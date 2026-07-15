Sunrun Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Report

Sunrun Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Report

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2026 earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The conference call can be accessed live via the Sunrun Investor Relations website at https://investors.sunrun.com. An audio replay will be available following the call on the Sunrun Investor Relations website for approximately one month and a transcript of the conference call will be posted to the Sunrun Investor Relations website the following day.

Event:  Sunrun 2Q 2026 Earnings Call
Date:  Wednesday, August 5, 2026
Call Time:  4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT
Dial-in (toll-free/toll):  (877) 407-5989 / (201) 689-8434
Webcast / Replay:  https://investors.sunrun.com


About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lower energy costs. Learn more at www.sunrun.com.

Investor & Analyst Contact:

Patrick Jobin
SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer
investors@sunrun.com

Media Contact:

Wyatt Semanek
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
press@sunrun.com


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