Sunrun Earns Best Company's Preferred Partner Award for Customer Service Excellence for the Second Consecutive Year

Sunrun Earns Best Company's Preferred Partner Award for Customer Service Excellence for the Second Consecutive Year

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants, has been awarded the exclusive 2026 Preferred Partner Award and Platinum Solar Award by BestCompany.com, a leading review platform that empowers consumers to make confident purchase decisions. According to Best Company, Sunrun's selection for these awards was based on the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, product innovation, stability, and industry leadership.

"The benefits of home battery storage and solar have never been stronger, especially when combined with Sunrun's award-winning customer service. We are honored to have Best Company recognize our commitment to our customers," said Chance Allred, Sunrun's Chief Experience and Direct Sales Officer. "Providing Americans with energy security and peace of mind requires several teams working in concert. Sunrun has written the book on how to make home energy a highly-personalized and rewarding experience."

This is the third consecutive year that Sunrun has received the Platinum Solar Award and the second consecutive year that Sunrun has received the Preferred Partner Award. Sunrun is the only home energy company to ever receive Best Company's Preferred Partner Award.

As part of its selection process, Best Company said that Sunrun stood out because of its proven scale, customer referrals, home battery deployment, flexible financing options, commitment to sustainability, comprehensive customer support, and growing network of distributed power plants.

"We hear directly from the people Sunrun serves, and in 2026 the message is stronger than ever: their customers are proud to keep sending friends their way," said Landon Taylor, CEO of Snoball, Best Company's review and referral platform. "A third Platinum Solar Award is what that kind of loyalty looks like."

With more than 1.1 million customers, Sunrun is the innovative market leader that pioneered home energy systems offered through no-upfront-cost subscriptions. Sunrun stands alone in the industry by owning the entire customer experience, from direct sales and installation to service and support. This vertical integration has resulted in Sunrun reaching net promoter scores achieved only by the most trusted and admired consumer brands.

"Over the past twelve months, Sunrun has grown into something more than a solar company," Best Company said. "It has become the country's leader in home energy independence, pairing battery storage with solar and connecting hundreds of thousands of homes to the grid in ways that were still emerging a year ago."

The Best Company recognition comes shortly after Sunrun was named to the Fortune 1000® list, an annual ranking of the largest U.S. companies by revenue. Sunrun is the only home battery storage and solar installer on the Fortune list. Sunrun also recently earned four Buyer's Choice Awards from ConsumerAffairs for being best in customer service, installation experience, equipment, and value.

These accolades reflect Sunrun's commitment to customer experience and its role as a critical resource for America's energy grid. With the industry's most comprehensive consumer protection program—including 24/7 system monitoring, free maintenance and repairs, and a performance guarantee—Sunrun continues to deliver products and services that help customers feel confident at every step of their energy journey.

About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lowers energy costs. Learn more at www.Sunrun.com.

Media Contact
Wyatt Semanek
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
press@Sunrun.com

Investor & Analyst Contact
Patrick Jobin
SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer
investors@Sunrun.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Sunrun's customer experience, customer referrals, market leadership, competitive position, product and service offerings, home battery storage, solar and home-to-grid programs, distributed power plant network, grid-supporting services, energy security and independence, customer confidence, potential cost savings, blackout-prevention benefits and Sunrun's ability to deliver, maintain and support products and services for customers.

Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "target," "project," "potential," "will," "may," "could," "designed to," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. They reflect Sunrun's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and estimates, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Sunrun's ability to maintain customer satisfaction, service quality, customer referrals and brand reputation; customer demand for and market acceptance of Sunrun's home battery storage, solar and home-to-grid offerings; the availability, performance and reliability of Sunrun's systems and related customer support, monitoring, maintenance and performance guarantee programs; Sunrun's ability to enroll, retain, coordinate and dispatch customers and batteries through grid services and distributed power plant programs; changes in utility rate structures, retail electricity prices, net metering, interconnection rules, fixed fees, incentives, tax credits and other policies and regulations affecting home solar, battery storage, home electrification and grid services; Sunrun's ability to manage costs and compete effectively; the availability of financing and access to capital markets on acceptable terms; supply chain availability, component costs, tariffs, trade policy impacts and dependence on a limited number of suppliers for solar panels, batteries and other system components; customer cancellations, installation delays, permitting delays, interconnection delays, labor constraints, construction issues and other operational challenges; the performance of Sunrun's sales, installation, service and partner channels; macroeconomic conditions, inflation, volatile or rising interest rates and changes in consumer credit or demand; cybersecurity, privacy, data access, telemetry and operational risks; and other risks described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Sunrun's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Sunrun as of the date hereof. Sunrun assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.


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