Sunrun Releases 2023 Impact Report

Sunrun Releases 2023 Impact Report

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation's leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, today released its 2023 Impact Report . The report details the company's progress toward its impact goals, social and environmental initiatives, as well as advancements in safety, employee experience, and governance. It also highlights Sunun's commitment to generating long-term, sustainable value for all of its stakeholders, including customers, employees, communities, and shareholders.

"Our achievements over the past year reflect the passion and commitment of our teams in the critical work we undertake daily to build a sustainable, clean-energy future that benefits everyone," said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. "Our annual report underscores our strong commitment to environmental stewardship and operating responsibility. It inspires us to continually improve our operations, empower our employees, support our communities, deliver value for our shareholders, and provide unparalleled service to our customers as we connect people to the cleanest energy on earth."

Since 2007, Sunrun solar energy systems have generated 32.4 billion kilowatt-hours of solar energy, helping to enable the avoidance of an estimated 18 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions — the equivalent of taking 4.3 million gasoline-powered vehicles off the roads or 48 gas-fired power plants offline for a year. Additionally, Sunrun has provided its customers with over $1.3 billion in energy savings and approximately 2.8 million hours of backup power over 659,000 grid outage events.

Notable 2023 Sunrun impact highlights include:

Mitigating the Impacts of Climate Change

  • Installed over 1 gigawatt of solar capacity and 570 megawatt hours of storage capacity
  • Sunrun solar energy systems produced 6.8 billion kilowatt-hours of solar energy
  • Reduced total operational emissions by 24%
  • Recycled or remanufactured 100% of solar panels, batteries, and inverters
  • Increased the percentage of electric forklifts in warehouses to 82%
  • Increased the percentage of electric or hybrid vehicles is sales and corporate fleet to 73%

Building a Safe, Diverse, Fair, and Equitable Workforce

  • Achieved a 18% improvement year-over-year in employee safety metric (DART rate)
  • Achieved a 52% ethnically diverse total workforce
  • Completed 307,000 training courses to support the development and career advancement of employees
  • Added an additional Sunrun Community group (formerly Employee Resource Groups), bringing the total to eight

Improving Energy Equity and Environmental Justice

  • Brought solar power to an additional 1,085 low- and moderate-income multifamily households
  • Provided 12,900 hours of on-the-job training for multifamily work
  • Contributed 10,000 hours of employee volunteer time to local communities

Company Recognition

  • Fast Company Brands That Matter
  • Comparably Best Places to Work:
    • Best Company Career Growth
    • Best Company for Women
    • Best Teams (Sales)
  • Military Times Best for Vets Employer
  • Institutional Investor Best Investor Relations Team for Alternative Energy
  • Score of 95 on the Human Rights Campaign 2023 Corporate Equality Index

Discover more by visiting Sunrun's 2023 Impact Report .

About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) revolutionized the solar industry in 2007 by removing financial barriers and democratizing access to locally-generated, renewable energy. Today, Sunrun is the nation's leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, offering residential solar and storage with no upfront costs. Sunrun's innovative products and solutions can connect homes to the cleanest energy on earth, providing them with energy security, predictability, and peace of mind. Sunrun also manages energy services that benefit communities, utilities, and the electric grid while enhancing customer value. Discover more at www.sunrun.com

Media Contact
Wyatt Semanek
Director, Corporate Communications
press@sunrun.com

Investor & Analyst Contact
Patrick Jobin
Senior Vice President, Finance & IR
investors@sunrun.com


Primary Logo

Sunrun Inc.RUN:USNASDAQ:RUN:US
RUN:US
