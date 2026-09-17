Surf Air Mobility Signs First OperatorOS Contract with Sprintbach Aviation

Definitive agreement marks official commercial launch of OperatorOS product and a step toward Surf Air Mobility's goal of five operators live on the platform by the end of 2026.
Surf Air Mobility will earn a percentage of revenue for all Sprintbach Aviation flights managed through the OperatorOS software.
Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) ("Surf Air Mobility" or the "Company") today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with Sprintbach Aviation ("Sprintbach") for OperatorOS, Surf Air Mobility's SurfOS flight operations software for Part 135 operators powered by Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) ("Palantir"). This contract is the Company's first commercial OperatorOS agreement and will contribute to the Company's goal of having five operators live on OperatorOS by the end of 2026. Surf Air Mobility will earn a percentage of revenue for all Sprintbach flights managed through the OperatorOS software.
Liam Fayed, Co-founder of Surf Air Mobility, said: "OperatorOS has already proven efficiencies within our own airline operations, and we are now bringing this software to operators across the industry. This agreement marks the official commercial launch of OperatorOS. We are confident that Sprintbach is the first of many, and we are building toward a broader base of operators live on the platform by the end of the year."
OperatorOS is designed to manage aircraft and crew scheduling, flight management, reporting, and distribution for Part 135 operators. OperatorOS has been used internally to run Surf Air Mobility's own airline operations, Southern Airways and Mokulele Airlines, since 2025, and was recently approved by the Federal Aviation Administration as an authorized system of record for electronic signatures and recordkeeping.
Sprintbach currently operates 9 aircraft with 16 pilots on staff. OperatorOS will help Sprintbach streamline and optimize aircraft and crew scheduling, generate actionable insights and clearer visibility into their operations, and reduce manual processes, all from a single AI-enabled software solution.
Mark Hankinson, President of SprintBach Aviation, said: "Running a Part 135 operation means keeping aircraft, crews, duty limits, maintenance, and the customer on the other end all straight at the same time, usually across several systems that don't talk to each other. We already fly for Surf On Demand, so we've seen OperatorOS run a real airline day-to-day rather than in a demo. Having OperatorOS powered by Palantir matters to us because it means our operational data is actually connected and working for us, not sitting in separate spreadsheets. What we want from OperatorOS is simple: one system our dispatchers, pilots, and mechanics actually use, a clear picture of the whole operation, and less manual work on our team. We're glad to be the first external operator on the platform."
SurfOS's three flagship products, BrokerOS, OperatorOS, and OwnerOS, are designed to connect brokers, operators, and aircraft owners on a single platform to unlock data-driven efficiency across the private aviation market and replace existing fragmented software.
About Surf Air Mobility
Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based air mobility platform. With its AI-enabled SurfOS software, Surf Air Mobility provides technology designed to support the modernization of air operations and the adoption of next-generation aircraft. The Company currently operates one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States by scheduled departures and provides private charter services. Together, these businesses provide the operational scale and real-world operating data to validate and deploy its software. These capabilities position Surf Air Mobility as a leader shaping a more efficient, connected, and accessible future for aviation.
Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Surf Air Mobility's profitability and future financial results and its ability to achieve its business objectives. Readers of this release should be aware of the speculative nature of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company and reflect the Company's current views concerning future events. As such, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among many others: Surf Air Mobility's ability to anticipate the future needs of the air mobility market; Surf Air Mobility's future ability to pay contractual obligations and liquidity will depend on operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; the dependence on third-party partners and suppliers for the components and collaboration in Surf Air Mobility's development of its advanced air mobility software platform, and any interruptions, disagreements or delays with those partners and suppliers; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain Surf Air Mobility's growth; the inability of Surf Air Mobility's customers to pay for Surf Air Mobility's services; the inability of Surf Air Mobility to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against Surf Air Mobility, the risks associated with Surf Air Mobility's obligations to comply with applicable laws, government regulations and rules and standards of the New York Stock Exchange; and general economic conditions. These and other risks are discussed in detail in the periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC, and investors are urged to review those periodic reports and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , before making an investment decision. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.
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