Surface Metals Inc Engages Danayi Capital Corp. to Provide Digital Marketing Services

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") is pleased to announce it has engaged Danayi Capital Corp. ("Danayi"), a full service marketing firm based out of Vancouver, BC, to provide digital marketing services for a 6-month term commencing on February 16, 2026. Under the terms of the agreement between Surface Metals and Danayi, the Company has agreed to pay Danayi one hundred and fifty thousand USD. No compensation in securities of the Company will be paid to Danayi. Danayi Capital Corp., an arm's length party, is owned by Mehran Bagherzadeh. Based at 550 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6 (e-mail: mehran@danayi.co; tel: 604-767-2983), Danayi specializes in marketing, advertising and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. To the knowledge of the Company, Danayi does not own any securities of the Company.

About Surface Metals Inc.

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) is a North American mineral exploration company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of gold and lithium projects in Nevada, USA. The Company's Cimarron Gold Project is located in Nye County, Nevada, in a historically productive gold district. Surface's Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project hosts an inferred resource of approximately 302,900 tonnes LCE adjacent to Albemarle's Silver Peak Mine. Surface Metals is also advancing a sedimentary claystone lithium project in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.

For more information, please visit: www.surfacemetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@surfacemetals.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release contains certain statements which may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These include statements regarding the amount of funds to be raised under the Offering, and the use of such funds. There is no guarantee the Offering will be completed on the terms outlined above, or at all. Use of funds is subject to the discretion of the Company's board of directors, and as such may be used for purposes other than as set out above. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

