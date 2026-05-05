Supermicro Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) ("Supermicro" or the "Company"), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced unaudited financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended March 31, 2026.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Highlights

  • Net sales of $10.2 billion versus $12.7 billion in Q2'26 and $4.6 billion in Q3'25.
  • Gross margin of 9.9% versus 6.3% in Q2'26 and 9.6% in Q3'25.
  • Net income of $483 million versus $401 million in Q2'26 and $109 million in Q3'25.
  • Diluted net income per common share of $0.72 versus $0.60 in Q2'26 and $0.17 in Q3'25.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 10.1% versus 9.7% in Q3'25.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share of $0.84 versus $0.31 in Q3'25.
  • Cash flow used in operations for Q3'26 of $6.6 billion and capital expenditures and investments of $97 million.

"Supermicro's transformation into a total datacenter infrastructure provider is accelerating," said Charles Liang, Founder, President and CEO of Supermicro. "Our margin recovery and the rapid growth of our DCBBS business demonstrate that our business remains robust. With the addition of our new US manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley, we are exceptionally well-positioned to meet the massive demand for various AI and enterprise verticals."

As of March 31, 2026, total cash and cash equivalents was $1.3 billion and total bank debt and convertible notes were $8.8 billion.

Business Outlook

The Company expects net sales in the range of $11.0 billion and $12.5 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending June 30, 2026, GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.53 to $0.67 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.65 to $0.79. The Company's projections for GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share assume a tax rate of approximately 19.4% and 20.4%, respectively, and a fully diluted share count of 695 million shares for GAAP and fully diluted share count of 712 million shares for non-GAAP. The outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 GAAP net income per diluted share includes approximately $95 million in expected stock-based compensation, net of related tax effects of $30 million that are excluded from non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

For fiscal year 2026, the Company expects net sales in the range of $38.9 billion to $40.4 billion.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Supermicro will present a live audio webcast of our conference call to review its third quarter of fiscal year 2026 financial results on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. The webcast will be available at https://ir.supermicro.com .

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same website and will remain accessible for one year.

Forward Looking Statements and Other Disclosures

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "may," "plan," "seek," "should," "will," "would," "optimistic" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward looking statements may include statements regarding, among other things, guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 and updated full year fiscal 2026 guidance, expectations related to strong customer engagements and that additional customer commitments will be secured in the upcoming quarters of fiscal year 2026, our efforts to strengthen our operational and financial execution, our focus on capturing the next wave of AI and IT infrastructure demand, meeting the Company's long-term targets and capitalizing on the growing market opportunity in the long-term, and our progressing leadership in DCBBS and AI technology. Such forward looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including: (i) our quarterly operating results may fluctuate, (ii) as we increasingly target larger customers and larger sales opportunities, our customer base may become more concentrated, our cost of sales may increase, our margins may be lower and our sales may become less predictable for a variety of reasons, many of which are not in our control, (iii) the average sales prices for our server solutions could decline if customers do not continue to purchase our latest generation products or additional components, and (iv) adverse economic conditions could affect our business, including, but not limited to, increased tariffs. In addition, as the Company has disclosed, the Board is conducting an independent review of certain transactions in connection with export-control issues. The outcome of that investigation could affect our forecasts, these preliminary results and prior period results. Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward looking statements are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings, particularly in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Financial Information Is Preliminary and May Be Subject to Change

The unaudited interim financial information presented in this press release is preliminary. The final financial results reported for this period may also differ from the results reported in this release.

The financial results presented reflect the Company's preliminary estimated unaudited financial results, based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release. The Company has provided preliminary estimates of financial results primarily because its financial closing procedures for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 are not yet complete. The data are not a comprehensive statement of the Company's results for such periods, and the actual results may differ materially from these preliminary estimated data. The Company's actual results remain subject to the completion of management's and its audit committee's review and other financial closing processes as well as the completion and preparation of its financial data for such periods. The Company's independent registered public accounting firm has not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to such preliminary data. During the course of the preparation of the Company's financial statements and related notes and the completion of the review for such periods, additional adjustments to the preliminary estimated financial information presented here may be identified, and its final results for these periods may vary from these preliminary estimates. This preliminary estimated data should not be considered a substitute for the financial statements to be prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission once available.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Super Micro Computer, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

March 31,

June 30,

2026

2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,290,324

$

5,169,911

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

8,413,396

2,203,942

Inventories

11,103,376

4,680,375

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

761,190

247,426

Total current assets

21,568,286

12,301,654

Property, plant, and equipment, net

607,659

504,488

Deferred income taxes, net

632,715

607,416

Other assets

643,369

604,871

Total assets

$

23,452,029

$

14,018,429

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

3,686,991

$

1,281,977

Accrued liabilities

830,007

565,637

Income taxes payable

38,333

53,381

Lines of credit and current portion of term loans

2,095,069

75,060

Deferred revenue

1,472,235

368,737

Total current liabilities

8,122,635

2,344,792

Deferred revenue, non-current

663,410

362,645

Term loans, non-current

2,018,675

37,415

Convertible notes

4,659,357

4,645,178

Other long-term liabilities

412,361

326,528

Total liabilities

15,876,438

7,716,558

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock and additional paid-in capital

