Supermicro Appoints Mark Long as Chief Financial Officer

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge Total IT Solution Provider featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions® (DCBBS) , today announced the appointment of Mark Long as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Charles Liang, effective immediately.
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Supermicro Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Long
Mr. Long is a seasoned finance executive with decades of experience across the technology sector spanning corporate finance, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and capital allocation. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of Western Digital, where he led financial management, investor relations and corporate strategy, and played a central role in building a scaled, global data infrastructure leader. Mr. Long previously served as co-founder and Partner of Prime Impact Capital, a technology-focused investment firm, was a Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Hitachi Global Storage Technologies and, earlier in his career, held senior roles in investment banking focused on the software, cloud infrastructure, and storage sectors.
"We are pleased to welcome Mark to the Supermicro executive team and look forward to benefitting from his deep strategic expertise and proven leadership," said Charles Liang, Founder, President, and CEO of Supermicro. "I'm confident Mark will have an immediate positive impact in strengthening and accelerating our operational and financial execution as we continue to scale our business to capture the next wave of AI and IT infrastructure growth."
Liang continued, "We are also grateful to David Weigand for his many years of service as CFO and for his support of an orderly transition."
"I am honored to join Supermicro as it continues to build on its leadership in AI and high-performance infrastructure," said Mr. Long. "Charles has built a remarkable company, and I look forward to partnering closely with him and the executive team to scale the business effectively and efficiently – strengthening our financial foundation while supporting continued innovation, growth, and long-term value creation for shareholders."
The company conducted an extensive search process to identify and secure an exceptional candidate with the necessary skills and experience. Mr. Long succeeds David Weigand. David will assist in the transition and shift his focus to helping optimize and accelerate the business.
About Super Micro Computer, Inc.
Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).
Supermicro, Server Building Block Solution, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.
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