, rare earths and the like, all of which are used in advancing manufacturing sectors.

The critical minerals strategy is also a show of national resilience, which complements the anti-dumping strategy. Foreign countries often use export restrictions or price wars to manipulate the global market raw materials scene.

By establishing a critical minerals reserve, Australia is protecting domestic industries, such as mining and high-tech manufacturing, from the risks of artificially low-priced imports and potential geopolitical leverage by foreign suppliers.

On February 11, the Future Made in Australia (Production Tax Credit and Other Measures) Bill 2024 passed through parliament. This means two additional tax incentives, namely:

  • A Hydrogen Production Tax Incentive worth AU$2 per kilogram of renewable hydrogen produced.
  • A Critical Minerals Production Tax Incentive worth 10 percent of eligible processing and refining costs for Australia’s 31 critical minerals.

At the time of this writing, the Australian Anti-Dumping Commission has identified 24 imported products or commodities that it believes are being sold in Australia at unfairly low prices. The list includes zinc-coated steel, aluminum extrusions and precision pipe and tube steel, all usable for mining.

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.


