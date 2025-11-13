Sunrun Earns Multiple No. 1 Rankings in Extel's All-America Executive Team Survey

Sunrun Earns Multiple No. 1 Rankings in Extel's All-America Executive Team Survey

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants, today announced it has once again earned top honors in the 2025 Extel (formerly Institutional Investor) All-America Executive Team survey, securing the No. 1 ranking across all seven evaluated categories in the Alternative Energy sector. Sunrun was also recognized as a Most Honored Company for the second consecutive year.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition, which reflects the strength of our leadership team, our commitment to transparency, and our focus on disciplined, margin-accretive growth," said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. "These honors underscore the trust and confidence that the investor community places in Sunrun's executive team and long-term strategy as we continue to deliver what customers crave: the ability to generate and store their own energy and have a greater sense of independence and security in their own home. Sunrun is doing this while also building the nation's largest distributed power plant."

Sunrun's No. 1 rankings in Alternative Energy include:

  • Best CEO—Mary Powell
  • Best CFO—Danny Abajian
  • Best IR Professional—Patrick Jobin
  • Best Company Board
  • Best ESG Program
  • Best IR Program
  • Best IR Team

Extel's All-America Executive Team rankings is a highly-regarded evaluation of market performance and leadership. The 2025 All-America survey results reflect the opinion of 3,497 money managers and buy-side analysts and over 340 sell-side researchers. A total of more than 1,400 companies across many sectors were evaluated.

About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lower energy costs. Learn more at www.sunrun.com .

