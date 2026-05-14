Supermicro Appoints Matthew Thauberger as Chief Revenue Officer

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, 5G/Edge Total Solution Provider with optimized Data Center Building Block Solutions ® (DCBBS), today announced the appointment of Matthew Thauberger as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Thauberger will oversee the Company's global revenue organization across direct, channel, hyperscale, and strategic sales for its AI and infrastructure offerings.
"Matthew brings decades of leadership experience and a deep understanding of the business to this new role, and we are confident he will be instrumental in accelerating revenue growth for Supermicro," said Charles Liang, Founder, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With the strength of our global team behind him, we are excited for Matthew to oversee and advance our sales initiatives. We see meaningful opportunities ahead and look forward to capturing the next wave of demand in AI and IT infrastructure."
Mr. Thauberger is a seasoned executive with more than two decades of global experience leading international sales, strategic partnerships, and market expansion initiatives for AI computing organizations. As Supermicro's Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development since April 2020, he has led several product launches, expanded the Company's Fortune 500 customer pipeline, and helped position Supermicro for growth in the CSP and enterprise storage market. Prior to Supermicro, Mr. Thauberger was Vice President of Sales at Burlywood, Inc., and before that, General Manager of U.S. Sales at Inspur Systems. Earlier in his career he held executive leadership roles at AMAX, including Vice President of Global Sales and General Manager of EMEA Operations.
"I am honored to step into the role of Chief Revenue Officer as the Company enters its next stage of growth," said Mr. Thauberger. "Having worked closely with Charles and the leadership team over the past several years, I recognize and appreciate Supermicro's unmatched innovation, deep customer relationships, and attractive global opportunities. I look forward to leading the sales team at Supermicro to drive revenue growth across our AI and infrastructure solutions."
In connection with this announcement, Don Clegg will retire from his role as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. During his tenure with the Company, Supermicro has expanded global customer relationships and aligned its sales strategy to adapt and scale with fast-moving technology markets.
"We thank Don for his outstanding leadership and dedicated service to Supermicro," said Liang. "We are poised for continued success and wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement."
About Super Micro Computer, Inc.
Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).
Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.
All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "may," "plan," "seek," "should," "will," "would," "optimistic" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward looking statements may include statements regarding, among other things, guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 and updated full year fiscal 2026 guidance, expectations related to strong customer engagements and that additional customer commitments will be secured in the upcoming quarters of fiscal year 2026, our efforts to strengthen our operational and financial execution, our focus on capturing the next wave of AI and IT infrastructure demand, meeting the Company's long-term targets and capitalizing on the growing market opportunity in the long-term, and our progressing leadership in DCBBS and AI technology. Such forward looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including: (i) our quarterly operating results may fluctuate, (ii) as we increasingly target larger customers and larger sales opportunities, our customer base may become more concentrated, our cost of sales may increase, our margins may be lower and our sales may become less predictable for a variety of reasons, many of which are not in our control, (iii) the average sales prices for our server solutions could decline if customers do not continue to purchase our latest generation products or additional components, and (iv) adverse economic conditions could affect our business, including, but not limited to, increased tariffs. In addition, as the Company has disclosed, the Board is conducting an independent review of certain transactions in connection with export-control issues. The outcome of that investigation could affect our forecasts, these preliminary results and prior period results. Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward looking statements are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings, particularly in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260514709915/en/
Investor Contact:
IR@supermicro.com
Media Contact:
PR@supermicro.com