3,087,963

2,866,449

Accumulated other comprehensive income

692

705

Retained earnings

4,486,775

3,434,539

Total Super Micro Computer, Inc. stockholders' equity

7,575,430

6,301,693

Non-controlling interest

161

178

Total stockholders' equity

7,575,591

6,301,871

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

23,452,029

$

14,018,429

Super Micro Computer, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net sales

$

10,243,014

$

4,599,913

$

27,943,295

$

16,215,131

Cost of sales

9,224,334

4,159,695

25,658,675

14,329,311

Gross profit

1,018,680

440,218

2,284,620

1,885,820

Operating expenses:

Research and development

215,659

162,857

569,734

453,329

Sales and marketing

89,510

59,978

210,516

208,400

General and administrative

87,643

70,603

221,948

199,488

Total operating expenses

392,812

293,438

1,002,198

861,217

Income from operations

625,868

146,780

1,282,422

1,024,603

Other income (expense), net

4,147

(32,967

)

4,243

(29,558

)

Interest income

45,437

14,654

147,835

31,437

Interest expense

(64,483

)

(13,402

)

(114,772

)

(37,291

)

Income before income tax provision

610,969

115,065

1,319,728

989,191

Income tax provision

(126,887

)

(5,843

)

(266,199

)

(137,544

)

Share of (loss) income from equity investee, net of taxes

(695

)

(445

)

(1,293

)

2,053

Net income

$

483,387

$

108,777

$

1,052,236

$

853,700

Net income per common share (A) :

Basic

$

0.81

$

0.18

$

1.76

$

1.44

Diluted

$

0.72

$

0.17

$

1.59

$

1.37

Weighted-average shares used in the calculation of net income per common share (A) :

Basic

600,205

595,041

597,928

592,349

Diluted

692,189

621,809

673,598

625,272

(A) Reflects a ten-for-one stock split on September 30, 2024.

Stock-based compensation is included in the following cost and expense categories by period (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Cost of sales

$

11,522

$

7,060

$

25,400

$

17,713

Research and development

83,115

54,254

200,090

141,590

Sales and marketing

12,276

9,923

33,700

27,245

General and administrative

19,021

13,467

46,368

44,292

Stock-based compensation expense, before taxes

$

125,934

$

84,704

$

305,558

$

230,840

Super Micro Computer, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

$

1,052,236

$

853,700

Reconciliation of net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

38,959

29,467

Amortization of right-of-use ("ROU") assets

26,997

10,241

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

17,162

6,367

Inventory valuation adjustment write-down

239,255

159,050

Stock-based compensation expense

305,558

230,840

Impairment loss

13,747

Share of loss (income) from equity investee

1,293

(2,053

)

Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss

(4,428

)

2,742

Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes

30,251

Deferred income taxes, net

(30,920

)

(134,401

)

Other non-cash income, net

(8,302

)

(790

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

(6,209,831

)

94,782

Inventories

(6,669,560

)

298,847

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(381,738

)

(284,356

)

Accounts payable

2,406,930

(811,690

)

Accrued liabilities

232,916

52,714

Income taxes payable

(11,576

)

5,365

Deferred revenue

1,404,262

249,421

Other long-term liabilities

20,193

5,414

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(7,556,847

)

795,911

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(133,769

)

(104,536

)

Investment in equity securities

(42,000

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(175,769

)

(104,536

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Proceeds from lines of credit and term loans

4,235,265

1,357,991

Repayment of lines of credit and term loans

(225,068

)

(1,731,366

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(23,483

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

18,347

14,452

Payment for withholding taxes related to settlement of equity awards

(102,391

)

(118,960

)

Debt issuance costs in connection with amended 2029 Convertibles Notes

(31,217

)

Proceeds from issuance of 2028 Convertible Notes, net of issuance costs

683,696

Proceeds related to Receivables Purchase Agreement, net

4,191

Other

(26

)

22

Net cash provided by financing activities

3,906,835

174,618

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash

(6,554

)

826

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,832,335

)

866,819

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

5,172,301

1,670,273

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$

1,339,966

$

2,537,092

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest

$

81,293

$

24,046

Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$

270,394

$

270,392

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

Unpaid property, plant, and equipment purchases

$

16,778

$

18,283

ROU assets obtained in exchange for operating lease commitments

$

94,907

$

128,617

Transfer of inventory to property, plant, and equipment, net

$

7,304

$

4,889

Super Micro Computer, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses non-GAAP measures that are adjusted for certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The specific non-GAAP measures presented below are: gross profit, gross margin; operating expenses; net income; net income per common share; diluted net income; diluted net income per common share, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, ("Adjusted EBITDA"); and effective tax rate. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors by offering a consistent basis for comparing the Company's performance across periods, excluding items that are not reflective of our core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP or intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data; and therefore, should be reviewed together with the GAAP measures and are not intended to serve as a substitute for results under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We exclude the following adjustments from our non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Adjustments

  • Stock-based compensation: Stock-based compensation relates primarily to our equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict. We believe that this adjustment for stock-based compensation provides investors with a basis to measure the company's core performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation.
  • Adjusted EBITDA adjustments: When calculating Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to the adjustments described above, we exclude the impact of Interest expense, Income tax (provision) benefit, and Depreciation and amortization during the period.

Pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G, please see the tables below for the reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures. These should be read together with the preceding financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

GAAP Net Income

$

483,387

$

108,777

$

1,052,236

$

853,700

Interest expense

64,483

13,402

114,772

37,291

Income tax provision

126,887

5,843

266,199

137,544

Depreciation and amortization

13,605

10,910

38,959

29,467

Stock-based compensation

125,934

84,704

305,558

230,840

Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes

30,251

30,251

Adjusted EBITDA

$

814,296

$

253,887

$

1,777,724

$

1,319,093

Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales

7.9

%

5.5

%

6.4

%

8.1

%

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

GAAP Gross Profit

$

1,018,680

$

440,218

$

2,284,620

$

1,885,820

Stock-based compensation

11,522

7,060

25,400

17,713

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$

1,030,202

$

447,278

$

2,310,020

$

1,903,533

GAAP gross margin (%)

9.9

%

9.6

%

8.2

%

11.6

%

Stock-based compensation (%)

0.2

%

0.1

%

0.1

%

0.1

%

Non-GAAP gross margin (%)

10.1

%

9.7

%

8.3

%

11.7

%

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

GAAP Operating Expenses

$

392,812

$

293,438

$

1,002,198

$

861,217

Adjustments to operating expenses

GAAP R&D operating expenses

215,659

162,857

569,734

453,329

Stock-based compensation

(83,115

)

(54,254

)

(200,090

)

(141,590

)

Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses

132,544

108,603

369,644

311,739

GAAP S&M operating expenses

89,510

59,978

210,516

208,400

Stock-based compensation

(12,276

)

(9,923

)

(33,700

)

(27,245

)

Non-GAAP S&M operating expenses

77,234

50,055

176,816

181,155

GAAP G&A operating expenses

87,643

70,603

221,948

199,488

Stock-based compensation

(19,021

)

(13,467

)

(46,368

)

(44,292

)

Non-GAAP G&A operating expenses

68,622

57,136

175,580

155,196

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

$

278,400

$

215,794

$

722,040

$

648,090

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

GAAP Net Income - basic

$

483,387

$

108,777

$

1,052,236

$

853,700

Adjustments related to stock-based compensation:

Cost of sales

11,522

7,060

25,400

17,713

Operating expenses

114,412

77,644

280,158

213,127

Total adjustments to GAAP income from operations

125,934

84,704

305,558

230,840

Other expense

30,251

30,251

Total adjustments to GAAP Other expense

30,251

30,251

Total adjustments to GAAP income before income tax provision

125,934

114,955

305,558

261,091

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(28,713

)

(29,706

)

(70,373

)

(64,715

)

Non-GAAP net income - basic

$

580,608

$

194,026

$

1,287,421

$

1,050,076

GAAP net income - basic

$

483,387

$

108,777

$

1,052,236

$

853,700

Convertible notes interest charge, net of tax

17,888

16,472

1,777

GAAP net income - diluted

$

501,275

$

108,777

$

1,068,708

$

855,477

Non-GAAP net income - basic

$

580,608

$

194,026

$

1,287,421

$

1,050,076

Convertible notes interest charge, net of tax

17,888

16,472

1,777

Non-GAAP net income - diluted

$

598,496

$

194,026

$

1,303,893

$

1,051,853

Weighted-average shares used in the calculation of net income per common share:

Basic - GAAP

600,205

595,041

597,928

592,349

Basic - Non-GAAP

600,205

595,041

597,928

592,349

Diluted - GAAP

692,189

621,809

673,598

625,272

Non-GAAP adjustment

16,961

14,108

14,896

11,645

Diluted - Non-GAAP

709,150

635,917

688,494

636,917

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

GAAP Net Income per common share - basic

$

0.81

$

0.18

$

1.76

$

1.44

Adjustments to GAAP:

Stock-based compensation

0.21

0.14

0.51

0.39

Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes - basic

0.05

0.05

Income tax

(0.05

)

(0.04

)

(0.12

)

(0.11

)

Non-GAAP Net Income per common share - basic

$

0.97

$

0.33

$

2.15

$

1.77

GAAP net income per common share - diluted

$

0.72

$

0.17

$

1.59

$

1.37

Adjustments to GAAP:

Stock-based compensation

0.16

0.14

0.40

0.33

Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes - diluted

0.05

0.05

Income tax

(0.04

)

(0.05

)

(0.10

)

(0.10

)

Non-GAAP Net Income per common share – diluted

$

0.84

$

0.31

$

1.89

$

1.65

GAAP to Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

GAAP effective tax rate

20.8

%

5.1

%

20.2

%

13.9

%

Total adjustments to GAAP provision to income tax

0.3

%

10.4

%

0.5

%

2.3

%

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

21.1

%

15.5

%

20.7

%

16.2

%

Investor Relations Contact:
Nicole Noutsios
Stratos Advisors
email: ir@supermicro.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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