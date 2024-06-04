Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Gladiator Resources

GLA:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Cleo Diagnostics

COV:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Sunrun Prices Record Setting $886.3 million Senior Securitization of Residential Solar and Battery Systems

Sunrun Prices Record Setting $886.3 million Senior Securitization of Residential Solar and Battery Systems

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation's leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, today announced it has priced a securitization of leases and power purchase agreements. The securitization represents the largest in Sunrun's history and the largest residential solar securitization industry wide.

"Sunrun continues to set industry benchmarks, with our robust performance and ability to attract competitively priced capital," said Danny Abajian, Sunrun's Chief Financial Officer. "Not only was this the largest securitization for Sunrun and the industry, our proven track record as an originator and servicer has been recognized by KBRA, assigning a higher rating for comparable advance rates relative to precedent ABS transactions."

The transaction was structured with two pari passu tranches of A+ rated notes (the "Class A-1" and "Class A-2", respectively and together the "Class A") and a single class of BB ("Class B") rated notes. The $443.15mm Class A-1 notes were marketed in a public asset backed securitization, whereas the $443.15mm Class A-2 notes were privately placed. The Class A notes were priced with a coupon of 6.25%. The Class A-1 notes pricing reflects a 205bps spread and a 6.385% yield. The spread of 205bps represents an improvement of 35bps from Sunrun's 2023-2 asset backed securitization in September 2023. The initial balance of the Class A notes represents an 72.6% advance rate on the Securitization Share of ADSAB (present value using a 6% discount rate). The Class A notes have an expected weighted average life of 6.8 years, an Anticipated Repayment Date of July 30, 2031, and a final maturity date of July 30, 2059. Similar to prior transactions, Sunrun anticipates raising additional subordinated subsidiary-level non-recourse financing (secured, in part, by the distributions from the retained Class B notes), which is expected to increase the cumulative advance rate obtained by Sunrun.

The notes are backed by a diversified portfolio of 48,628 systems distributed across 19 states, and Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico and 79 utility service territories. The weighted average customer FICO score is 741. The transaction is expected to close by June 11, 2024.

ATLAS SP Securities was the sole structuring agent and served as joint bookrunner along with J.P. Morgan Securities, Morgan Stanley & Co., MUFG Securities Americas, and RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup Global Markets and KeyBanc Capital Markets served as co-managers for the securitization.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Investor & Analyst Contact:
Patrick Jobin
Investor Relations Officer
investors@sunrun.com

Media Contact:
Wyatt Semanek
Director, Corporate Communications
press@sunrun.com

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) revolutionized the solar industry in 2007 by removing financial barriers and democratizing access to locally-generated, renewable energy. Today, Sunrun is the nation's leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, offering residential solar and storage with no upfront costs. Sunrun's innovative products and solutions can connect homes to the cleanest energy on earth, providing them with energy security, predictability, and peace of mind. Sunrun also manages energy services that benefit communities, utilities, and the electric grid while enhancing customer value. Discover more at www.sunrun.com .


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sunrun Inc.RUN:USNASDAQ:RUN:US
RUN:US
The Conversation (0)
Sunrun Releases 2023 Impact Report

Sunrun Releases 2023 Impact Report

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation's leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, today released its 2023 Impact Report . The report details the company's progress toward its impact goals, social and environmental initiatives, as well as advancements in safety, employee experience, and governance. It also highlights Sunun's commitment to generating long-term, sustainable value for all of its stakeholders, including customers, employees, communities, and shareholders.

"Our achievements over the past year reflect the passion and commitment of our teams in the critical work we undertake daily to build a sustainable, clean-energy future that benefits everyone," said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. "Our annual report underscores our strong commitment to environmental stewardship and operating responsibility. It inspires us to continually improve our operations, empower our employees, support our communities, deliver value for our shareholders, and provide unparalleled service to our customers as we connect people to the cleanest energy on earth."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sunrun Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Sunrun Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Exceeded high-end of Q1 guidance range for both Storage and Solar installations

Storage Capacity Installed of 207 Megawatt hours in Q1, representing 192% year-over-year growth, as storage attachment rates reach 50%

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sunrun Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Sunrun Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Exceeded high-end of Q1 guidance range for both Storage and Solar installations

Storage Capacity Installed of 207 Megawatt hours in Q1, representing 192% year-over-year growth, as storage attachment rates reach 50%

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sunrun Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Sunrun Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Exceeded high-end of Q1 guidance range for both Storage and Solar installations

Storage Capacity Installed of 207 Megawatt hours in Q1, representing 192% year-over-year growth, as storage attachment rates reach 50%

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sunrun Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Sunrun Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Exceeded high-end of Q1 guidance range for both Storage and Solar installations

Storage Capacity Installed of 207 Megawatt hours in Q1, representing 192% year-over-year growth, as storage attachment rates reach 50%

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Annexon Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

3D Systems Provides Important Update on Dental Growth Strategy

CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Continues Fostering Local Community Engagement

Gold Investing

Gold Royalty Completes Vares Copper Stream Acquisition

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Appoints Paola Rojas to Advisory Board, Bolstering Global Expertise in Metals and Energy

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Completes Drill Program at Deloro with Resource Estimate Expected in July

Resource Investing

CuFe Investor Presentation June 2024

×