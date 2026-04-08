Sunrun Announces Date for First Quarter 2026 Earnings Report

Sunrun Announces Date for First Quarter 2026 Earnings Report

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2026 earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed live via the Sunrun Investor Relations website at https://investors.Sunrun.com or over the phone by dialing (877) 407-5989 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8434 (toll). An audio replay will be available following the call on the Sunrun Investor Relations website for approximately one month. A transcript of the conference call will also be posted to the Sunrun Investor Relations website the following day.

About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lower energy costs. Learn more at www.Sunrun.com.

Investor & Analyst Contact:

Patrick Jobin
SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer
investors@Sunrun.com

Media Contact:

Wyatt Semanek
Director, Corporate Communications
press@Sunrun.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SunrunRUNnasdaq:run
RUN
The Conversation (0)
RUA GOLD Reports High-Grade Gold Results from Supreme and Caledonian in the Reefton Goldfield, New Zealand

RUA GOLD Reports High-Grade Gold Results from Supreme and Caledonian in the Reefton Goldfield, New Zealand

Rua Gold Inc. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (NZX: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) (FSE: X9R) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on recent drilling and surface sampling results from its regional exploration program across the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand. Highlights:... Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Reports High-Grade Gold Results from Supreme and Caledonian in the Reefton Goldfield, New Zealand

RUA GOLD Reports High-Grade Gold Results from Supreme and Caledonian in the Reefton Goldfield, New Zealand

Rua Gold Inc. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (NZX: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) (FSE: X9R) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on recent drilling and surface sampling results from its regional exploration program across the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand. Highlights:... Keep Reading...
QIMC (CSE: QIMC)

QIMC Reports Multi-Component Hydrocarbon and Helium Soil-Gas Anomalies in the New-Salem Area, Cumberland Basin Project, Nova Scotia

Survey returns elevated methane, associated C2-C4 hydrocarbons, and helium across a kilometric soil-gas section located near a major normal fault within the western part of the Cumberland Basin; results independently verified by GeoFrontiersQuébec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB:... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-2B of 3.17% CuEq Over 15.00 Meters Including 5.99% CuEq Over 6.84 Meters

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-2B of 3.17% CuEq Over 15.00 Meters Including 5.99% CuEq Over 6.84 Meters

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC PINK: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce it has received certified assays for drill hole WD-25-2B at the Wedge Mine situated in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick (BMC). DDH WD-25-02B was... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-2B of 3.17% CuEq Over 15.00 Meters Including 5.99% CuEq Over 6.84 Meters

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-2B of 3.17% CuEq Over 15.00 Meters Including 5.99% CuEq Over 6.84 Meters

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC PINK: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce it has received certified assays for drill hole WD-25-2B at the Wedge Mine situated in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick (BMC). DDH WD-25-02B was... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Initial $500,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Initial $500,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

Rio Silver Inc. Reports: Initial Silver - Gold - Lead Recoveries of 85 %, 74 % and 77% Respectively From the Maria Norte in Central Peru

SAGA Metals Engages Dias Airborne for Advanced Geophysical Survey over Entire Oxide Layering Strike Connecting Trapper and Hawkeye Zones at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Related News

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Initial $500,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Initial $500,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

precious metals investing

Rio Silver Inc. Reports: Initial Silver - Gold - Lead Recoveries of 85 %, 74 % and 77% Respectively From the Maria Norte in Central Peru

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Engages Dias Airborne for Advanced Geophysical Survey over Entire Oxide Layering Strike Connecting Trapper and Hawkeye Zones at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

precious metals investing

Rio Silver Inc. Reports: Initial Silver - Gold - Lead Recoveries of 85 %, 74 % and 77% Respectively From the Maria Norte in Central Peru

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Engages Dias Airborne for Advanced Geophysical Survey over Entire Oxide Layering Strike Connecting Trapper and Hawkeye Zones at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base metals investing

Sun Summit Announces Selection of Consultants to Complete Metallurgical Testing on the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.