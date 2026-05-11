Supermicro Appoints Vik Malyala as Chief Business Officer

Files Form 10-Q for Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) ("Supermicro" or the "Company"), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge Total IT Solution Provider featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions® (DCBBS), today announced the appointment of Vik Malyala as Chief Business Officer. Mr. Malyala will be responsible for building partnerships and driving business development with major technology partners.
"Vik has driven incredible results at Supermicro helping establish a strong foundation for continued growth and success," said Charles Liang, Founder, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With his decades of leadership experience and deep institutional knowledge of Supermicro, we are confident that Vik, along with our entire leadership team, is well-positioned to help us continue building on our momentum, particularly with our innovative DCBBS offering that is attracting interest from new and existing customers alike. We see significant opportunities ahead and are excited to capitalize on the next wave of AI and IT infrastructure demand."
Mr. Malyala brings nearly three decades of experience in product engineering, ASIC development, and technology leadership with deep expertise in semiconductors and high-performance systems. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Technology & AI and President & Managing Director of EMEA at Supermicro, in which he played a key role in shaping the Company's global strategy, growth, and innovation. As a former design engineer at Serverworks, Mr. Malyala has led Supermicro's advancements in AI, HPC and sustainable data center technologies, including energy-efficient solutions such as liquid cooling. He has also fostered strategic partnerships with industry leaders, strengthening Supermicro's Total IT Solutions portfolio.
"Supermicro has established itself as the innovation leader in high-performance, energy-efficient AI and compute infrastructure," said Vik Malyala. "I look forward to deepening strategic partnerships with the world's leading technology companies and accelerating initiatives that deliver differentiated Total IT Solutions to our global customers with first to market & time to online advantages. I am excited to help drive the next phase of Supermicro's growth."
Form 10-Q Filing
Separately, the Company filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). On May 5, 2026, Supermicro reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, highlighting the Company's continued strong financial and operational performance as the team continues to improve margins, scale revenues and drive growth. Third quarter net sales more than doubled year-over-year to $10.2 billion, while gross margin improved to 9.9% versus 6.3% in the prior quarter. For fiscal year 2026, the Company expects net sales in the range of $38.9 billion to $40.4 billion.
Fiscal Year 2026 Business Outlook
Supermicro reiterated its Fiscal Year 2026 business outlook as previously stated on May 5, 2026. The Company expects net sales in the range of $11.0 billion and $12.5 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending June 30, 2026, GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.53 to $0.67 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.65 to $0.79. The Company's projections for GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share assume a tax rate of approximately 19.4% and 20.4%, respectively, and a fully diluted share count of 695 million shares for GAAP and fully diluted share count of 712 million shares for non-GAAP. The outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 GAAP net income per diluted share includes approximately $95 million in expected stock-based compensation, net of related tax effects of $30 million that are excluded from non-GAAP net income per diluted share.
For fiscal year 2026, the Company expects net sales in the range of $38.9 billion to $40.4 billion.
About Super Micro Computer, Inc.
Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).
Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.
All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Forward Looking Statements and Other Disclosures
Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "may," "plan," "seek," "should," "will," "would," "optimistic" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward looking statements may include statements regarding, among other things, guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 and updated full year fiscal 2026 guidance, expectations related to strong customer engagements and that additional customer commitments will be secured in the upcoming quarters of fiscal year 2026, our efforts to strengthen our operational and financial execution, our focus on capturing the next wave of AI and IT infrastructure demand, meeting the Company's long-term targets and capitalizing on the growing market opportunity in the long-term, and our progressing leadership in DCBBS and AI technology. Such forward looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including: (i) our quarterly operating results may fluctuate, (ii) as we increasingly target larger customers and larger sales opportunities, our customer base may become more concentrated, our cost of sales may increase, our margins may be lower and our sales may become less predictable for a variety of reasons, many of which are not in our control, (iii) the average sales prices for our server solutions could decline if customers do not continue to purchase our latest generation products or additional components, and (iv) adverse economic conditions could affect our business, including, but not limited to, increased tariffs. In addition, as the Company has disclosed, the Board is conducting an independent review of certain transactions in connection with export-control issues. The outcome of that investigation could affect our forecasts, these preliminary results and prior period results. Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward looking statements are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings, particularly in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
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